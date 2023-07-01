Who's leading the Tour de France 2023 after stage 1?
Adam Yates takes the yellow jersey as general classification battle fires up on day one
Adam Yates took the first yellow jersey of the 2023 Tour de France after a scintillating stage in the Basque Country that saw the overall battle for the Tour take shape at the earliest opportunity.
The Briton emerged clear over the top of the final climb of the stage, the short and steep Côte de Pike, with his twin brother Simon a few seconds behind him. The pair worked well together to stay clear of the chasing bunch of GC contenders before Adam rode his brother off his wheel inside the final few hundred metres to claim victory.
His UAE Team Emirates teammate Tadej Pogačar landed an early psychological blow by sprinting for third place, proving that his wrist injury sustained earlier this season and subsequent lack of race days ought to be no hindrance at all in his quest for a third Tour title.
Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard finished safely in the leading group and is one of just 13 riders within 43 seconds of the race lead. Alongside him is the Groupama-FDJ duo of Thibaut Pinot and David Gaudu, plus former Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley and Spanish riders Mikel Landa and Carlos Rodríguez.
It was also an impressive performance from Mattias Skjelmose, Michael Woods, Victor Lafay and Carlos Rodriguez, while Vingegaard’s teammates Wilco Kelderman and Wout Van Aert also managed to limit their losses.
There were early losses for Romain Bardet and Rigoberto Urán, plus the Ineos Grenadiers trio of Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock and Dani Martínez. Movistar team leader Enric Mas became the first abandon of the race while EF Education-EasyPost’s GC hopeful Richard Carapaz limped home after coming down in the same crash.
Tour de France 2023: complete guide to the 110th edition
Tour de France 2023: who has abandoned the race?
Yates's stage victory also handed him the lead in the points classification, though the green jersey will be worn by his brother Simon on stage two. Neilson Powless claimed an early lead in the King of the Mountains classification while Tadej Pogačar is the best young rider ahead of Mattias Skjelmose.
Tour de France 2023 stage 1 result - Bilbao to Bilbao
1. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates in 4-22-49
2. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla at 4 seconds
3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates at 12 seconds
4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
5. Michael Woods (Can) Israel-PremierTech
6. Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
7. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
8. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
10. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ all same time
Tour de France 2023 general classification after stage 1
1. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates in 4-22-39
2. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla at 8 seconds
3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates at 18 seconds
4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ at 22 seconds
5. Michael Woods (Can) Israel-PremierTech
6. Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis
7. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
8. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek
9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma
10. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ all same time
Tour de France 2023 points classification after stage 1
1. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates, 30 points
2. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla, 25 points
3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 22 points
4. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto-Dstny, 20 points
5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, 19 points
Tour de France 2023 mountains classification after stage 1
1. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, 5 points
2. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto-Dstny, 3 points
3. Georg Zimmerman (Ger) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, 3 points
4. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 2 points
5. Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X, 2 points
Tour de France 2023 young rider classification after stage 1
1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates in 4-22-57
2. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek at 4 seconds
3. Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers at same time
Tour de France 2023 team classification after stage 1
1. Jumbo-Visma in 13-0-03
2. UAE Team Emirates at 9 seconds
3. Groupama-FDJ at 21 seconds
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
- Tom ThewlisNews and Features Writer
-
-
Jonas Vingegaard: ‘The Tour de France won’t be decided by four seconds’
No regrets for Jumbo-Visma as UAE snatch yellow jersey on stage one
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Adam Yates: Going one-two with your twin brother at the Tour de France, not many can say that
Adam beats Simon Yates in Bilbao, but says his brother will be a 'pain in the ass' in the coming weeks
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Geraint Thomas 'helps a brother out', aiding Mark Cavendish's valedictory Giro d'Italia stage win
Cavendish now has one final Giro stage win. Will he get one final Tour de France equivalent in July?
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Who's leading the Giro d'Italia 2023 after stage 21?
Primož Roglič seales overall victory in the general classification
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Giro d'Italia live: Alberto Dainese wins stage 17 in tight photo finish
It will almost definitely be a sprint in Caorle at the end of the day
By Adam Becket • Published
-
From drawing to Giro d'Italia in 2 months: How SunGod reinvented Geraint Thomas' iconic sunglasses
The glasses, GTs, have been seen on the Welshman's face throughout his impressive Giro d'Italia run
By Adam Becket • Published
-
'It's nice to be back in pink': Geraint Thomas returns to lead at Giro d'Italia as GC battle finally catches fire
Ineos Grenadiers rider will try and leave it all on the road in the days ahead after he climbs back into pink jersey
By Adam Becket • Published
-
João Almeida pounces on Monte Bondone to take Giro d’Italia stage 16 victory
Geraint Thomas puts in late attack to reclaim maglia rosa and finish second on tough mountain top finish behind Portuguese climber
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 16 live: João Almeida wins on Monte Bondone; Geraint Thomas reclaims overall lead
Join us for live updates from stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia to Monte Bondone
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Here are all the riders and staff fined at the Giro d'Italia 2023 up to stage 16
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Last updated