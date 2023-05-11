CW Live: Giro d'Italia stage six updates; 'Difficult' day predicted for Remco Evenepoel; No broken bones for Mark Cavendish

Refresh

(Image credit: Getty Images) 93km to go: The peloton are just passing through Amalfi, so the camera is spending a lot of time on the pretty town. Someone asked me yesterday why the Giro coverage spends so much time away from the race, giving the viewer some interesting, some useless facts. It's nothing to do with Eurosport or GCN, but instead is to do with the host broadcaster - Italian TV station Rai - and the organisers. As you can imagine, one of the reasons host towns want the race to pass through is because of tourism, hence the lingering camera shots.

108km to go: Time to let you know who scored points across the top of the Valico di Chiunzi. Francesco Gavazzi took the maximum, 18, with Simon Clarke taking 8, Alessandro De Marchi 6, Charlie Quarterman 4, Alexandre Delettre 2, and Alessandro Verre 1. It means no change at the top of the KOM classification, with Thibaut Pinot still in the lead, but Gavazzi has slotted into sixth place. There's one more third category climb to come today, so Pinot's blue jersey is safe. The break has 3-47 on the peloton. Verre is 2-04 behind, so is in no-man's land.

Right, hello, Adam Becket back in the saddle here after I just cycled to a coffee roastery to get some beans. Yes, I fit all the cycling stereotypes. 109km to go: The back of the peloton has just made it across to the top of the climb, so there is a real chance for all the dropped sprinters to make it back to the big bunch. Probably.

110km to go: That lift in tempo from Ineos has already caused a handful of the sprinters to drop off the back.



Mark Cavendish is amongst them.



The Manxman won't be too bothered though as he has several of his Astana teammates with him.

112km to go: That little kick at the front from Ineos has shaved 30 seconds off the breakaways lead.



Everyone seems to be pretty nervous as they approach the summit. Not really a surprise after yesterday's drama in the rain!



Pavel Sivakov and Laurens De Plus are leading the bunch towards the top for Ineos.

113km to go: You can really see the damp on the tarmac at the top of this climb.



As the main field approach the top, it looks like Ineos have taken over on the front of the bunch. It will be more to ensure that Tao Geoghegan Hart and Geraint Thomas are nicely positioned if this descent is set to be a tricky one.



Gavazzi has just taken maximum points at the top of that climb in the breakaway. Clarke was second.

114km to go: One kilometre to the top of this climb for the leaders.



Clarke has just taken over at the front. It makes sense for the five to continue to work together at the moment given how far we've still got to go.



The second climb will be far more decisive in today's stage as we head back towards Napoli.

115km to go: Gavazzi has taken over on the front of the leading group for Eolo-Kometa now.



The Italian seems to be the most comfortable of the five at the moment. Clarke, De Marchi, Quarterman and Delettre are all still locked in here and working hard.

116km to go: As the Valico di Chiunzi is a second category climb there will be 18 points on offer for the first man over the top in the Maglia Azzura competition.



Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) still leads in that competition.



The breakaway have 5-14, although the DSM led peloton may start to eat into that as the climb progresses.

117km to go: So far so good for Evenepoel today. We've just had a glimpse of him towards the head of the peloton.



The Quick-Step man looks relatively comfortable after his awful day yesterday.

117km to go: Doesn't sound great in terms of the weather report at the top of this climb. They've had a small downpour at the top of the pass, the roads are left slightly damp as a result.



Could make for a tricky descent shortly. Fingers crossed everyone stays safe.

118km to go: The breakaway are still taking turns nicely at the front of the race.



Quarterman has just finished his pull and dropped to the back. He's currently sat nicely in De Marchi's wheel, ready to take over again for the Italian.



Trek and Quick-Step seem to be leading the main field back down the road.

119km to go: Jonathan Vaughters has just said on TV that there is a television documentary in the pipeline about Rigoberto Urán in Colombia.

120km to go: Milan is on 92 points, with Groves on 91 in the fight for the Maglia Ciclamino.



