Tour de France stage nine LIVE: Cluses to Tignes

Good morning cycling world and welcome back to Cycling Weekly's live coverage of stage nine of the Tour de France 2021.
There has already been some pretty huge news this morning, as Primož Roglič has abandoned the race ahead of stage nine.
The Slovenian had been suffering from injuries he sustained in his stage three crash but has now finally thrown in the towel.
Hello cycling fans, Alex Ballinger here reporting from a very rainy south of the UK.
I'm sure there may be a few sore heads out there after England's 4-0 over the Ukraine (no it wasn't a dream), but get the coffee on and settle in for more bike racing action in France.
Here's the profile from today's stage - it should be another banger:
Today at the Tour: A huge mountain test over 144.9km from Cluses to Tignes, finishing with the 20.8km-long Montée de Tignes climb #TdF2021 pic.twitter.com/ojpJCPeR9XJuly 4, 2021