Love letter to the most annoying person on the group ride

Every traditional club has a position for the love-to-hate 'club-run-bore', and the domestic scene would struggle without their infuriating presence, argues Michelle Arthurs-Brennan

Image of cyclists on a group ride
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
By Michelle Arthurs-Brennan
published

This article is part of a series called ‘A love letter to…’, where Cycling Weekly writers pour praise on their favourite cycling items (or, people) and share the personal connection they have with them. The below content is unfiltered, authentic and has not been paid for. 

“Change for one!” comes the call, from somewhere in the middle of a tightly packed micro peloton. Legs wailing, lungs ignited, I grimace, keep my eyes resolutely focused on the lower back in front of me, and push harder on the pedals. The last thing my body wants is to feel the cool air at the front of the bunch - but - that’s the direction of travel in this eternally moving congregation on wheels, and to deny the design is to see the ornate tessellation fall apart.  

