How to watch the Tour of Flanders 2021: Live stream the iconic cobbled Monument

The Tour of Flanders 2021 is here – this is how you can watch the iconic cobbled Monument where you are.

This year the Tour of Flanders returns to its regular slot in the calendar, after being shifted to the end of the season in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking place on Sunday (April 4), this year features both a women’s edition and a men’s race, with some of the biggest stars in the sport competing.

Amongst those lining up this year in the women’s race are world champion Anna van der Breggen, reigning Flanders champion Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (SD Worx), Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), and Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo).

In the men’s edition, we could see a thrilling repeat of last year’s three-way battle between Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) and Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck – Quick-Step).

Both Van der Poel and Van Aert have taken major Classics wins already this season, with Van der Poel claiming Strade Bianche while Wout van Aert took Ghent-Wevelgem last week.

But alongside the usual suspects, there are a number of strong riders capable of securing a major victory, including the Ag2r-Citroën pairing of Greg Van Avermaet and Oliver Naesen, and Milan-San Remo winner Jasper Stuyven.

Here’s how you can watch all the action from the 2021 Tour of Flanders:

How to watch the Tour of Flanders 2021 from where you are

GCN and Eurosport will be showing the Tour of Flanders in the UK

Watch the Tour of Flanders live in the US, Canada and Australia on FloBikes

Sporza will be showing the racing in Belgium, NOS in the Netherlands and France 3 in France

Live stream the Tour of Flanders 2021 in the UK

The Tour of Flanders 2021 will be shown in the UK on the usual cycling broadcasters GCN and Eurosport.

Both Eurosport Player and GCN+ will be showing the race live on Sunday, with the mena’s race from 8.20am on GCN and 8.40am on Eurosport until 3.30pm.

The women’s race will then take place after the men’s with coverage from around 3.30pm until around 5.30pm.

To gain access to Eurosport coverage you can subscribe to the Eurosport Player app for £39.99 a year or £6.99 per month.

Access to the GCN+ costs £39.99 a year.

Not in the UK for Tour of Flanders 2021? No worries – just download and install a VPN and use a UK location to watch live as if you were back home. Full instructions below.

How to live stream the Tour of Flanders 2021 when you’re not in your country

If you’re heading abroad during the racing –whether that be inside the UK or anywhere else – you may find access to your favourite home broadcaster is restricted by location. Luckily there is a way you can keep watching anyway – downloading and installing a VPN, which allows you to trick your computer into thinking it’s back at home. This allows you to find your native broadcaster coverage without having to resort to an illegal steam, as long as you stick to the terms and conditions set out by the broadcaster.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out ExpressVPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. We also like that it’s compatible with so many devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc).

>>> Who are the bookies’s favourites to win the Tour of Flanders 2021?

There are other great options out there of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Watch the Tour of Flanders 2021 in the US, Canada and Australia

For US cycling fans and those watching from Canada, the Tour of Flanders will be live on FloBikes, with both the men’s and the women’s editions being broadcast.

Coverage will start with the men’s race from 3.55am EDT.

FloBikes will also be showing the Tour of Flanders 2021 in Australia.

How to watch the Tour of Flanders in Belgium, the Netherlands and France

Cycling fans in Belgium can watch their home Monument live on Sporza, while NOS will be showing the racing in the Netherlands, and France 3 will broadcast the action in France.