‘Stolen from us far too early’: Family pay tribute to third cyclist to die on Yorkshire roads during lockdown

The family of a cyclist killed on Yorkshire roads have said “he was stolen from us far too early.”

Adrian Hornby died after he was hit by a car travelling in the same direction and was left with serious head injuries.

My Hornby, 57, is believed to have been the third cyclist killed on Yorkshire roads during the coronavirus lockdown, The Yorkshire Post reports.

In a statement released via West Yorkshire Police, his family said: “Adrian had a formidable mind, and was kind and compassionate. He worked for an American software company across the world and was a keen Bridge player, underwater hockey enthusiast and was chairman of the Harrogate Model Flying Club.

“He was loved and cherished by his wife and twin sons, and was in his element when with his family. He has been stolen from us far too early and we are heartbroken and cannot imagine life without him; the gap will be unfathomable.”

Mr Hornby, from Leeds, was travelling along Harewood Avenue (A659) towards Wetherby on at around 8.20am on Wednesday, May 27 when he was hit by a Volkswagen Golf.

He was rushed to hospital but died more than a week later, on Sunday, June 7.

The driver is assisting police with their enquiries.

West Yorkshire Police are investigating the incident and are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Fiona Allan of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “The death of Adrian has clearly had a profound impact on his family and we are urging anyone who witnessed the collision who hasn’t come forward yet to do so.

“Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or use the live chat facility at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/contactus quoting log 293 of Wednesday 27 May.”

Information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.