CW Live: Paris-Roubaix Femmes updates, race starts at 13.45 CET with wet and muddy conditions predicted and Flanders winner Lotte Kopecky and her SD Worx team as favourites for victory

12.27 CET: Paris-Roubaix Femmes starts at 13.45 European time (12.45 UK). There'll be live updates throughout by Peter Cossins. You can message Peter on Twitter with comments/feedback. The race is scheduled to finish at 17.30 European time.
Some interesting stats in L'Équipe this morning highlighting one the things that makes SD Worx stand apart from its rivals. In 2022, their roster notched up 460 days of racing between them, 93 fewer than Trek-Segafredo, 107 fewer than DSM and 151 fewer than FDJ-Suez. The Dutch team puts a lot more focus on altitude training camps and carefully selecting its race programme with a clear focus on the biggest events
140km to go: The race starts with laps around Denain, and the first attacks of the 145.5km are already being made. None have stuck so far
The riders have rolled away from the neutralised start in Denain. There are two riders missing from the peloton. AG Insurance-Soudal QuickStep's Maud Rijnbeek is still feeling the effects of a crash in De Panne, while Ceratizit-WNT's Mylène De Zoete fell sick overnight.
One of the big stories during the week leading up to Paris-Roubaix has been the transfer of Audrey Cordon-Ragot to the Human Powered Health team, for whom she'll be making her debut today. Anne-Marije Rook took a look back at the last eight turbulent months in the career of the French champion
The Bäckstedt family have a very strong interest in today's race. Magnus Backstedt won Roubaix in 2004, while Elynor and Zoe will both be lining up today, the former for Trek-Segafredo, the latter for a Roubaix debut with EF Education-TIBCO-SVB at the age of 18. In an interview with Tom Davidson, she said she'll be "full of emotions" at the start and that her goal is to finish.
Let's start with a look at the previews we've done of today's race, beginning with details on our quick guide on how to watch Paris-Roubaix live, covering both the women's race and Sunday's men's event.
