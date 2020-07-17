Detectives release image of man wanted for questioning as elderly pedestrian dies after being hit by bicycle

An image has been released of a man wanted for questioning after an elderly pedestrian died when he was hit by a bike.

Peter McCombie, 72, was left in a critical condition after the crash in London on Friday, July 3.

Mr McCombie was rushed to hospital with serious head injuries, but died the following day.

The Metropolitan Police has been appealing for information about the cyclist, who did not stop at the scene.

Officers have now discovered the rider abandoned his bike and fled on foot.

Detective Inspector Julie Trodden said: “I am appealing to anyone who recognises this man or saw him leaving the scene to call police. This man cycled off from the scene, but from photos we can see he abandoned his cycle and then ran off.

“If anyone knows the location of this bike please tell us, it is vital evidence. Any information you can give, even if it is just the street where you saw him, could be crucial.”

The crash happened at around 5.05pm on July 3 in Bow Road, Tower Hamlets in London.

DI Trodden said: “Peter was an active man who had continued to work beyond retirement age. As a result of this collision his family, friends and colleagues are now mourning his loss.

“I am also asking anyone who in the area at around 5pm on Friday, 3 July and who witnessed this collision, or the events immediately prior to and after the collision to contact the police.

“Finally, I continue to appeal directly to the cyclist involved – please come forward to assist this investigation but, more importantly, to provide answers to the victim’s family who are grieving the tragic loss of a loved one.

Any witnesses or anyone with dash cam footage is urged to call police on 0208 597 4874 or 101. You can also contact the Met on Twitter @MetCC. The incident reference number is CAD 5779/03JUL.

You can also give information anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers.

No arrests have been made.