UCI World Championships Elite Men's Road Race live: Race underway again after long delay for protest

It's a long day in the saddle for the peloton in the UCI World Championships Elite Men's Road Race. Already the race has been interrupted by a protest and plenty of riders have gone out the back with many kilometres to go
58.4km to go
Evenepoel going again and Pedersen is trying to get back to him
60.8km to go
The group is back together briefly before Van Aert goes next
61.1km to go
Evenepoel on the move with Pedersen; Pogacar coming across
61.7km to go
Looks like a rear wheel puncture for Kevin Vermaerke. A shame for the American and it's very unlikely he'll make it back on
62.6km to go
Pogacar on the attack again
67.4km to go
Cosnefroy is dropped after his huge effort earlier
The distance ticker on the live television coverage was frozen for some time, then showed 84km to go before dropping to 69km. It's possible that a lap has been taken off the end of the race or the ticker wasn't working for a while or both
Behind Pedersen the group has grown as chasers have come back
Mads Pedersen on the attack
The lead group is now:
Mads Pedersen, Wout van Aert, Mathieu van der Poel, Alberto Bettiol, Tadej Pogacar, with original breakaway riders Kevin Vermaerke and Matthew Dinham
71.9km to go
The supergroup has got Kevin Vermaerke in its sights
Is that the winning move?
Six riders clear and working together
73.5km to go
Van der Poel attacks! Van Aert follows!
74.4km to go
The original breakaway has been caught and passed
76.1km to go
Mattias Skjelmose (Denmark) fancies a little go off the front
77.3km to go
Nathan van Hooydonck is trying to bridge from one group to the next. Norway's Rasmus Tiller need a bike change; it was not efficient
78.7km
Kevin Vermaerke (USA) is ahead alone
84.7km
Evenepoel is back on the Van Aert group, taking a couple of riders with him
86.8km to go
Pogacar attacks!
Trentin is down and looks in pain. It looks like he clipped a barrier but it was hard to tell, even on the replay
87.4km to go
Wout van Aert is driving group 2 (or is he slowing it down?), while his Belgian teammates in group 3 are trying to close the gap
With less than 30 seconds over the chasers, riders from the breakaway have started to attack, the cohesion over
89.2km to go
Tadej Pogacar is taking a turn, working with Van der Poel and others
90.7km to go
Van der Poel puts in a little dig and gets a gap. The group is coming back together now
The overhead shot of the race showing some decent cycle lanes next to a main road
92.1km to go
Matteo Trentin is driving hard om the front of the peloton
92.8km to go
Laporte's day is done. The nature of the circuit makes it near-impossible to get back on after a mechanical and it was a puncture that did for the Frenchman
Sad to see Fred Wright having to call it a day early. He looks understandably disappointed
95.0km to go
The breakaway has lost its first member as Harold Tejada (Colombia) has been dropped
97.5km to go
Evenepoel attacks!
103.6km to go
Defending champion Remco Evenepoel closed the gap himself, bringing together two groups
Denmark pushing hard on the front of the vastly reduced peloton
105.2km to go
Denmark's Asgreen, Belgium's Philipsen and France's Alaphilippe all out the back
105.7km to go
Belgium pushing hard
106.5km to go
Looks like a puncture for France's Christophe Laporte
108.4km to go and the nine man breakaway still has an advantage of 2:12
109.6km to go
The end for Peter Sagan at the World Championships as he comes to a halt and leaves the circuit
111.1km to go
Fred Wright is off the back and looks to be heading for an early shower
113.3km to go
The junction has been made between the peloton and the group, so it hasn't gone clear
Italy has got at least four riders in the group, perhaps they'll be minded to push on
Despite the strength of the group, no one is pulling and the pace has slowed
116.1km to go
A very strong group of about 25 riders is pulling clear of the peloton
117.5km to go
Three-time winner Peter Sagan looks to be going out the back, ending his illustrious career at the World Championships
The second group has been caught by an attack from the peloton, driven now by USA's Nielson Powless
125.0km to go
The peloton is group 3 on the road as the counter move is still dangling ahead of them and behind the main breakaway
128.0km to go
The peloton has gone through the finish line to start the next lap, Victor Campenaerts is leading the peloton
Norway and Italy now chasing
Splits all the way down through the peloton
133.3km to go
Denmark's Søren Kragh Andersen is on Alaphilippe's wheel. Belgium chasing
Crash further back on the steep ascent; it looks like everyone's up and riding
134.1km to go
Attack from Julian Alaphilippe. Allez Julian!
Lukes Durbridge and Plapp have pulled off the course, reducing Australia's representation in the peloton
135.4km to go but the way the peloton is hammering around and out of corners you might think it was more like 3.5km to go
A Dutch rider has crashed, it did not look like MvdP
137.5km to go
Denmark's Mikkel Bjerg had a wheel change on a steep ascent and has now abandoned, perhaps unable to get back to the fast moving peloton
140.1km to go
The peloton is very strung out. Denmark and Belgium are grouped at the front but other riders, such as Mathieu van der Poel (NL), appear more isolated
143.5km to go
Owain Doull leads the peloton through the flamme rouge to head for the finish line ahead of 10 full laps of the circuit
We're now well into the Glasgow circuit. Corners, twists, turns, ramps, road furniture... riders need to stay alert
146.4km to go
It looks like Sam Bennett's race is over. He was shown going at walking pace as the peloton disappeared ahead of him
147.6km to go
Denmark are pulling on the front trying to get a group clear with Michael Morkov riding for his team leader Mads Pedersen
A reminder of the biggest story from the race so far:
Men’s elite road race halted by protest at World Championships
148.4km to go and the breakaway's gap is down to 4:25
They've lost a lot of time over the last couple of kilometres
149.6km to go
Lucas Plapp from Australia looks to be done. He'd been working hard on the front
Huge crowds out to see the race. Waving the breakaway through with an advantage of 5:00 with 152.7km to go
The road surfaces look really good, but there have still been a number of punctures. Riders getting back on the rear of the peloton after wheel changes
A young rider is keeping up with the peloton, albeit for a few hundred metres, safely placed the other side of a grass bank beside the road
161.0km to go
Fernando Gaviria is down after a crash on a bend. He was holding his face and now his shoulder. A teammate had waited but has ridden off. The race appears to be over for Gaviria
161.8km to go
Owain Doull is marshalling the breakaway to keep everyone pulling through
163.8km to go
The peloton is 5:11 behind the breakaway and being led by determined looking Belgians
