How to live stream Milan – San Remo 2020: watch the first Monument of the new season

Milan – San Remo 2020 will be the first Monument of the revised cycling calendar, as the season gets going again after the coronavirus break.

As the global pandemic took hold earlier this year, race organisers were forced to make tough decisions about the fate of their most prestigious races, with Milan – San Remo being postponed two weeks before the riders were set to take the start line.

As the UCI figured out how to salvage the season, the race was soon rescheduled for Saturday August 8, and will now be the third WorldTour race back, following Strade Bianche and the start of the Tour of Poland.

This year’s event will once again attract a star-studded line-up, including Philippe Gilbert (Lotto-Soudal), who will be looking for victory in order to claim his fifth different Monument win and become just the fourth rider in history to complete the set.

He will face stiff competition, though, as reigning champion Julian Alaphilippe lines up for Deceuninck – Quick Step, as well as 2019 runner-up Oliver Naesen (Ag2r La Mondiale).

Mathieu van der Poel will also make his debut at the race for Alpecin-Fenix, while Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe), Greg Van Avermaet (CCC), Elia Viviani (Cofidis) and Michał Kwiatkowski (Ineos) will all be in contention.

See the full start list here.

The route for the 2020 Milan – San Remo will see the riders cover 299km on a slightly altered, inland route to usual as some local authorities have refused to allow the race to pass through due to coronavirus fears.

Another change is squads will race with only six riders each as race organisers wanted to accommodate 27 teams on the start line, aware of the financial difficulties facing many outfits due to the global pandemic.

How to live stream Milan – San Remo 2020 in the UK

Cycling fans will be welcoming the return of bike racing to the screens, as Eurosport will be showing the racing live on Saturday, August 8.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you’ll either need a sports package through Sky or Virgin Media, or you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

The racing is set to be broadcast on the Eurosport channel and on the app, while it will also be available via the new GCN Race pass, available on the GCN mobile app.

Access to the GCN Race Pass costs £39.99 a year, with an early bird offer costing £19.99.

Eurosport is yet to release their full TV guide for Milan – San Remo, but we’ll update this page with timings as soon as its out.

Not in the UK for Milan – San Remo? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

Milan – San Remo 2020 TV Guide

UK – Eurosport Player – 1.30pm – 4.30pm

UK – Eurosport 1 – 1.50pm – 4.45pm

Australia – Eurosport 1 on August 8, timings TBA

US – Flo Bikes – 8.50am – 11.50am CDT

How to live stream Milan – San Remo 2020 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal stream, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Live stream Milan – San Remo: Watch the WorldTour race in Australia

If you’re dedicated to the European racing while across the world in Australia, you’ll be able to watch Milan – San Remo on the Australian version of Eurosport.

Coverage for Aussie fans is due to start in the evening of Saturday August 8.

Not in Australia for Milan – San Remo?

Don’t forget to take advantage of the VPN option as detailed above to make sure you can watch your domestic coverage anyway.

Live Stream Milan – San Remo 2020 in the US

Flo Bikes will also be streaming the racing for viewers in the US and Canada and you’ll need a subscription to view (plans start from $12.50 a month).

The race broadcast will start at 8.50am CDT and finish at 11.50am on FloBikes, both with English commentary from Ned Boulting.