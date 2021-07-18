Tour de France 2021 LIVE stage 21: Pogačar's coronation and Champs-Élysées sprint

Hello and welcome to live updates from the final day of the Tour de France 2021, stage 21.
Start: 4.15pm French time (3.15pm BST)
Estimated finish: 7.00pm French time (6.00pm BST)
Follow live updates below
Refresh
Live updates from the final stage of the 2021 Tour de France
Hello and welcome to live updates from the final day of the Tour de France 2021, stage 21.
Start: 4.15pm French time (3.15pm BST)
Estimated finish: 7.00pm French time (6.00pm BST)
Follow live updates below
Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.