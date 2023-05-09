CW Live: Giro d'Italia stage four underway with crazy racing; Bradley Wiggins names coach who abused him

Refresh

86km to go: Well, the day's break has finally been allowed to go. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal Quick-Step), the race leader, stopped for a comfort break at the bottom of the descent from the Passo delle Crocelle, and the gap blossomed. 3-17 is the gap to the seven men up the road from the break, but that is growing still, as the peloton has its lunch. Bruno Armirail (Groupama-FDJ) is hanging in the gap in between the two groups, 30 seconds behind the break.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Here is your seven man break!

93km to go: Painful looking crash at the back of the peloton, with three riders involved. Stefan De Bod (EF Education-EasyPost) and Diego Ulissi (UAE Team Emirates) were definitely involved, with an unidentified Israel Premier-Tech rider sliding out on the slippery corner and staying down after falling on his shoulder. On GCN, they speculated it was Stephen Williams, but no confirmation yet.

93km to go: The other three riders we didn't name in the front group are Aurélien Paret-Peintre (AG2R Citroën), Nicola Conci (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Vincenzo Albanese (EOLO-Kometa). They have over 10 seconds on what's left of the peloton. It only took about 80km for this to happen.

100km to go: It is a seriously hard day out there. It looks like there might finally be a breakaway up the road, of seven riders. We will update you on who they all are in due course, but Andreas Leknessund (DSM), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier and Toms Skuijnš (both Trek-Segafredo) and Warren Barguil (Arkéa Samsic) are definitely in there. Meanwhile, Jumbo-Visma's Michel Hessmann crashed out on a slippery corner on the descent, with his teammate Sam Oomen suffering from a puncture. It's a tricky day out there. Hessmann appeared to get back on his bike. Remco Evenepoel is in the peloton in pink, but doesn't look like he has much help from his Soudal Quick-Step team.

105km to go: The peloton are on the descent from the Passo delle Crocelle, with many teams trying to move off the front, but a breakaway has still not gone clear. How long will this continue for...

Thibaut Pinot claims top points atop first KOM point (Image credit: Getty Images) Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ) claimed the maximum points on the category two Passo delle Crocelle, meaning 18 points for the French mountain jersey leader. It is therefore reasonably likely that he will be in blue for another day. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorious) crossed the top in second, netting him eight points, moving him up to second in the competition.

115km to go: Frenchman Paul Lapeira of the AG2R Citroën team has become the first rider to abandon the 2023 Giro d'Italia, after being dropped on the Passo delle Crocelle. It's one extreme to another for Lapeira, who wore the King of the Mountains jersey after stage two.

127km to go: As the race approaches the foot of the first major climb, the Passo delle Crocelle, an early break is still struggling to go clear and the peloton is strung out by continuous attacks off the front. The riders must be praying for the Crocelle to begin and, hopefully, establish the day's pecking order.

150km to go: The early breakaway is still fighting to establish itself as the peloton approach the top of the day's first climb – a long, unclassified ascent to Lagopesole. The weather is unseasonably unpleasant, with damp roads and umbrellas up at the roadside.

167km to go: Today's triple treat of major climbs are all rated cat-two and include the Passo delle Crocelle at 65km ridden, Valico di Monte Carruozzo at 110km and the Colle Molella, which the riders crest with just three kilometres to ride. They all climb up to and above 1,000 metres. The Molella is 9.6km long, with an average gradient of 6.2%. It climbs up to 1,084m and features ramps of 12% around two-thirds of the way up, which could well end up lighting the blue touch paper for the GC riders as they approach the finish. The stage also features a single stage four ascent, the Montella, which comes at 157km and should soften the legs a little for the final showdown.

Stage four of the Giro d'Italia is officially underway. It will take riders 175km from Venosa to Lago Laceno, and will see the riders take on three major climbs, including one to the finish. Attacks already underway.