The breakaway are climbing and unfortunately it looks like we might be about to get a bit of rain. De Marchi leads the break up the climb and they all seem to be working really well together.

Looks like Mads Pedersen (Trek-Segafredo) and Michael Matthews (Jayco-AIUla) swept up the remaining points at the intermediate just now.



Even though Groves beat Milan to the line, the Italian still has a lead of a single point.



The break are onto the category two Valico di Chiunzi climb. It's not too technical, with the worst gradient coming in at 10%. They should get over it no problem with the power and experience that's in there.

122km to go: Now that's out of the way, we're approaching the first of two categorised climbs today.

123km to go: Kaden Groves looks like he's just beaten Jonathan Milan to the line along with Mads Pedersen in the sprint for the remaining points at the first intermediate sprint of two.



The break have nearly five minutes now.

Back to the Giro!



127km to go: We're getting some incredible views of the Pompeii archaeological ruins from the television pictures.



Looks like Alessandro Verre's moment is over. He's a long way back from the breakaway quintet and is showing no signs of being able to get back on.



Quarterman swept up the first intermediate sprint points of the day, the break are really pushing on today.



Lizzie Deignan to race the RideLondon Classique (Image credit: Getty Images) Moving away from the Giro for a moment, there's been some rather big news developing over on the RideLondon Classique Twitter page.



The race organisers have announced that Lizzie Deignan will compete in the event in just a fortnight's time. HUGE news! 🇬🇧 @lizziedeignan will make her much-anticipated return to UK road racing at this year’s Ford RideLondon Classique. The former World Road Race Champion will take on the streets of Essex and London for Trek-Segafredo in just over two weeks' time ⬇️#RideLondonMay 11, 2023 See more

134km to go: Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious) has just had his second wheel change of the day.



In the meantime the breakaway's lead has shot up to two and a half minutes.

137km to go: It seems like we're getting quite a few mechanical incidents in the main field at the moment.



Remco Evenepoel's teammate Jan Hirt has just stopped with what looked to be a puncture, although he was straight back on his bike and off up the road again.



The riders will all be breathing a huge sigh of relief that the rain seems to have stayed away today.

Hey all, Tom Thewlis here taking over for an hour.



144km to go: The action has well and truly started and we've got a rather tasty looking breakaway that's managed to get away.



Five riders have a gap of 1-57 on the peloton. Great Britain's Charlie Quarterman is in the mix for Corratec, along with Simon Clarke (Israel- Premier Tech), Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco-AIUla), Alexandre Delettre (Cofidis), Francesco Gavazzi (Eolo-Kometa).



Alessandro Verre (Arkea-Samsic) is trying to chase on.



We caught up with Charlie last week on his rollercoaster ride to the Giro. Great to see him up the road this afternoon.

152km to go: Crash in the peloton. It's Fernando Gaviria (Movistar) who is one of the ones briefly down, along with Jonathan Milan (Bahrain Victorious), the points jersey wearer, and Jay Vine (UAE Team Emirates). Looks like it was the street furniture causing the problem.

154km to go: At the front of the race Alessandro De Marchi (Jayco AlUla) is off the front, while at the back, Salvatore Puccio (Ineos Grenadiers) was briefly off the back. Meanwhile, if you are wondering what the light blue streamers and balloons on the roadside are all about, Napoli just won Italy's top football league - Serie A - for the first time in 33 years. It's party time in the south.

158km to go: The race is on! Stefan Küng (Groupama-FDJ) is one of first men to attack, with gaps already appearing. Only one of these moves will end up sticking though. The roads around Napoli are known for being - umm - interesting and bumpy, so this might be an interesting one for the riders, especially anyone that came down yesterday. Küng has already been caught.

Giro d'Italia stage six underway (Image credit: Getty Images) After some delays in the neutralised zone - a couple of punctures, and a minor crash for Gianni Moscon (Astana Qazaqstan) and Otto Vergaerde (Trek-Segafredo) - stage six of the Giro d'Italia is finally underway. It was supposed to be 162km between Napoli and Napoli, but that will be reduced a bit now, thanks to the neutralised zone being extended. Flag drop! Early attacks are go.

