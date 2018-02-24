Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019: all you need to know

List of riders and teams taking part in the 2019 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium on Saturday, March 2 - plus previous winners and what to expect from the first cobbled classic of the year

The 2019 cobbled classics kick off on Saturday, March 2, with Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium.

The organisers – Flanders Classics – promote a men’s and women’s race on the same day, the routes being 199.8 kilometers and 121km respectively.

>> The Muur van Geraadsbergen: cycling’s iconic places

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019 route

The 199.8km route for the men’s race covers 13 climbs and a total of seven cobbled sections and a host of steep climbs.

The final is likely to prove explosive, with a duo ascent of the infamous Wall of Geraardsbergen and Bosberg in quick succession.

Riders set off from Ghent, finishing in Ninove – a new finish area for this year. Aside from that, few changes have been made from the 2018 route.

The first climb erupts from Leberg, and is crested at kilometre 41. Soon after come the cobbles, at Haaghoek. The second pave section comes at Huisepontweg, 70 kilometres in, and there’s a short climb soon after on Den Ast.

At the midday point, is the Katteberg climb, then more cobbles at the Holleweg and Haaghoek, before Leberg appears again at 110km.

Next up is a 2km pave section, the Paddestraat.

Once the riders crest Rekelberg, they’ve yet to face the Valkenberg and Wolvenberg. Then there’s three cobbles sections: Ruiterstraat, Kerkgate and Jagerij.

The next challenge is the 500m long Molenberg, before yet another duo of the Haagkoek and Leberg, and then the Berendries and Elverenberg/Vossenhol, which covers 1.3km.

The last 30km set the race up for an exciting final, with the 475m cobbled Wall of Geraardsbergen, which peaks up at 20 per cent. Soon after comes the 980m Bosberg, before a 12.8km charge to the finish line and a sprint in Ninove.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019 TV guide

Eurosport will be showing live coverage from the race, as well as highlights at various times.

>>> Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne TV guide

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2019 start list

Start lists are yet to be confirmed, but we’ll be sharing these when they’re available.

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad previous winners

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) managed to pip Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) to take the win at the 2017 edition of the cobbled classic.

Sagan appeared to be the strongest rider during much of the race – but he opened an early sprint, allowing himself to be caught on the final bend were the Belgium rider from BMC was able to nip past him.

2005 Nick Nuyens (BEL) Quick-Step–Innergetic

2006 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Française des Jeux

2007 Filippo Pozzato (ITA) Liquigas

2008 Philippe Gilbert (BEL) Française des Jeux

2009 Thor Hushovd (NOR) Cervélo TestTeam

2010 Juan Antonio Flecha (ESP) Team Sky

2011 Sebastian Langeveld (NED) Rabobank

2012 Sep Vanmarcke (BEL) Garmin–Barracuda

2013 Luca Paolini (ITA) Team Katusha

2014 Ian Stannard (GBR) Team Sky

2015 Ian Stannard (GBR) Team Sky

2016 Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team

2017 Greg Van Avermaet (BEL) BMC Racing Team

2018 Michael Valgren (Den) Astana

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad women’s previous winners

The women’s race in 2017 produced a very different finale, with Lucinda Brand (Team Sunweb) breaking away from a reduced group of six, with 20-kilometres to go. She was able to ride to the finish solo, with second place being awarded 15 seconds adrift to Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans).

2006 Suzanne de Goede AA Drink Cycling

2007 Mie Bekker Lacota Flexipoint

2008 Kirsten Wild AA Drink Cycling

2009 Suzanne de Goede Equipe Nürnberger Versicherung

2010 Emma Johansson Red Sun Cycling Team

2011 Emma Johansson HiTec Products-UCK

2012 Loes Gunnewijk GreenEDGE-AIS

2013 Tiffany Cromwell Orica-AIS

2014 Amy Pieters Skil Koga

2015 Anna van der Breggen Rabo-Liv

2016 Lizzie Armitstead Boels-Dolmans

2017 Lucinda Brand Team Sunweb

2018 Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling