Tweets of the week: Lockdown edition, featuring Chris Froome and Elinor Barker

Pro cycling is still up in the air at the moment.

With no races scheduled in the near future, the Olympics being postponed and the fate Tour de France still on everyone’s minds, the professionals have been forced to find other ways to spend their days.

While many have been taking on some insane indoor and outdoor rides to pass the time, many have turned their focus to social media – lucky for Tweets of the Week.

Here are just a few of our favourite moments from cycling social media over the last week:

1. When the Olympics gets postponed…

2. Another unexpected turn of events for Chris Froome

3. And Froome’s elbows have caught some attention

4. Tour de Quarantine is without doubt the best thing to come out of lockdown so far

5. When you have no idea when your next race will be

6. Something many of us have learned the hard way

7. Apparently Bahrain-McLaren have a suit sponsor?

8. GVA has some skills

9. CCC Team are handling quarantine well

10. UK government enforces exercise limit…

We’ll be back in seven days with more of the best tweets from the cycling world.