Giro d'Italia Live: Stage 13 shortened due to bad weather; 'If anything, it makes it tougher'-Thomas on the revised route; Pedersen abandons; Evenepoel Tour of Britain-bound?

The Ineos team bus (Image credit: Getty Images) The riders are travelling to the new official start via their team buses. Just half an hour to go before the stage gets going and we'll have some racing action to report!

Here's president of the CPA Adam Hansen with a more details explanation as to why the decision was made



Most of the riders asked at the Giro about the decision to shorten the stage have been in agreement that it was the right thing to do, but there have been some dissenters. Earlier, when rumours were circulating that the race would start at the foot of the Croix de Coeur, Bahrain-Victorious’ Jack Haig pointed out what he saw as floored logic to the new route. “I don’t fully agree. One of the main reasons that we didn’t want to do the middle climb [Croix de Coeur] was because the road surface on the downhill was potentially dangerous, and that we wouldn’t have time to put clothes on. And now we’re starting at the bottom of the climb, where we’re going to race full, and get very hot, so not need very many clothes. Then doing the downhill, with guys potentially racing back to groups they’ve been dropped from on a downhill that we’ve discussed is dangerous. So I don’t really understand the compromise. Gianni Moscon also objected, but for more general reasons. Speaking to RCS, the Italian said that though it was true the weather was bad, he believed that it could have been raced — and that anyone who didn’t want to race had the option of abandonning.

EVENEPOEL RULES OUT VUELTA, BUT TOUR OF BRITAIN A POSSIBILITY lsewhere, Patrick Lefevere has provided an update as to what Remco Evenepoel’s plans for the rest of the season might be. The Belgian had spent months preparing specifically for the Giro d’Italia, and got off to a great start with two stage wins in the first week, but was forced to abandon on Sunday due to a Covid positive, having just reclaimed the pink jersey. Evenepoel was in touch with Lefevere a few days on the phone, according to Het Nieuwsblad, and the Soudal-QuickStep manager said that Evenepoel has now tested negative for Covid. Another Grand Tour seems unlikely for the Belgian this season. Having already ruled out the Tour de France, Lefevere today said that they feel no need to ride the Vuelta either having already won the race last year. Instead, Evenepoel looks set to focus on stage races and classics instead. The Critérium du Dauphiné was mentioned by Lefevere as a possible target, as were defences of his titles at the classics San Sebastian and Il Lombardia. And could we be seeing the world champion on British roads? The Tour of Britain in September was also mentioned among his potential participants.



So what will the weather be like once the riders do set off? Our very own Adam Beckett is in Verbier, part of the Croix de Coeur climb, and reports that it’s not currently raining. That makes for a stark contrast to the planned start in Borgofranco d’Ivrea a few hours ago, where the riders were soaked just from riding a few minutes in the neutralised zone. Although the stage has been shortened, they will still have to take on the potentially hazardous descent of the Croix de Coeur. The riders will be praying the rain holds off and the roads have more time to dry in the next few hours.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here's what the revised route looks like. The stage has effectively been cut in half, with two of the planned three climbs still going ahead. It looks likely to be short and intense, and hard to control with so few kilometres that aren't either ascending or descending. It’s obviously disappointing to see the organisers forced to make a change, but this could still be a thriller.

And now, as Sean Kelly would say, we play the waiting game, before the race's new official start-time of 13:30 BST

Thomas in the pink jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) The shortened stage might seem to make Geraint Thomas’ defence of the pink jersey and easier task today, but there are plenty of complications on a short, intense day as this one has been resigned as. Talking before the stage after the news of the shortened day had broken, Thomas explained what had happened. “There was a big chat last night with the CPA [Cyclistes Professionnels Associés], and all the teams voted on what they wanted to do. To be honest, I think it’s a good decision. It’s still going to be a super-hard stage, it just means we’re not in this cold, wet weather for even longer. “We’ve seen so many guys go home with sickness, a few injuries, but mainly just, like, sick. So if we want to get to Rome with at least 50 guys, it’s a good decision I think. It’s still going to be hard racing. So I think it’s a decent compromise.” “If anything, it makes it tougher. Starting on this second climb [Croix de Coeur] it’s a tough climb. We start right at the bottom, there’s no warming up. It’s going to be super-hard, lots of attacks straight away. For us [at Ineos], we’re just going to have to keep it simple, keep doing what we’re doing, keep communicating well, and try and control that first climb. It’s 45km to the finish from the top, so it’s going to be short and fast I think. “We’ll see how the race goes. We’re not going to bust a gut to bring them [the break] back and make the winner come from the group, but it’s the first big mountain stage, and generally you’d say normally the GC teams’ guys fight it out for the stage. Normally there’s a team that wants to bring it back, we’re fully expecting that. Expect for the worst, hope for the best.” “It’s a shame the weather’s been like it has. But I’m feeling alright, and looking forward to a tough day.

PEDERSEN ABANDONS THE RACE There is one non-starter to report today, and it’s a big one: Mads Pedersen. The Dane has pulled out of the race having been suffering with sickness. It’s been confirmed that it’s not the Covid bus that has swept through the peloton this Giro, but another illness, which he and his Trek-Segafredo team have deemed as making it impossible to continue racing. Pedersen has enjoyed a successful race, winning stage six in Napoli, as well as As recently as yesterday he looked in good knick, managing to get into the breakaway that formed at the start of stage 12. He had also been second in the points classification, and had designs on winning that competition, but will now head home instead and recoup ahead of his ext major goal of the season, the Tour de France. His withdrawal means that Jonathan Milan now has a convincing lead of 76 points ahead of the next next place rider, Pascal Ackermann. Pedersen wins stage 6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

ARTURO GRAVALOS PASSES AWAY Unfortunately, there’s some sad news to report first. The EOLO-Kometa rider Arturo Grávalos has passed away. The 25-year-old had been diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2021. Despite having initial success in surgery, several more were required in order to try to remove the tumour. The Italian joined the team as an under-23 rider in 2019, and was riding for the senior team before the conditon brought his career to an abrupt hault. His EOLO-Kometa team stated that “Life put many obstacles in front of him in recent years, and he always, always, reacted with the best of his face, overcoming them with the greatest of positivism. “Armed with his huge smile, his closeness and his frankness, he was all about building, supporting, praising and thanking. We will never forget you, Arturo. Rest in peace.”

That’s that done then. The riders are dismounting and scrambling to get back into the shelter and warmth of their team buses. They’ll make their way to the new start, and resume the real racing in about three hours. In the meantime, we’ll update you with what else is going on in the world of cycling.

The riders are currently standing waiting in the rain at the unofficial start. You do have to wonder whether going ahead with the neutralised start really is necessary, as once they’ve ridden a couple of hundred metres they’ll hop back off and head immediately back to the team buses to be driven to the new official start at the bottom of the Croix de Coeur. Most are being sheltered under umbrellas and looking very cold. The quirks of professional cycling, eh?