Tour de France: Who's out after stage one of the 108th race

The opening stage of the Tour de France 2021 saw two gigantic crashes take out the vast majority of the peloton including riders like four-time winner Chris Froome.

Froome has head off to hospital for a scan after finishing the stage over 14 minutes downc, but three riders are currently on the list of riders out of the race, but that list may grow as the evening goes on.

The opening stage of the 108th Tour de France started in the town of Brest in Brittany before winding it's way to Landerneau and an uphill finish which was won by the world champion and French superstar, Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck - Quick-Step) and he also takes the yellow jersey.

But the crash caused huge gaps in general classification with last place on the day, Marc Soler (Movistar) finishing 24-38 down.

After Alaphilippe, the riders from second the 21st were all on the same time with the rest losing large chunks of time, including Ineos Grenadiers' co-leaders, Richard Carapaz, Riche Porte and Tao Geoghegan Hart with the last two losing around two minutes.

Another potential outsider who lost out was American Sepp Kuss (Jumbo-Visma) who finished with two team-mates almost 17 minutes down. He, along with Marc Hirshi (UAE Team Emirates) who crashed twice, are vital riders for their leaders, so these crashes may have a big effect on the look of the general classification later on in the race.

The second stage is likely going to throw up similar risks to the opening stage as they stay on the roads of Brittany with another uphill finish on the Mur de Bretagne which they take one two times. Riders who crashed on stage one will hope that it is taken steadier for the second day.

Tour de France: Riders that have abandon after stage one

Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Team DSM, due to crash

Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ, due to crash

Cyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, due to crash