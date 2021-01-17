Sunday trading: bike deals from around the web including Garmin, Oakley, SRAM and more

We’ve scoured the internet to bring you the best bargains, with deals on Garmin power meter pedals, Oakley sunglasses and Vittoria tyres, to name but a few!

Garmin Vector 3 dual sided power meter pedals

For easy transferability between bikes and independent left/right readings, power meter pedals are one of the most straightforward ways to start getting that valuable data from your rides.

UK: View deal at ProBikeKit | £789.99 £599.99

USA: View deal at ProBikeKit | $1074.49 $745.49 View Deal

Oakley Flight Jacket Sunglasses

Offering great optics, an unobstructed view and minimal heat build-up, we were impressed by these glasses when we had them on review. Don’t miss out now they’re on such a great discount.

UK: View deal at ProBikeKit | £212.00 £159.99

USA: View deal at ProBikeKit | $288.49 $189.49 View Deal

SRAM Force eTap AXS 2×12 Sp Groupset

Sram’s 2×12 groupset has dipped below that magic thousand pound barrier. With electronic shifting and mechanical braking, this could be just what you need to breathe new life into a faithful frameset, whether you’re searching for increased range, smaller jumps between gears or a combination of the two.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £1,400.00 £974.99 View Deal

Continental GP 5000 clincher tyres twin pack

Continental’s flagship tyre is quick rolling, grippy with good puncture resistance. It strikes a pretty perfect balance of being fast without being fragile.

UK: View deal at ProBikeKit | £119.98 £69.00

USA: View deal at ProBikeKit | $163.49 $75.00 View Deal

Men’s clothing

Castelli Explore Velocissimo Bib Tights

Designed for long winter miles, Castelli’s Thermoflex fabric is used for the full lengths of the legs to lock in your body heat, while a mesh bib section gives you the freedom to tailor your upper body insulation, helping to increase the range of temperatures these tights can be worn in.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £120.00 £84.00 View Deal

Castelli Transition 2 Jacket

Designed, as the name would suggest, for the transitional seasons between full summer and deep winter, this jacket is designed to provide some resistance from cold winds, but without the full on bulk of a dedicated winter jacket.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £165.00 £99.00 View Deal

dhb Aeron Rain Defence Polartec Jacket

Combining a water-resistant outer with a fleece-backed lining, this will quickly become your go to jersey with its versatile application. More breathable than a traditional hardshell, you won’t think twice about wearing it in the dry. On those days where rain threatens, it’s more than capable of fending off a shower.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £150.00 £90.00 View Deal

Morvelo Bacta Long Sleeve Jersey

With a fleece-backed but quick wicking fabric, the Morvelo Bacta Long Sleeve Jersey promises excellent thermo-regulation, trapping the heat in when taking it easy yet highly breathable when working hard. It has good eco credentials too, using recycled fabric in its construction

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £95.00 £53.20

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $115.00 $63.00 View Deal

Women’s clothing

Sportful Women’s Bodyfit Pro Bib Tights

For cold winter rides, not only are the thermal properties of your clothing important, but also the fit and freedom of movement. By placing heavier brushed fabric at the front of these bib tights and a medium weight fabric at the rear, maximum warmth is provided without the associated bulk.

UK: View deal at ProBikeKit | £150.00 £127.99

USA: View deal at ProBikeKit | $204.49 $151.49 View Deal

dhb MODA Women’s Long Sleeve Jersey

dhb kit is normally pretty affordable, but this discount makes that a step change into truly incredible value for money. If you’ve been putting off getting some warmer kit or if you just need a little more to bulk out your wardrobe, now is the time to invest.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £60.00 £36.00

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $75.00 $43.00 View Deal

Sportful Women’s Neo Softshell Jacket

The softshell fabric broadens the conditions this jacket can be worn in, being breathable enough for hard efforts in the dry, but offering enough water resistance to fend off showers.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £140.00 £84.00

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $175.00 $100.00 View Deal

Helmets, shoes, glasses

Oakley EVZero Blades Tour de France Edition Sunglasses

We might be half a year away from Le Tour, but that’s no reason not to get excited! Beyond the iconic yellow, there is all the tech you’d expect from some Oakley sunnies, with a Prizm lens that really does enhance, colour, contrast and detail, as well as grippy nose pads and temples to keep them securely in place.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £163.00 £99.99

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $196.00 $119.00 View Deal

Gaerne Carbon Chrono+ SPD-SL Road Shoes

Scoring a full 12/12 on Gaerne’s stiffness scale, these shoes are designed for optimal power transfer and minimising watts lost to flex. The air ventilation system, integrated anti-slip heel cup, and Boa IP1 closure system is intended to provide a snug and comfortable fit

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £289.99 £173.99

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $348.00 $203.99 View Deal

HJC Furion Road Helmet

Who said aero helmets have to be heavy? This one comes in at a feathery claim 190g and features an Advanced Air Channel System that should serve to keep you cool as well.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £180.00 £99.00 View Deal

Components

Prime Attaquer Wheelset – Tubeless Bundle

Looking to upgrade your rim brake bike to tubeless, but not sure where to start? This bundle from Prime includes everything you need for improved rolling resistance and puncture protection, from pre-taped tubeless ready wheels and tyres to valves and sealant.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £529.99 £449.99

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $554.99 $459.99 View Deal

Vittoria Pave CG Open Clincher Road Tyre

For tough conditions when speed is still a priority, these cotton clinchers are built for puncture protection, maximal grip, while still retaining the flexibility and lightness of a performance tyre.

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £40.99 £29.99

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $51.05 $36.00 View Deal

Electronics

Elite Direto Smart Turbo Trainer

A discount around the ten percent mark wouldn’t usually be much of a head turner, but with turbos still in such high demand, to get £100 off is quite astonishing!

Elite’s mid-range offering provide just about everything you need, able to simulate climbs of up to 14%, measure power accurate to ±2%, and with a maximum resistance of 2,200 watts

UK: View deal at Wiggle | £769.99 £669.99

USA: View deal at Wiggle | $899.99 $833.00 View Deal

Garmin Edge 1030 GPS Cycling Computer

With detailed mapping, performance metrics, Strava Live Segment integration and up to 20 hours of battery life, the 1030 has built up a reputation as one of the best head units on the market.

UK: View deal at ProBikeKit | £499.99 £445.00

USA: View deal at ProBikeKit | $679.99 $526.99 View Deal

Accessories

Crank Brothers Sterling Floor Pump

With an alloy base, this is no flimsy feeling floor pump. It packs some useful features too, along with a head that can handle both presta and Schrader valves, there is also a high pressure / high volume switch, which makes pumping up wider tyres significantly quicker and easier.

UK: View deal at Tweeks Cycles | £60.00 £29.99 View Deal

OnGuard Pitbull DT Shackle U-Lock Plus Cable

Rated Sold Secure Gold, this lock will not only keep your insurers happy, but will fill you with the peace of mind knowing that your pride and joy is safe. It’s a bargain currently too!

UK: View deal at Tredz | £52.99 £23.99

USA: View deal at Amazon | $64.95 $47.27 View Deal