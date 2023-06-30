How to watch Tour de France 2023: Live stream the 110th edition
The 2023 edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday, July 1: here's how to watch on TV
The Tour de France 2023 is upon us. This year's Grand Depart takes place in the Basque city of Bilbao on Saturday, July 1, as the riders embark on three gruelling weeks in the saddle. In between now and the peloton's arrival on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday, July 23, we're hoping for plenty of action worthy of a Netflix series – but in the meantime you'll want to know how to watch a Tour de France live stream as the race happens.
The race is intriguingly poised with two-time winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins. Following his wrist injury back in April, however, will the Slovenian have the fitness and form to prevent defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma) from carrying the yellow jersey into Paris and equalling his rival's number of victories?
We'll also be watching closely to see if Britain's Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) can make his final Tour de France a particularly memorable one by claiming the 35th stage victory that would make him the most prolific stage winner in history, ahead of five-time Tour winner Eddy Merckx.
Fortunately, if you want to watch the drama unfold, there's plenty of Tour de France 2023 TV to choose from out there, with many channels broadcasting the Tour around the world. Below, we detail everything you need to know about how to watch a Tour de France live stream so you can keep up with the 2023 edition of cycling’s most prestigious race.
Quick guide to watching the Tour de France 2023
Like many big bike races the Tour de France will be live-streamed on GCN+, Discovery+ and Eurosport, as well as ITV4, in the UK and in Europe.
Subscription costs are £6.99/month or $8.99/month, and £39.99 or $49.99 for a year.
Flobikes will be showing the race in Canada; a year-long subscription will set you back $209.99. Meanwhile, in the USA NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US) will show the race. Australians can can watch the Tour for free on SBS on Demand.
AUS FREE live stream: SBS On Demand
UK: Stream on GCN+ and Eurosport Player (£6.99/mon)
US: Stream on NBC Sports ($4.99 a month)
Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN
Tour de France live stream in the UK
All 21 stages of the 2023 Tour de France route will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN+, Discovery+, Eurosport and ITV all showing the live action.
Highlights and analysis shows of each stage will also be available.
To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. ITV's coverage (via ITVX) is free to view.
Welsh cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.
Watch from anywhere on the planet
If you’re not in the country for the Tour de France 2023, no problem – you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.
Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.
Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.
There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.If you’re abroad during 2023 Tour de France - France, perhaps? - you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.
Try a VPN, a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country. There are plenty of free VPNs but our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid ExpressVPN which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider.
Try ExpressVPN for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices.
Best of all, there's a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it's not for you, then they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
Tour de France live stream in the USA, Canada and Australia
In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Tour de France live every day on NBC Sports, while on-demand streams and highlights from the French Grand Tour will also be available.
Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on FloBikes.
In Australia, SBS will show the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available.
Tour de France live stream in Europe
Discovery+ and GCN+ are all available to viewers across Europe, including from France, Belgium and the Netherlands.
In addition to Discovery+ and GCN+, French viewers also have the option to watch their home race on France TV Sport, with Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands all available, too.
Tour De France 2023 Schedule
|Stage
|Date
|Start
|Finish
|Distance
|Terrain
|Stage one
|1 July
|Bilbao (Spain)
|Bilbao (Spain)
|182km
|Hilly
|Stage two
|2 July
|Vitoria-Gasteiz (Basque Country)
|San-Sebastian (Basque Country)
|209km
|Hilly
|Stage three
|3 July
|Amorebieta-Etxano (Basque Country)
|Bayonne (France)
|185km
|Flat
|Stage four
|4 July
|Dax
|Nogaro
|182km
|Flat
|Stage five
|5 July
|Pau
|Laruns
|165km
|Mountain
|Stage six
|6 July
|Tarbes
|Cauterets-Cambasque
|145km
|Mountain
|Stage seven
|7 July
|Mont-de-Marsan
|Bordeaux
|170km
|Flat
|Stage eight
|8 July
|Libourne
|Limoges
|201km
|Hilly
|Stage nine
|9 July
|Saint-Leonard-De-Noblat
|Puy de Dome
|184km
|Mountain
|Stage ten
|11 July
|Vulcania
|Issoire
|167km
|Hilly
|Stage 11
|12 July
|Clermont-Ferrand
|Moulins
|180km
|Flat
|Stage 12
|13 July
|Roanne
|Belleville-En-Beaujolais
|169km
|Hilly
|Stage 13
|14 July
|Chatillion-Sur-Chalaronne
|Grand Colombier
|138km
|Mountain
|Stage 14
|15 July
|Annemasse
|Morzine les Portes du Soleil
|152km
|Mountain
|Stage 15
|16 July
|Les Gets les Portes du Soleil
|Saint Gervais Mont Blanc
|180km
|Mountain
|Stage 16
|18 July
|Passy
|Combloux
|22km
|ITT
|Stage 17
|19 July
|Saint Gervais Mont Blanc
|Courchevel
|166km
|Mountain
|Stage 18
|20 July
|Moutiers
|Bourg en Bresse
|186km
|Hilly
|Stage 19
|21 July
|Moirans-en-Montagne
|Poligny
|173km
|Flat
|Stage 20
|22 July
|Belfort
|Le Markstein Fellering
|133km
|Mountain
|Stage 21
|23 July
|Saint Quentin en Yvelines
|Paris (Champs-Élysées)
|115km
|Flat
