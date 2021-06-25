How to watch the Tour de France 2021: Live steam the 108th French Grand Tour

The 2021 Tour de France is finally here - this is how you can watch all the action live.

After the upheaval to the calendar last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Tour de France returns to its usual summer spot, as the peloton prepares for three weeks of thrilling racing through France.

We’re set for an exciting battle over the next three weeks, as the Tour de France 2021 start list features star riders like reigning champion Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates), Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) and Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers).

The route for this year’s Tour is also likely to bring up some surprises, with three punchy days to opening the race, likely to suit the Classics specialists like Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step), Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) and Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma).

To make sure you don’t miss any of the action during this year’s Tour de France, Cycling Weekly has compiled a full TV guide so you don’t miss a moment of the action. These are the best ways to watch the Tour de France 2021 where you are:

How to watch the Tour de France 2021 where you are

- Watch the Tour de France on ITV, GCN+ and Eurosport in the UK

- Live coverage in the USA on NBC Sports and Peacock

- Watch the Tour de France on FloBikes in Canada

- Tour de France live coverage on SBS in Australia

Live stream the Tour de France 2021 in the UK

As is always the case with the biggest race on the calendar, cycling fans in the UK will have plenty of choice for where to watch the Tour de France.

This year ITV will be returning with their extensive Tour de France coverage from the Grand Départ on Saturday, June 26 in Brest.

ITV’s broadcast team will including presenting by Gary Imlach along with commentary from the familiar duo of Ned Boulting and David Millar, while reporter Daniel Friebe and Matt Rendell will be on the scene to deliver all the latest news.

Retired riders Peter Kennaugh and Chris Boardman will also be on hand with their expert knowledge.

ITV will have free, daily live coverage on TV and streaming on the ITV Hub and extended highlights of the Tour, totalling more than 85 hours of live cycling across the three weeks.

Coverage will be broadcast live from around 10.45am to 4.30pm each day on ITV4, with highlights from 7pm each day.

The usual cycling broadcasters in the UK, GCN+ and Eurosport will of course be covering the 2021 Tour de France as well.

Their live and ad-free broadcasts will follow every stage, with The Breakaway pre and post-race analysis shows offering further insight.

GCN’s coverage of the Tour starts from 10.45am on Saturday with stage one one the GCN race pass, with Eurosport’s coverage on at the same time both on the Eurosport player and Eurosport 1.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

If you’re not in the country for the Tour de France 2021, No worries – you can just download and install a VPN and use location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Tour de France 2021 from outside your country

If you’re heading out of the country during the Tour de France 2021 - whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else - access to your chosen home broadcaster could be restricted by location.

Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal stream, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the Tour de France 2021 in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA, NBC Sports and Peacock will be broadcasting racing the from the 2021 Tour de France, with NBC and NBCSN also bringing the racing to US fans on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

Coverage will start at at 6am ET on Saturday with stage one.

In Canada, FloBikes will be showing the Tour live in its entirety via their subscription service, with fans able to access the coverage from their desktop, mobile app or smart TV.

For Australian fans, the Tour will be broadcast on SBS and SBS Viceland, or can be streamed through SBS On Demand.

How to live stream the Tour de France 2021 in France, Italy, Belgium and the rest of Europe

For cycling fans on the continent in Europe, there are plenty of choices for watching the Tour.

In France, France TV will be showing the racing, while Rai will be broadcasting in Italy.

ARD will have all the racing in Germany, with Sporza and RTBF showing the action in Belgium, and in Spain RTVE will be broadcasting.

GCN+ coverage of the Tour will also be available in a huge number of European countries, including German, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, and Switzerland.