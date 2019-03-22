Volta a Catalunya 2019 live TV guide

Where to watch live coverage and catch highlights of the 2019 edition of the Volta a Catalunya (March 25-31).

The next major stage race on the cycling calendar is the Volta Ciclista a Catalunya (March 25-31), with each stage of the Spanish race being broadcast live on Eurosport.

With the season now well underway the Grand Tour contenders are upping their training in a bid to be in the best shape before the main targets of the season.

Defending champion Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) will wear the number one, and will be hoping to pick up his third overall victory in the race, alongside 2016 champion Nairo Quintana and former Paris-Nice winner Marc Soler.

>>> Volta a Catalunya 2018 start list

British interest will come in the form both Adam and Simon Yates who will lead the charge for Mitchelton-Scott, while Chris Froome will return to action with Team Sky. Other potential contenders include Richie Porte (Trek-Segafredo), Thibaut Pinot (Groupama-FDJ), Romain Bardet (Ag2r La Mondiale) and Dan Martin and Fabio Aru (UAE Team Emirates).

Each stage will be broadcast live on Eurosport 1, with coverage generally starting around 14:45.

Stage one: Calella – Calella (164km)

Stage two: Mataró – Sant Feliu de Guíxols (179.6km)

Stage three: Sant Feliu de Guíxols – Vallter 2000 (179km)

Stage four: Llanars (Vall de Camprodon) – La Molina (150.3km)

Stage five: Puigcerdà – Sant Cugat del Vallès (188.1km)

Stage six: Valls – Vila-seca (174.3km)

Stage seven: Barcelona – Barcelona (143.1 km)

TV Schedule

Monday March 25

1445-1615 LIVE stage one on Eurosport 1

Tuesday March 26

1445-1615 LIVE stage two on Eurosport 1

Wednesday March 27

1445-1615 LIVE stage three on Eurosport 1

Thursday March 28

1445-1615 LIVE stage four on Eurosport 1

Friday March 29

1445-1615 LIVE stage five on Eurosport 1

Saturday March 30

1445-1615 LIVE stage six on Eurosport 1

Sunday March 31

1200-1330 LIVE stage seven on Eurosport 1

Social media/web

Official Twitter account: @VoltaCatalunya

Official website: www.voltacatalunya.cat [in Catalan/Spanish]