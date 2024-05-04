Giro d'Italia stage 1 live: Race gets underway in Turin

Refresh

34km to go: Ghebreigzabhier has pushed on at the front, with Calmejane distanced on a short uncategorised climb.

40km to go: Calmejane comes around Ghebreigzabhier to take the Intergiro sprint without contest from the Eritrean.

51km to go: Debeaumarché and Barré have now been caught by the peloton, leaving four riders at the front, with Ghebreigzabhier and Calmejane around 30 seconds ahead of Fiorelli and Pietrobon.

60km to go: Ghebreigzabhier has now been caught by Calmejane, who pushed on over the summit. They have around 10 seconds of an advantage over Fiorelli and Pietrobon.

61.5km to go: Ghebreigzabhier takes the maximum points at the summit of the Superga climb, as the gap to the peloton goes over 3:00. Fiorelli wins the sprint behind ahead Calmejane and Pietrobon for the remaining points.

64km to go: Ghebreigzabhier continues to extend his advantage over Calmejane and Pietrobon, who are joined by Fiorelli.

65.5km to go: Lilian Calmejane attempts to whittle down the group with an attack, as Pietrobon goes with him. Ghebreigzabhier bridges across to them and passes them instantly to go solo at the front.

69km to go: The breakaway is now on the cat-3 Superga climb, which used to be a prominent feature in the Milano-Torino one-day race. The climb is 8km in length with an average gradient of 4.4%.

81km to go: Alpecin-Deceuninck come to the front of the peloton to leadout Kaden Groves to take the remaining points for the Maglia Ciclamino at the intermediate sprint. He is clearly interested in taking that jersey and will be hoping to wear it on the podium in Rome.

82km to go: Fiorelli takes maximum points at the intermediate sprint in Moriondo Torinese ahead of Calmejane. The rest of the breakaway choose not to contest the sprint, as they are keen to conserve their energy.

85km to go: After their attacks on the Berzano di San Pietro climb the breakaway have a gap of around 2:15 over the peloton.

90.7km to go: Filippo Fiorelli follows an attack from Andrea Pietrobon and sprints past his Italian compatriot to take maximum points on the Berzano di San Pietro climb. Barré and Ghebreigzabhier follow the move, whilst Calmejane and Debeaumarché gradually pace themselves back on.

93.5km to go: The riders are now on the Berzano di San Pietro, which marks the first categorised climb of the race. At 2.9km in length at an average gradient of 5%, it is rated as a cat-4 climb and will hardly be a challenge for the riders.

100km to go: The situation is still largely the same, as Vegard Stake Laengen (UAE Team Emirates) is pulling on the front of the peloton with the gap to the breakaway currently sitting at around 1:20.

Tadej Pogačar speaking to Eurosport at the start: "It's not going to get boring. It's 21 stages. A lot is going to happen. We cannot anticipate that there is just one favourite. There are a lot of favourites here. I think today there are a few names that can win the stage, so I think that it is going to be an interesting battle on the final steep climb."

115km to go: Get ready folks! UAE Team Emirates and Ineos Grenadiers are setting the pace at the front of the peloton to control the gap to the breakaway, which will probably become a familiar sight in the days and weeks to come.

125km to go: All of the favourites' teams seem content with the group up the road, as their gap has gone above 1:30.

130km to go: The official start has been given and six riders are up the road. Riders in group 1: Louis Barré (Arkéa - B&B Hotels), Nicolas Debeaumarché (Cofidis), Lilian Calmejane (Intermarché-Wanty), Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier (Lidl-Trek), Andrea Pietrobon (Polti-Kometa) and Filippo Fiorelli (VF Group-Bardiani CSF-Faizanè).

And they are underway with the neutralised start in Venaria Reale! There will be a 2km neutral section before the flag is dropped and the race properly gets going.

(Image credit: Getty Images) Tadej Pogačar starts the race as the overwhelming favourite for the overall victory, but could he take the Maglia Rosa today with a victory on the opening stage?