UCI World Championships Elite Men's Road Race live: Race underway again after long delay for protest

Refresh

58.4km to go Evenepoel going again and Pedersen is trying to get back to him

60.8km to go The group is back together briefly before Van Aert goes next

61.1km to go Evenepoel on the move with Pedersen; Pogacar coming across

61.7km to go Looks like a rear wheel puncture for Kevin Vermaerke. A shame for the American and it's very unlikely he'll make it back on

62.6km to go Pogacar on the attack again

67.4km to go Cosnefroy is dropped after his huge effort earlier

The distance ticker on the live television coverage was frozen for some time, then showed 84km to go before dropping to 69km. It's possible that a lap has been taken off the end of the race or the ticker wasn't working for a while or both

Behind Pedersen the group has grown as chasers have come back

Mads Pedersen on the attack

The lead group is now: Mads Pedersen, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Alberto Bettiol, Tadej Pogacar, with original breakaway riders Kevin Vermaerke and Matthew Dinham

71.9km to go The supergroup has got Kevin Vermaerke in its sights

Is that the winning move? Six riders clear and working together

73.5km to go Van der Poel attacks! Van Aert follows!

74.4km to go The original breakaway has been caught and passed

76.1km to go Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark) fancies a little go off the front

77.3km to go Nathan van Hooydonck is trying to bridge from one group to the next. Norway's Rasmus Tiller need a bike change; it was not efficient

78.7km Kevin Vermaerke (USA) is ahead alone

84.7km Evenepoel is back on the Van Aert group, taking a couple of riders with him

86.8km to go Pogacar attacks! Trentin is down and looks in pain. It looks like he clipped a barrier but it was hard to tell, even on the replay

87.4km to go Wout van Aert is driving group 2 (or is he slowing it down?), while his Belgian teammates in group 3 are trying to close the gap

With less than 30 seconds over the chasers, riders from the breakaway have started to attack, the cohesion over

89.2km to go Tadej Pogacar is taking a turn, working with Van der Poel and others

90.7km to go Van der Poel puts in a little dig and gets a gap. The group is coming back together now

The overhead shot of the race showing some decent cycle lanes next to a main road

92.1km to go Matteo Trentin is driving hard om the front of the peloton

92.8km to go Laporte's day is done. The nature of the circuit makes it near-impossible to get back on after a mechanical and it was a puncture that did for the Frenchman

Sad to see Fred Wright having to call it a day early. He looks understandably disappointed

95.0km to go The breakaway has lost its first member as Harold Tejada (Colombia) has been dropped

97.5km to go Evenepoel attacks!

103.6km to go Defending champion Remco Evenepoel closed the gap himself, bringing together two groups

Denmark pushing hard on the front of the vastly reduced peloton

105.2km to go Denmark's Asgreen, Belgium's Philipsen and France's Alaphilippe all out the back

105.7km to go Belgium pushing hard

106.5km to go Looks like a puncture for France's Christophe Laporte

108.4km to go and the nine man breakaway still has an advantage of 2:12

109.6km to go The end for Peter Sagan at the World Championships as he comes to a halt and leaves the circuit

111.1km to go Fred Wright is off the back and looks to be heading for an early shower

113.3km to go The junction has been made between the peloton and the group, so it hasn't gone clear

Italy has got at least four riders in the group, perhaps they'll be minded to push on

Despite the strength of the group, no one is pulling and the pace has slowed

116.1km to go A very strong group of about 25 riders is pulling clear of the peloton

117.5km to go Three-time winner Peter Sagan looks to be going out the back, ending his illustrious career at the World Championships

The second group has been caught by an attack from the peloton, driven now by USA's Nielson Powless

125.0km to go The peloton is group 3 on the road as the counter move is still dangling ahead of them and behind the main breakaway

128.0km to go The peloton has gone through the finish line to start the next lap, Victor Campenaerts is leading the peloton

Norway and Italy now chasing

Splits all the way down through the peloton

133.3km to go Denmark's Søren Kragh Andersen is on Alaphilippe's wheel. Belgium chasing

Crash further back on the steep ascent; it looks like everyone's up and riding

134.1km to go Attack from Julian Alaphilippe. Allez Julian!

Lukes Durbridge and Plapp have pulled off the course, reducing Australia's representation in the peloton

135.4km to go but the way the peloton is hammering around and out of corners you might think it was more like 3.5km to go

A Dutch rider has crashed, it did not look like MvdP

137.5km to go Denmark's Mikkel Bjerg had a wheel change on a steep ascent and has now abandoned, perhaps unable to get back to the fast moving peloton

140.1km to go The peloton is very strung out. Denmark and Belgium are grouped at the front but other riders, such as Mathieu van der Poel (NL), appear more isolated

143.5km to go Owain Doull leads the peloton through the flamme rouge to head for the finish line ahead of 10 full laps of the circuit

We're now well into the Glasgow circuit. Corners, twists, turns, ramps, road furniture... riders need to stay alert

146.4km to go It looks like Sam Bennett's race is over. He was shown going at walking pace as the peloton disappeared ahead of him

147.6km to go Denmark are pulling on the front trying to get a group clear with Michael Morkov riding for his team leader Mads Pedersen

A reminder of the biggest story from the race so far: Men’s elite road race halted by protest at World Championships

148.4km to go and the breakaway's gap is down to 4:25 They've lost a lot of time over the last couple of kilometres

149.6km to go Lucas Plapp from Australia looks to be done. He'd been working hard on the front

Huge crowds out to see the race. Waving the breakaway through with an advantage of 5:00 with 152.7km to go

The road surfaces look really good, but there have still been a number of punctures. Riders getting back on the rear of the peloton after wheel changes

A young rider is keeping up with the peloton, albeit for a few hundred metres, safely placed the other side of a grass bank beside the road

161.0km to go Fernando Gaviria is down after a crash on a bend. He was holding his face and now his shoulder. A teammate had waited but has ridden off. The race appears to be over for Gaviria

161.8km to go Owain Doull is marshalling the breakaway to keep everyone pulling through

163.8km to go The peloton is 5:11 behind the breakaway and being led by determined looking Belgians