How to watch Tour de France 2023: Live stream the 110th edition

The Tour de France 2023 is upon us. This year's Grand Depart takes place in the Basque city of Bilbao on Saturday, July 1, as the riders embark on three gruelling weeks in the saddle. In between now and the peloton's arrival on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday, July 23, we're hoping for plenty of action worthy of a Netflix series – but in the meantime you'll want to know how to watch a Tour de France live stream as the race happens.

The race is intriguingly poised with two-time winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins. Following his wrist injury back in April, however, will the Slovenian have the fitness and form to prevent defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma) from carrying the yellow jersey into Paris and equalling his rival's number of victories?

We'll also be watching closely to see if Britain's Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) can make his final Tour de France a particularly memorable one by claiming the 35th stage victory that would make him the most prolific stage winner in history, ahead of five-time Tour winner Eddy Merckx.

Fortunately, if you want to watch the drama unfold, there's plenty of Tour de France 2023 TV to choose from out there, with many channels broadcasting the Tour around the world. Below, we detail everything you need to know about how to watch a Tour de France live stream so you can keep up with the 2023 edition of cycling’s most prestigious race.

Quick guide to watching the Tour de France 2023

Like many big bike races the Tour de France will be live-streamed on GCN+, Discovery+ and Eurosport, as well as ITV4, in the UK and in Europe.

Subscription costs are £6.99/month or $8.99/month, and £39.99 or $49.99 for a year.

Flobikes will be showing the race in Canada; a year-long subscription will set you back $209.99. Meanwhile, in the USA NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US) will show the race. Australians can can watch the Tour for free on SBS on Demand.

AUS FREE live stream: SBS On Demand

UK: Stream on GCN+ and Eurosport Player (£6.99/mon)

US: Stream on NBC Sports ($4.99 a month)

Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Tour de France live stream in the UK

All 21 stages of the 2023 Tour de France route will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN+ , Discovery+ , Eurosport and ITV all showing the live action.

Highlights and analysis shows of each stage will also be available.

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. ITV's coverage (via ITVX) is free to view.

Welsh cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.

Watch from anywhere on the planet

If you’re not in the country for the Tour de France 2023, no problem – you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.If you’re abroad during 2023 Tour de France - France, perhaps? - you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

Try a VPN, a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country. There are plenty of free VPNs but our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid ExpressVPN which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider.

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices. Best of all, there's a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it's not for you, then they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Tour de France live stream in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Tour de France live every day on NBC Sports, while on-demand streams and highlights from the French Grand Tour will also be available.

Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on FloBikes.

In Australia, SBS will show the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available.

Tour de France live stream in Europe

Discovery+ and GCN+ are all available to viewers across Europe, including from France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In addition to Discovery+ and GCN+, French viewers also have the option to watch their home race on France TV Sport, with Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands all available, too.

Tour De France 2023 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally Stage Date Start Finish Distance Terrain Stage one 1 July Bilbao (Spain) Bilbao (Spain) 182km Hilly Stage two 2 July Vitoria-Gasteiz (Basque Country) San-Sebastian (Basque Country) 209km Hilly Stage three 3 July Amorebieta-Etxano (Basque Country) Bayonne (France) 185km Flat Stage four 4 July Dax Nogaro 182km Flat Stage five 5 July Pau Laruns 165km Mountain Stage six 6 July Tarbes Cauterets-Cambasque 145km Mountain Stage seven 7 July Mont-de-Marsan Bordeaux 170km Flat Stage eight 8 July Libourne Limoges 201km Hilly Stage nine 9 July Saint-Leonard-De-Noblat Puy de Dome 184km Mountain Stage ten 11 July Vulcania Issoire 167km Hilly Stage 11 12 July Clermont-Ferrand Moulins 180km Flat Stage 12 13 July Roanne Belleville-En-Beaujolais 169km Hilly Stage 13 14 July Chatillion-Sur-Chalaronne Grand Colombier 138km Mountain Stage 14 15 July Annemasse Morzine les Portes du Soleil 152km Mountain Stage 15 16 July Les Gets les Portes du Soleil Saint Gervais Mont Blanc 180km Mountain Stage 16 18 July Passy Combloux 22km ITT Stage 17 19 July Saint Gervais Mont Blanc Courchevel 166km Mountain Stage 18 20 July Moutiers Bourg en Bresse 186km Hilly Stage 19 21 July Moirans-en-Montagne Poligny 173km Flat Stage 20 22 July Belfort Le Markstein Fellering 133km Mountain Stage 21 23 July Saint Quentin en Yvelines Paris (Champs-Élysées) 115km Flat

Disclaimer

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.