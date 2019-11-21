November’s tech of the month: featuring SRAM Force AXS, new Rapha and a custom bike

Although it’s coming to the end of 2019, there is still plenty of tech to talk about and the team chat more in depth about SRAM’s latest groupset, new saddles from WTB and Rapha’s latest rain defence jackets.

SRAM Force AXS

Read more: SRAM Force AXS review

SRAM Force eTap AXS gives you 12 speeds, all the tech and most of the range options of Red eTap AXS with a £1000 lower price tag and a 300g weight increase. It’s intuitive to use and easily configurable. The 10-33 cassette option gives you lots of range, so you can stay in the large ring for longer and get up hills easily.

WTB SL8 saddle

Wilderness Trail Bikes are better known for off-roading saddles, which are very comfortable, has now developed a new range of road going saddles with a new sizing system to help you find the ideal saddle for you and your type of riding. James Bracey explains it uses measurements from your wrists to help determine your sit bone width and it’s met with some skepticism.

Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Gore-Tex jacket

Read more: Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Gor Tex jacket review

Rapha fans will rejoice – at last there’s a Shakedry jacket being made by the popular British brand and one that’s cheaper than the other options, too. However, it would be improved with a better fit and a longer tail so it’s worth trying before buying if you can.

Wyndy Milla Massive Attack SL

Read more: Wyndy Milla Massive Attack review

Wyndy Milla has created something quite special with the Massive Attack SL to the point where I think labeling it as purely a climber’s machine is doing it a bit of a disservice. This is a frame that will do it all and leave you longing to extend your ride every time you take it out. The ride quality is simply superb and straddles the line between raw performance and tempered comfort almost perfectly. Yes, the fact it only comes in a rim brake option might limit it’s appeal in some quarters but if this is the case then Wyndy Milla also has you covered with the ‘standard’ Massive Attack.