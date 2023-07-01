Who's leading the Tour de France 2023 after stage 1?

Adam Yates takes the yellow jersey as general classification battle fires up on day one

Adam Yates on stage one of the Tour de France 2023
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Tom Davidson
By Tom Davidson, Adam Becket
published
Contributions from
Tom Thewlis

Adam Yates took the first yellow jersey of the 2023 Tour de France after a scintillating stage in the Basque Country that saw the overall battle for the Tour take shape at the earliest opportunity.

The Briton emerged clear over the top of the final climb of the stage, the short and steep Côte de Pike, with his twin brother Simon a few seconds behind him. The pair worked well together to stay clear of the chasing bunch of GC contenders before Adam rode his brother off his wheel inside the final few hundred metres to claim victory.

His UAE Team Emirates teammate Tadej Pogačar landed an early psychological blow by sprinting for third place, proving that his wrist injury sustained earlier this season and subsequent lack of race days ought to be no hindrance at all in his quest for a third Tour title.

Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard finished safely in the leading group and is one of just 13 riders within 43 seconds of the race lead. Alongside him is the Groupama-FDJ duo of Thibaut Pinot and David Gaudu, plus former Giro d’Italia winner Jai Hindley and Spanish riders Mikel Landa and Carlos Rodríguez.

It was also an impressive performance from Mattias Skjelmose, Michael Woods, Victor Lafay and Carlos Rodriguez, while Vingegaard’s teammates Wilco Kelderman and Wout Van Aert also managed to limit their losses.

There were early losses for Romain Bardet and Rigoberto Urán, plus the Ineos Grenadiers trio of Egan Bernal, Tom Pidcock and Dani Martínez. Movistar team leader Enric Mas became the first abandon of the race while EF Education-EasyPost’s GC hopeful Richard Carapaz limped home after coming down in the same crash.

Tour de France 2023: complete guide to the 110th edition

Tour de France 2023: who has abandoned the race?

Yates's stage victory also handed him the lead in the points classification, though the green jersey will be worn by his brother Simon on stage two. Neilson Powless claimed an early lead in the King of the Mountains classification while Tadej Pogačar is the best young rider ahead of Mattias Skjelmose. 

Tour de France 2023 stage 1 result - Bilbao to Bilbao

1. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates in 4-22-49

2. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla at 4 seconds

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates at 12 seconds

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ

5. Michael Woods (Can) Israel-PremierTech

6. Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

7. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe

8. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

10. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ all same time 

Tour de France 2023 general classification after stage 1

1. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates in 4-22-39

2. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla at 8 seconds

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates at 18 seconds

4. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ at 22 seconds 

5. Michael Woods (Can) Israel-PremierTech

6. Victor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis

7. Jai Hindley (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe

8. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek

9. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma

10. David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ all same time 

Tour de France 2023 points classification after stage 1

1. Adam Yates (GBr) UAE Team Emirates, 30 points

2. Simon Yates (GBr) Jayco-AlUla, 25 points

3. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 22 points

4. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto-Dstny, 20 points

5. Thibaut Pinot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, 19 points 

Tour de France 2023 mountains classification after stage 1

1. Neilson Powless (USA) EF Education-EasyPost, 5 points

2. Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Lotto-Dstny, 3 points

3. Georg Zimmerman (Ger) Intermarché-Circus-Wanty, 3 points

4. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates, 2 points

5. Jonas Gregaard (Den) Uno-X, 2 points 

Tour de France 2023 young rider classification after stage 1

1. Tadej Pogačar (Slo) UAE Team Emirates in 4-22-57

2. Mattias Skjelmose (Den) Lidl-Trek at 4 seconds

3. Carlos Rodríguez (Esp) Ineos Grenadiers at same time

Tour de France 2023 team classification after stage 1

1. Jumbo-Visma in 13-0-03

2. UAE Team Emirates at 9 seconds

3. Groupama-FDJ at 21 seconds

Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson
News and Features Writer

Tom joined Cycling Weekly as a news and features writer in the summer of 2022, having previously contributed as a freelancer. He is the host of The TT Podcast, which covers both the men's and women's pelotons and has featured a number of prominent British riders. 


An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides. 


He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism. 

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