Who's leading the Tour de France 2023 after stage 1?

Adam Yates took the first yellow jersey of the 2023 Tour de France after a scintillating stage in the Basque Country that saw the overall battle for the Tour take shape at the earliest opportunity.

The Briton emerged clear over the top of the final climb of the stage, the short and steep Côte de Pike, with his twin brother Simon a few seconds behind him. The pair worked well together to stay clear of the chasing bunch of GC contenders before Adam rode his brother off his wheel inside the final few hundred metres to claim victory.

His UAE Team Emirates teammate Tadej Pogačar landed an early psychological blow by sprinting for third place, proving that his wrist injury sustained earlier this season and subsequent lack of race days ought to be no hindrance at all in his quest for a third Tour title.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard finished safely in the leading group and is one of just 13 riders within 43 seconds of the race lead. Alongside him is the Groupama-FDJ duo of Thibaut Pinot and David Gaudu, plus former Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley and Spanish riders Mikel Landa and Carlos Rodríguez.

It was also an impressive performance from Mattias Skjelmose, Michael Woods, Victor Lafay and Carlos Rodriguez, while Vingegaard’s teammates Wilco Kelderman and Wout Van Aert also managed to limit their losses.

There were early losses for Romain Bardet and Rigoberto Urán, plus the Ineos Grenadiers trio of Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock and Dani Martínez. Movistar team leader Enric Mas became the first abandon of the race while EF Education-EasyPost’s GC hopeful Richard Carapaz limped home after coming down in the same crash.

Yates's stage victory also handed him the lead in the points classification, though the green jersey will be worn by his brother Simon on stage two. Neilson Powless claimed an early lead in the King of the Mountains classification while Tadej Pogačar is the best young rider ahead of Mattias Skjelmose.

Tour de France 2023 stage 1 result - Bilbao to Bilbao

1. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates in 4-22-49

2. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla at 4 seconds

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates at 12 seconds

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

5. Michael Woods (Can) Israel-PremierTech

6. Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

7. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe

8. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

10. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ all same time

Tour de France 2023 general classification after stage 1

1. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates in 4-22-39

2. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla at 8 seconds

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates at 18 seconds

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ at 22 seconds

5. Michael Woods (Can) Israel-PremierTech

6. Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

7. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe

8. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

10. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ all same time

Tour de France 2023 points classification after stage 1

1. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates, 30 points

2. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla, 25 points

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 22 points

4. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto-Dstny, 20 points

5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, 19 points

Tour de France 2023 mountains classification after stage 1

1. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, 5 points

2. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto-Dstny, 3 points

3. Georg Zimmerman (Ger) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, 3 points

4. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 2 points

5. Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X, 2 points

Tour de France 2023 young rider classification after stage 1

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates in 4-22-57

2. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek at 4 seconds

3. Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers at same time

Tour de France 2023 team classification after stage 1

1. Jumbo-Visma in 13-0-03

2. UAE Team Emirates at 9 seconds

3. Groupama-FDJ at 21 seconds

