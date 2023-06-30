How to watch Tour de France 2023: Live stream the 110th edition

The 2023 edition of the Tour de France starts on Saturday, July 1: here's how to watch on TV

Tour de France how to watch
By Rob Spedding
published

The Tour de France 2023 is upon us. This year's Grand Depart takes place in the Basque city of Bilbao on Saturday, July 1, as the riders embark on three gruelling weeks in the saddle. In between now and the peloton's arrival on the Champs-Élysées on Sunday, July 23, we're hoping for plenty of action worthy of a  Netflix series – but in the meantime you'll want to know how to watch a Tour de France live stream as the race happens.

The race is intriguingly poised with two-time winner Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) hoping to complete a hat-trick of wins. Following his wrist injury back in April, however, will the Slovenian have the fitness and form to prevent defending champion Jonas Vingegaard (Team Jumbo-Visma) from carrying the yellow jersey into Paris and equalling his rival's number of victories? 

We'll also be watching closely to see if Britain's Mark Cavendish (Astana Qazaqstan) can make his final Tour de France a particularly memorable one by claiming the 35th stage victory that would make him the most prolific stage winner in history, ahead of five-time Tour winner Eddy Merckx.

Fortunately, if you want to watch the drama unfold, there's plenty of Tour de France 2023 TV to choose from out there, with many channels broadcasting the Tour around the world. Below, we detail everything you need to know about how to watch a Tour de France live stream so you can keep up with the 2023 edition of cycling’s most prestigious race. 

Quick guide to watching the Tour de France 2023

Like many big bike races the Tour de France will be live-streamed on GCN+, Discovery+ and Eurosport, as well as ITV4, in the UK and in Europe. 

Subscription costs are £6.99/month or $8.99/month, and £39.99 or $49.99 for a year.

Flobikes will be showing the race in Canada; a year-long subscription will set you back $209.99. Meanwhile, in the USA NBC Sports via Peacock Premium ($4.99 per month in the US) will show the race. Australians can can watch the Tour for free on SBS on Demand.

AUS FREE live stream: SBS On Demand

UK: Stream on GCN+ and Eurosport Player (£6.99/mon)

US: Stream on NBC Sports ($4.99 a month)

Anywhere: Watch your local stream from anywhere with ExpressVPN

Tour de France live stream in the UK

All 21 stages of the 2023 Tour de France route will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN+, Discovery+, Eurosport and ITV all showing the live action.

Highlights and analysis shows of each stage will also be available.

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. ITV's coverage (via ITVX) is free to view.

Welsh cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on Welsh-language channel S4C.

Watch from anywhere on the planet

Try a VPN, a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country. There are plenty of free VPNs but our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid ExpressVPN which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider.

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days
ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices.

Best of all, there's a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it's not for you, then they'll give you your money back without a quibble.

- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

Tour de France live stream in the USA, Canada and Australia

In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Tour de France live every day on NBC Sports, while on-demand streams and highlights from the French Grand Tour will also be available.

Canadian cycling fans also have the option of watching the race on FloBikes.

In Australia, SBS will show the racing live every day, with highlights packages also available. 

Tour de France live stream in Europe

Discovery+ and GCN+ are all available to viewers across Europe, including from France, Belgium and the Netherlands. 

In addition to Discovery+ and GCN+, French viewers also have the option to watch their home race on France TV Sport, with Rai Sport in Italy, RTBF in Belgium and NOS in the Netherlands all available, too. 

Tour De France 2023 Schedule

Swipe to scroll horizontally
StageDateStartFinishDistanceTerrain
Stage one1 JulyBilbao (Spain)Bilbao (Spain)182km Hilly
Stage two2 JulyVitoria-Gasteiz (Basque Country)San-Sebastian (Basque Country)209kmHilly
Stage three3 JulyAmorebieta-Etxano (Basque Country)Bayonne (France)185kmFlat
Stage four4 JulyDax Nogaro182kmFlat
Stage five5 JulyPauLaruns165kmMountain
Stage six6 JulyTarbesCauterets-Cambasque145kmMountain
Stage seven7 JulyMont-de-MarsanBordeaux170kmFlat
Stage eight8 JulyLibourneLimoges201kmHilly
Stage nine9 JulySaint-Leonard-De-NoblatPuy de Dome184kmMountain
Stage ten11 JulyVulcaniaIssoire167kmHilly
Stage 1112 JulyClermont-FerrandMoulins180kmFlat
Stage 1213 JulyRoanneBelleville-En-Beaujolais169kmHilly
Stage 1314 JulyChatillion-Sur-ChalaronneGrand Colombier138kmMountain
Stage 1415 JulyAnnemasseMorzine les Portes du Soleil152kmMountain
Stage 1516 JulyLes Gets les Portes du SoleilSaint Gervais Mont Blanc180kmMountain
Stage 1618 JulyPassyCombloux22kmITT
Stage 1719 JulySaint Gervais Mont BlancCourchevel166kmMountain
Stage 1820 JulyMoutiersBourg en Bresse186kmHilly
Stage 1921 JulyMoirans-en-MontagnePoligny173kmFlat
Stage 2022 July BelfortLe Markstein Fellering133kmMountain
Stage 2123 JulySaint Quentin en YvelinesParis (Champs-Élysées)115kmFlat

Disclaimer

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. 

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing. 

Rob Spedding
Content Director

Rob has been Content Director of Cycling Weekly - and stablemates Bikeperfect, Cyclingnews.com and MBR - since May 2021. Before that he spent two years in similar role at Bikeradar, which followed 12-years as Editor-in-chief of Cycling Plus magazine and eight years at Runner's World. In his time as a cycling journalist he's ridden from London to Paris at least twice, London to Bristol once, completed the Fred Whitton Challenge, L'Etape du Tour and Maratona dles Dolomites. He's also jumped into the broom-wagon at La Marmotte and Oetzaler Radmarathon.