Covid strikes Giro for the first time (Image credit: Getty Images) There were lots of Covid cases in the run up to this year's Giro d'Italia, with Jumbo-Visma seeming to be the most affected, but now the virus has had an impact on the peloton in-race. Clément Russo of Arkéa Samsic is the first unfortunate victim, with his team confirming the news on social media on Thursday morning. He is the fifth rider to leave the race so far.

Remco Evenepoel 'slept well' according to team doctor (Image credit: Getty Images) Good news for Remco Evenepoel fans: not only will the Soudal Quick-Step rider start stage six of the Giro d'Italia as normal, but he slept well and seems ok, according to his team doctor. “The night has been good. He slept well, with a lot of deep sleep," Toon Cruyt told Sporza this morning. “Remco had a large bruise on the right side of his back and his pelvis was a bit stuck, but after treatment it was a bit better. This morning it was the same, but we will only see on the bike... "I think most of it has already been ruled out. We've checked the urine and all, that there's definitely nothing wrong with his kidneys. I think there's a slim chance that anything else will come up. If the ride goes well now, there is a good chance that we will no longer be talking about it in two days.” Now we will wait and see what happens on the bike.

E-bike sales up across Europe - except for the UK (Image credit: Getty Images) According to BikeEurope (opens in new tab), E-bike sales volumes increased by double digits replacing demand of mechanical bicycles in 2022 across the continent. However, this growth did not extend to the UK, with the market for 'mechanical' bikes falling by 20%, but also the E-bike market falling by 3.1% too. BikeEurope wrote that e-bike market share in the UK is only 7.5%, which it says is "not enough" to create the right momentum for e-bike sales to take off.

Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot help launch Pinarello Dogma XC (Image credit: Pinarello/Roberto Bragotto) More mountain biking - Pinarello has launched its new Dogma XC, which will be ridden by Ineos Grenadiers multi-discipline stars Tom Pidcock and Pauline Ferrand-Prévot. You can read more about the Italian brand's first foray into the MTB world from my colleague Joe Baker here.

Watch: Cape Epic 2023 documentary Go inside the Cape Epic, mountain biking's biggest and most brutal stage race, with this new documentary from Giant. The race was won by Matt Beers and Christopher Blevins (Toyota-Specialized-NinetyOne), but there are so many stories to be told out there.

Andrea Vendrame to start stage six of the Giro d'Italia despite serious injuries (Image credit: Getty Images) Despite being carried away on a stretcher at the end of stage five, Andrea Vendrame will start today's Giro d'Italia stage six, according to his AG2R Citroën team. "Andrea is suffering from stage 1 acromioclavicular disjunction [a joint injury] in his left shoulder," Dr Cyril Barthomeuf, the team's doctor said. "He also has a deep wound that requires stitches as well as skin abrasions on his left shoulder.” “We are going to everything we can so that he can be at the start tomorrow,” Didier Jannel, his directeur sportif said. Good luck to the Italian!

Mark Cavendish: "I don't think there's anything broken" (Image credit: Getty Images) Mark Cavendish, another victim of a crash on stage five of the Giro, said that he didn't think he had any broken bones in a video message posted late last night. “I’m back at the hotel now, I’ve had my wounds cleaned up, and my knee’s a little bit sore, but I don’t think there’s anything broken," Cavendish said. "We haven’t checked that out yet, but I don’t have the pain of anything broken." "Only morale is a little bit… I was in perfect position, I kicked for the sprint, my back wheel was on the white line, and when I kicked it slides the wheel. “The circumstances after that…it’s sprinting. Alberto has called me. You know, it’s part of sprinting, I just hope everybody else who crashed is OK, I saw some stretchers and that. “[So] we try again, and congratulations to Kaden Groves, too.”