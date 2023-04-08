CW Live: Paris-Roubaix Femmes updates, race starts at 13.45 CET with wet and muddy conditions predicted and Flanders winner Lotte Kopecky and her SD Worx team as favourites for victory

Refresh

Some interesting stats in L'Équipe this morning highlighting one the things that makes SD Worx stand apart from its rivals. In 2022, their roster notched up 460 days of racing between them, 93 fewer than Trek-Segafredo, 107 fewer than DSM and 151 fewer than FDJ-Suez. The Dutch team puts a lot more focus on altitude training camps and carefully selecting its race programme with a clear focus on the biggest events (Image credit: David Pintens/Getty Images)

140km to go: The race starts with laps around Denain, and the first attacks of the 145.5km are already being made. None have stuck so far

The riders have rolled away from the neutralised start in Denain. There are two riders missing from the peloton. AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep's Maud Rijnbeek is still feeling the effects of a crash in De Panne, while Ceratizit-WNT's Mylène De Zoete fell sick overnight.

One of the big stories during the week leading up to Paris-Roubaix has been the transfer of Audrey Cordon-Ragot to the Human Powered Health team, for whom she'll be making her debut today. Anne-Marije Rook took a look back at the last eight turbulent months in the career of the French champion

The Bäckstedt family have a very strong interest in today's race. Magnus Backstedt won Roubaix in 2004, while Elynor and Zoe will both be lining up today, the former for Trek-Segafredo, the latter for a Roubaix debut with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB at the age of 18. In an interview with Tom Davidson, she said she'll be "full of emotions" at the start and that her goal is to finish. (Image credit: Getty)