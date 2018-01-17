The best Evans Cycles cycling deals: Bikes, turbos and more

The deals continue at Evans Cycles, with everything from new bikes to the smallest components available at great savings

High street and online cycling retailer Evans Cycles stocks a huge range of cycling kit – and of course there are times when it needs to slash the prices to attract custom.

The retailer offers price match, and its own version of the Cycle to Work scheme – Ride2Work. …

Fuji Transonic 2.7 aero road bike – was £1799, now £1199

With Evans discontinuing its relationship with Fuji, now’s a great time to pick up a bargain from the US brand. The Transonic has an aero high modulus carbon frameset and 105 drivetrain, making it a perfect fast sportive bike.

Fabric Lumasence front light – was £29.99, now £17.99

Fabric’s lights have innovative features like Chip on Board LEDs and snap-in mounts. The Lumasence light pushes out 30 lumens – enough to keep you visible on your dark commutes.

Helly Hansen Lifa Active Crew baselayer – was £40, now £19.99

With its Nordic heritage, Helly Hansen is a go-to brand for baselayers and Lifa an iconic brand name. You can get a Lifa crew neck baselayer with a 50% reduction in any colour, so long as it’s blue.

Louis Garneau Heros RTR helmet – was £129.99, now from £38.99

We really liked the Heros when we tested it. It’s Louis Garneau’s aero road helmet, so comes with aerodynamic vent design and a comfortable fit. It’s priced down by up to 70% right now too.

Bkool Go Smart turbo trainer – was £349.99, now £255.49

A smart trainer gives you a more realistic workout than a standard trainer and can be hooked up to a training app or a ride simulator to make your indoor training more interesting. As well as being Zwift compatible, Bkool has its own subscription training app, which lets you compete virtually with other Bkool users throughout the world and gives you weather simulation too.

Cannondale Synapse Carbon 105 5 Disc road bike – was 2199, now £1599

The Synapse got an update for the 2018 model year, but this 2017 Synapse has all the comfort features you’d want for your long summer rides and comes with Cannondale’s SAVE Plus architecture, 105 shifting and hydraulic brakes. Its 28mm tyres smooth out road imperfections too.

Cateye Volt 800 front light – was £89.99, now £59.99

We rate the Cateye Volt 800 for riding on unlit roads. It’s compact, helmet mountable and, as its name suggests, emits 800 lumens. There are plenty of modes and it’s USB rechargeable.

SKS Bluemels mudguard set – was £39.99, now £24.99

If you’ve got room for mudguards, now’s the time to fit them, with the roads wet and muddy. The SKS Bluemels mudguards come in three widths, to fit bikes with a variety of tyre widths.

Topeak Joe Blow Turbo track pump – was £62.99, now £40.99

Topeak’s Joe Blow range is one of the most extensive range of track pumps out there. The Joe Blow Turbo boasts a large, top mounted gauge, Topeak’s Smart Head connector and an extra long hose, to make getting set up for your ride a doddle.

Continental GP4000S II road tyre – was £54.95, now £29.99

With spring conditions just around the corner, it’s time to think about shedding your winter tyres and fitting some faster rubber. And no tyre has more of a reputation for speed, grip and longevity than the GP4000. It’s available in any size you want from 20mm right up to 28mm.

We’ll keep updating this page with more deals – so don’t forget to check back regularly.