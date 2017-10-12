Tributes paid to ‘caring, adventurous’ doctor killed while cycling in Birmingham on Monday

Children's hospital doctor Suzanna Bull was killed after colliding with a lorry as she cycled in Birmingham

The cyclist killed as a result of colliding with a lorry in Birmingham on Monday has been named as Suzanna Bull.

The 32-year-old worked as a doctor in Birmingham Children’s Hospital, and her family have paid tribute to a “beautiful daughter, sister and friend”.

In a statement released by West Midlands Police on Tuesday, her family said: “Suzie was only 32, a determined, caring, adventurous young doctor with a great future ahead.

“She grew up in Farnsfield, Nottinghamshire – then completed her Medical degree at the University of Birmingham; though most recently she had been working at Birmingham Children’s Hospital as part of her GP training.

“We have lost, all too soon, a beautiful daughter, sister and friend to so very many.”

The incident occurred at the junction of Edgbaston Road and Pershore Road at 4pm on Monday, October 9.

Paramedics treated Dr Bull, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midland Police are currently investigating the incident, and the lorry driver is currently helping police with their enquiries.

“We are still appealing for any additional witnesses to the collision,” said Sgt Alan Wood, from the collision investigation unit.

“The road was busy at that time of day, with vehicles and pedestrians and I would ask anyone who is yet to contact us who saw what happened to do so.”

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact the police by telephoning 101 or by emailing FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midlands.pnn.police.uk

Dr Fiona Reynolds, Chief Medical Officer at Birmingham Women’s and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust, added to the tributes to a “much-loved” member of staff.

“Suzanna was a much-loved and valued member of our General Paediatrics team. During her time with us, as part of her training to become a GP, it was clear to everyone here she was an asset to the NHS because of her kindness, compassion and the exemplary care she offered to our children, young people and families.

“On behalf of our Trust I’d like to offer our heartfelt condolences to Suzanna’s family and friends. All of her colleagues will always remember the difference she made while she was here and she will always remain part of our hospital family.”

Cyclists from around the Birmingham area will be meeting on Monday, October 16, at 6pm at the University of Birmingham Clock Tower for a vigil to pay tribute to recent cyclist fatalities in the city and raise awareness of ‘poor conditions offered to people who want to cycle around Birmingham‘.