Vuelta a España 2019 stage 10 individual time trial start times

The Vuelta a España continues with the stage 10 individual time trial, which will see riders complete a 36.2km course from Jurançon to Pau.
The day’s racing will either provide an opportunity for riders to have half an extra rest day as they just make sure they finish inside the time limit, or for the GC contenders another stressful day where they’ll be looking to limit their losses before the road goes uphill again.
>>> Primož Roglič and Miguel Ángel López both crashed on Vuelta gravel section
Astana beat Deceuninck – Quick-Step in the opening stage one team time trial by just two seconds, with Jumbo-Visma finishing 40 seconds back after water on the course caused them to crash.
Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) by just six seconds, and the Slovenian will be looking to put time into all of his GC rivals.
Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma) is the first out of the start hut at 13.41, with Quintana the last at 16.45.
Here are the start times for the 166 riders who will take on the stage 10 individual time trial of the 2019 Vuelta a España. Subtract one hour for British Summer Time.
Vuelta a España 2019 stage 10 time trial: all start times (Central European Time)
1 13-41 Hofstede Lennard, Jumbo-Visma
2 13-42 Bernas Pawel, CCC
3 13-43 Molano Juan Sebastian, UAE Team Emirates
4 13-44 Troia Oliviero, UAE Team Emirates
5 13-45 Matos Nuno, Burgos BH
6 13-46 Archbold Shane, Bora-Hansgrohe
7 13-47 Martin Tony, Jumbo-Visma
8 13-48 Jakobsen Fabio, Deceuninck – Quick-Step
9 13-49 Walscheid Max, Sunweb
10 13-50 Power Rob, Sunweb
11 13-51 Gaviria Fernando, UAE Team Emirates
12 13-52 Boaro Manuele, Astana
13 13-53 Sajnok Szymon, CCC
14 13-54 Bennett Sam, Bora-Hansgrohe
15 13-55 Richeze Max, Deceuninck – Quick-Step
16 13-56 Kiryienka Vasil, Ineos
17 13-57 Bagües Aritz, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
18 13-58 Aberastrui Jon, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
19 13-59 Wallays Jelle, Lotto-Soudal
20 14-00 Haussler Heinrich, Bahrain-Merida
21 14-01 Sarreau Marc, Groupama-FDJ
22 14-02 Van Goethem Brian, Lotto-Soudal
23 14-03 Kuznetsov Viacheslav, Katusha-Alpecin
24 14-04 Arashiro Yukiya, Bahrain-Merida
25 14-05 Reijnen Kiel, Trek-Segafredo
26 14-06 Novak Domen, Bahrain-Merida
27 14-07 Barta William, CCC
28 14-08 Owen Logan, EF Education First
29 14-09 Degenkolb John, Trek-Segafredo
30 14-10 Maté Luis Ángel, Cofidis
31 14-11 Cubero Jorge, Burgos BH
32 14-12 Samitier Sergio, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
33 14-13 Stannard Ian, Ineos
34 14-14 Venter Jaco, Dimension Data
35 14-15 Kirsch Alex, Trek-Segafredo
36 14-16 Van Hooydonck Nathan, CCC
37 14-17 Drucker Jean-Pierre, Bora-Hansgrohe
38 14-18 Cabedo Oscar, Burgos BH
39 14-19 Tiller Rasmus, Dimension Data
40 14-20 Rubio Diego, Burgos BH
41 14-21 Pedersen Casper, Sunweb
42 14-22 Lastra Jonathan, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
43 14-23 Docker Mitchell, EF Education First
44 14-24 Bewley Sam, Mitchelton-Scott
45 14-25 Capecchi Eros, Deceuninck – Quick-Step
46 14-26 Serrano Gonzalo, Caja Rural -Seguros RGA
47 14-27 Ezquerra Muela Jesus, Burgos BH
48 14-28 Theuns Edward, Trek-Segafredo
49 14-29 Touze Damien, Cofidis
50 14-30 Marcato Marco, UAE Team Emirates
51 14-31 Mezgec Luka, Mitchelton-Scott
52 14-32 Pibernik Luka, Bahrain-Merida
53 14-33 Smith Dion, Mitchelton-Scott
54 14-34 Ventoso Francisco, CCC
55 14-35 Goncalves Domingos, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
56 14-36 Battaglin Enrico, Katusha-Alpecin
57 14-37 Thomas Benjamin, Groupama-FDJ
58 14-38 Arcas Jorge, Movistar
59 14-39 Bol Jeste, Burgos BH
60 14-40 Sáez Héctor, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
61 14-41 Declerq Tim, Deceuninck – Quick-Step
62 14-42 Smit Willie, Katusha-Alpecin
63 14-43 Schultz Nicholas, Mitchelton-Scott
64 14-44 Madrazo Angel, Burgos BH
65 14-45 Doull Owain, Ineos
66 14-46 Dillier Silvan, Ag2r La Mondiale
67 14-47 Cavagna Remi, Deceuninck – Quick-Step
68 14-47 Storer Michael, Sunweb
