'Our costs are going up but customers can’t pay more': Community bike shops are making cycling affordable, but can they afford to keep the doors open?

Not-for-profit setups designed to make cycling accessible are feeling the pinch - but the communities they're designed to serve can keep them alive

Our Community Bikes everyone&#039;s welcome sign
(Image credit: Our Community Bikes)
By
published
in Features

The drive for a greener world and more active lifestyles means that many organisations - local governments, sports bodies, and even cycling clubs - are keen to get more people cycling. However, affordability remains a persistent barrier. Purchasing, servicing, replacing; at the time of rising cost of living, for many, cycling is an unaffordable pursuit.

Cost is a barrier that can be alleviated by the humble community bike shop - typically not-for-profit organisations set up to offer low cost bicycles and servicing advice. However, with the cycling industry as a whole suffering from a post-pandemic downturn, many of these set-ups are struggling to keep their doors open.

Thank you for reading 20 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1