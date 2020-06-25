Driver admits killing cyclist after being told not to drive because of failing eyesight

A driver has admitted killing a cyclist after he was stopped from driving due to his failing eyesight.

John Johnstone hit and killed rider Hanno Garbe while driving near the Scottish town of Aviemore last march.

The 84-year-old driver had been told month earlier that he must not drive because he had cataracts in both eyes that seriously impacted his vision, the BBC reports.

On March 4 last year Johnstone was driving his Kia car on the B9152 when he hit 57-year-old Garbe from behind, who suffered multiple injuries to his head, chest and pelvis.

Despite being rushed to hospital Mr Garbe, described as a keen cyclist, died from his injuries the following day.

Johnstone appeared before the High Court in Edinburgh via video link this week and admitted causing death by dangerous driving.

He will be sentenced next month.

The court heard that after the fatal collision, Johnstone was given a roadside eyesight test by police but he could read a registration plate only at a distance of 4.8 metres, when the required distance is 20m.

He later told police that he did not see Mr Garbe prior to the collision.

In September 2018, Johnstone had visited an optometrist because he was struggling with his vision when watching television, playing golf or driving.

He was diagnosed with cataracts in both eyes and was given an interim ban on holding a driving licence until he had an operation.