69 14-49 Barceló Fernando, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
70 14-50 Aranburu Alexander, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
71 14-51 Boasson Hagen Edvald, Dimension Data
72 14-52 Rossetto Stephane, Cofidis
73 14-53 Chernetskii Sergei, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
74 14-54 Seigle Romain, Groupama-FDJ
75 14-55 Erviti Imanol, Movistar
76 14-56 Morabito Steve, Groupama-FDJ
77 14-57 Vilela Ricardo, Burgos BH
78 14-58 Poljanski Pawel, Bora-Hansgrohe
79 14-59 Herrada Jose, Cofidis
80 15-00 Arndt Nikias, Sunweb
81 15-01 Barthe Cyril, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
82 15-02 Mosca Jacopo, Trek-Segafredo
83 15-03 Howson Damien, Mitchelton-Scott
84 15-04 Conti Valerio, UAE Team Emirates
85 15-05 Vanhoucke Harm, Lotto-Soudal
86 15-06 Izagirre Gorka, Astana
87 15-07 Godon Dorian, Ag2r La Mondiale
88 15-08 Fraile Omar, Astana
89 15-09 Cataldo Dario, Astana
90 15-10 Dlamini Nicholas, Dimension Data
91 15-11 Koch Jonas, CCC
92 15-12 Štybar Zdeněk, Deceuninck – Quick-Step
93 15-13 Ludvigsson Tobias, Groupama-FDJ
94 15-14 Kochetkov Pavel, Katusha-Alpecin
95 15-15 Venturini Clement, Ag2r La Mondiale
96 15-16 Marczynski Tomasz, Lotto-Soudal
97 15-17 Padun Mark, Bahrain-Merida
98 15-18 Puccio Salvatore, Ineos
99 15-19 Armee Sander, Lotto-Soudal
100 15-20 Cras Steff, Katusha-Alpecin
101 15-21 Armirail Bruno, Groupama-FDJ
102 15-22 Bevin Patrick, CCC
103 15-23 Hansen Jesper, Cofidis
104 15-24 Oliveira Nelson, Movistar
105 15-25 Chevrier Clement Ag2r La Mondiale
106 15-26 Jauregui Quentin, Ag2r La Mondiale
107 15-27 De Gendt Thomas, Lotto-Soudal
108 15-28 Pardilla Sergio, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
109 15-29 Gilbert Philippe, Deceuninck – Quick-Step
110 15-30 Van der Sande Tosh, Lotto-Soudal
111 15-31 Atapuma Darwin, Cofidis
112 15-32 Craddock Lawson, EF Education First
113 15-33 Großschartner Felix, Bora-Hansgrohe
114 15-34 Geoghegan Hart Tao, Ineos
115 15-35 King Benjamin, Dimension Data
116 15-36 Rojas José, Movistar
117 15-37 Pedrero Antonio, Movistar
118 15-38 Fabbro Matteo, Katusha-Alpecin
119 15-39 Grmay Tsgabu, Mitchelton-Scott
120 15-40 Henao Sergio, UAE Team Emirates
121 15-41 Bidard Francois, Ag2r La Mondiale
122 15-42 Iturria Mikel, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
123 15-43 Henao Sebastian, Ineos
124 15-44 Poels Wout, Ineos
125 15-45 Herrada Jesus, Cofidis
126 15-46 Aru Fabio, UAE Team Emirates
127 15-47 De La Cruz David, Ineos
128 15-48 O’Connor Ben, Dimension Data
129 15-49 Sanchez Luis Leon, Astana
130 15-50 Ghebreigzabhier Amanuel, Dimension Data
131 15-51 Navarro Daniel, Katusha-Alpecin
132 15-52 Kuss Sepp, Jumbo-Visma
133 15-53 Tusveld Martijn, Sunweb
134 15-54 Powless Neilson, Jumbo-Visma
135 15-55 Bizkarra Mikel, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
136 15-56 Eg Niklas, Trek-Segafredo
137 15-57 Bouchard Geoffrey, Ag2r La Mondiale
138 15-58 Brambilla Gianluca, Trek-Segafredo
139 15-59 Meintjes Louis, Dimension
140 16-00 Rodriguez Cristian, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA
141 16-01 Stetina Peter, Trek-Segafredo
142 16-02 Latour Pierre, Ag2r La Mondiale
143 16-03 Frankiny Kilian, Groupama-FDJ
144 16-04 Gesink Robert, Jumbo-Visma
145 16-05 Martinez Daniel, EF Education First
146 16-06 Knox James, Deceuninck – Quick-Step
147 16-07 Soler Marc, Movistar
148 16-09 Geurreiro Ruben, Katusha-Alpecin
149 16-11 Fuglsang Jakob, Astana
150 16-13 Rodriguez Oscar, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias
151 16-15 Izaguirre Ion, Astana
152 16-17 Bennett George, Jumbo-Visma
153 16-19 Chaves Esteban, Mitchelton-Scott
154 16-21 Higuita Sergio, EF Education First
155 16-23 Pernsteiner Hermann, Bahrain-Merida
156 16-25 Nieve Mikel, Mitchelton-Scott
157 16-27 Teuns Dylan, Bahrain-Merida
158 16-29 Kelderman Wilco, Sunweb
159 16-31 Majka Rafał, Bora-Hansgrohe
160 16-33 Edet Nicolas, Cofidis
161 16-35 Hagen Carl Frederik, Lotto-Soudal
162 16-37 Pogačar Tadej, UAE Team Emirates
163 16-39 Valverde Alejandro, Movistar
164 16-41 López Miguel Ángel, Astana
165 16-43 Roglič Primož, Jumbo-Visma
166 16-45 Quintana Nairo, Movistar