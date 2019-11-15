Triple Olympic medallist Steven Burke announces his retirement

Multiple Olympic medallist Steven Burke MBE has announced his retirement from the Great Britain squad.

Burke, 31, has been a key member in the British team pursuit unit, taking gold medals in the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Olympics.

In the 2008 Olympics in Beijing, Burke stepped up to the plate as a reserve and was able to claim the bronze medal in the individual pursuit at just 20 years old.

After a 14-year international racing career, Burke will be stepping away from elite sport but plans to continue racing on the track at a less demanding level.

British Cycling performance director, Stephen Park, said: “Steven Burke is an incredible rider and has been a mainstay of our team pursuit squad in both the academy line-up and the podium line-up, where he won two Olympic gold medals and broke the world records that stood at that time.

“Even in his junior and under-23 days on the squad, Burke was up there winning medals for the team on the international stage. In 2008 he was a reserve rider on the Olympic squad and he was able to step in and turn this into a bronze medal at such a young age which is applaudable and a sign of Steve’s tenacity as a bike rider.

“On behalf of everyone on the team, riders and staff, I’d like to congratulate Steve on his achievements and wish him well in the next stage of his career. He leaves the Great Britain Cycling Team knowing that he has done our jersey proud.”

The Lancastrian has multiple national titles to his name, as well as a rainbow jersey from the 2012 World Championship team pursuit and three European titles.

>>> Mark Cavendish and Iljo Keisse in contention at halfway stage of super tight Ghent Six Day 2019

He said: “It has been an epic journey achieving Olympic gold with Geraint Thomas, Brad Wiggins, Pete Kennaugh, Owain Doull and Ed Clancy and I will look back on some great moments with them.

“Although I have retired from international duty and looking forward to new challenges, I still plan to race in the Six Day events, help out the local riders in Team SB Hub and Cycle Sport Pendle, and to ride my bike for years to come.

“Looking back on my career, I can only be proud of becoming an Olympic, world and European champion, achieving all I’ve wanted to in red, white and blue with my mates. I am forever grateful to my family, girlfriend, close friends and everyone who has helped me over the years.”

Burke thanked his team-mates, the support staff and his family and friends for their support through his career.