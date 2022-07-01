Tour de France 2022 standings: who is leading the race after stage one?

A 13 kilometre individual time trial - really, better described as a 'prologue' - launched the 2022 Tour de France, offering up the first opportunity to lead the general classification standings and don the maillot jaune at the 109th edition of the race.

The 2022 Tour de France route opened with the short, and flat, time trial, and saw Yves Lampaert (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) storm to victory. The Belgian completed the course in 15-17, and the result subsequently means he will wear the yellow jersey for the second stage tomorrow, a 202km race from Roskilde to Nyborg.

Lampaert's result consequently sees him lead the points classification too, as he picks up 20 points for the time trial victory.

There weren't any points on offer in the mountains classification, though, meaning no rider will be wearing the green or polka-dot jersey on stage two. Meanwhile, Tadej Pogačar's (UAE Team Emirates) third-place finish means he will take the young riders jersey for the second day, though he undoubtedly has higher ambitions over the next three weeks.

Based upon the 2022 Tour de France start list, the general classification riders to watch out for include reigning champion Pogačar, as well as his compatriot Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma). However, we'll also have our eyes on Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma), and Daniel Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), as well as 2018 winner Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) - who recently showcased his excellent form at the Tour de Suisse.

After the opening stage, pre-race favourites Pogačar, Roglič and Vingegaard are within the top-ten on GC, meaning the riders not represented will have work to do over the upcoming stages to get themselves back into contention.

Elsewhere, Jumbo-Visma leads the team classification. This has plenty of potential to change over the coming days, though, as the proper racing gets underway.

On this page, we'll keep a running commentary of the leading riders in each category, with updates after every stage.

Tour de France 2022 stage one results: Copenhagen to Copenhagen (13km ITT)

1. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 15-17

2. Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, at 5s

3. Tadej Pogačar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates, at 7s

4. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, at 10s

5. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, at 13s

6. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, at 15s

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 15s

8. Primož Roglič (Svn) Jumbo-Visma, at 16s

9. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 17s

10. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Victorious, at 20s

Tour de France 2022 standings: General Classification after stage one

1. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, in 15-17

2. Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, at 5s

3. Tadej Pogačar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates, at 7s

4. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, at 10s

5. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, at 13s

6. Mads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo, at 15s

7. Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Jumbo-Visma, at 15s

8. Primož Roglič (Svn) Jumbo-Visma, at 16s

9. Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo, at 17s

10. Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Victorious, at 20s

Tour de France 2022: Green jersey after stage one

1. Yves Lampaert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, 20 points

2. Wout Van Aert (Bel) Jumbo-Visma, 17pts

3. Tadej Pogačar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates, 15pts

4. Filippo Ganna (Ita) Ineos Grenadiers, 13pts

5. Mathieu van der Poel (Ned) Alpecin-Deceuninck, 11pts

Tour de France 2022: Montains jersey after stage one

No mountains points available on stage one.

Tour de France 2022: Young rider jersey after stage one

1. Tadej Pogačar (Svn) UAE Team Emirates, in 15-24

2. Tom Pidcock (GBr) Ineos Grenadiers, at 17s

3. Florian Vermeersch (Bel) Lotto Soudal, at 26s

4. Brandon McNulty (USA) UAE Team Emirates, at 36s

5. Nils Eekhoff (Ned) Team DSM, at 40s

Tour de France 2022: Teams classification after stage one

1. Jumbo Visma, in 46-27

2. Ineos Grenadiers, at 21s

3. Trek-Segafredo, at 37s

4. Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, at 41s

5. Bahrain-Victorious, at 51s

Classifications at the Tour de France

Key riders at the Tour de France will be eyeing up a selection of brightly coloured jerseys. Namely, a yellow one (the General Classification leader), a spotty one (the King of the mountains), a green one (leading sprinter) and a white one (best young rider).

The yellow jersey is worn by the rider who has completed all of the stages - so far - in the shortest period of time. Therefore, after stage one, the winner will pull in the yellow jersey for stage two - but it's quite likely to change hands after that.

The King of the Mountains (KoM) will be picking up 'points' awarded at the top of key climbs - the number of points changes depending upon the classification of the climb. On HC climbs, first over the line gets 20 points, 1st Cat climbs it's 10, 3rd it's two, and 4th cat climbs earn just one point.

The Henri Desgrange and Jacques Godet prizes are awarded to the first rider over the race’s highest point (in 2022, that's Port d’Envalira on stage 15) and the Col du Tourmalet (stage 18 in 2022) respectively. These are prizes of €5,000 and carry no extra points for the KoM jersey.

Points for the green jersey are awarded at the end of each stage and at the intermediate sprints. Race organisers ASO classify stages as either flat, hilly or mountainous and this impacts the points awarded, with more on offer for the flat stages to favour the sprinters.

On flat stages, the winner gets 50 points. On hilly stages, it's 30, whilst on mountain stages, it's 20. There are also points for intermediate sprints, with the first-placed rider scooping up a further 20.

In 2022, the young rider classification is open to riders born after January 1, 1997. The highest placed rider on GC wears the white jersey.

Finally, the team classification is calculated by adding the times of the three best riders on each team on every stage, and the leading team have the honour of wearing yellow race numbers.