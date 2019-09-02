Vuelta a España 2019 stage 10 individual time trial start times

The Vuelta a España continues with the stage 10 individual time trial, which will see riders complete a 36.2km course from Jurançon to Pau.

The day’s racing will either provide an opportunity for riders to have half an extra rest day as they just make sure they finish inside the time limit, or for the GC contenders another stressful day where they’ll be looking to limit their losses before the road goes uphill again.

Astana beat Deceuninck – Quick-Step in the opening stage one team time trial by just two seconds, with Jumbo-Visma finishing 40 seconds back after water on the course caused them to crash.

Nairo Quintana (Movistar) leads Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) by just six seconds, and the Slovenian will be looking to put time into all of his GC rivals.

Lennard Hofstede (Jumbo-Visma) is the first out of the start hut at 13.41, with Quintana the last at 16.45.

Here are the start times for the 166 riders who will take on the stage 10 individual time trial of the 2019 Vuelta a España. Subtract one hour for British Summer Time.

Vuelta a España 2019 stage 10 time trial: Riders to watch (Central European Time)

7 13-47 Martin Tony, Jumbo-Visma

16 13-56 Kiryienka Vasil, Ineos

65 14-45 Doull Owain, Ineos

102 15-22 Bevin Patrick, CCC

104 15-24 Oliveira Nelson, Movistar

107 15-27 De Gendt Thomas, Lotto-Soudal

109 15-29 Gilbert Philippe, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

114 15-34 Geoghegan Hart Tao, Ineos

146 16-06 Knox James, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

162 16-37 Pogačar Tadej, UAE Team Emirates

163 16-39 Valverde Alejandro, Movistar

164 16-41 López Miguel Ángel, Astana

165 16-43 Roglič Primož, Jumbo-Visma

166 16-45 Quintana Nairo, Movistar

Vuelta a España 2019 stage 10 time trial: all start times (Central European Time)

1 13-41 Hofstede Lennard, Jumbo-Visma

2 13-42 Bernas Pawel, CCC

3 13-43 Molano Juan Sebastian, UAE Team Emirates

4 13-44 Troia Oliviero, UAE Team Emirates

5 13-45 Matos Nuno, Burgos BH

6 13-46 Archbold Shane, Bora-Hansgrohe

7 13-47 Martin Tony, Jumbo-Visma

8 13-48 Jakobsen Fabio, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

9 13-49 Walscheid Max, Sunweb

10 13-50 Power Rob, Sunweb

11 13-51 Gaviria Fernando, UAE Team Emirates

12 13-52 Boaro Manuele, Astana

13 13-53 Sajnok Szymon, CCC

14 13-54 Bennett Sam, Bora-Hansgrohe

15 13-55 Richeze Max, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

16 13-56 Kiryienka Vasil, Ineos

17 13-57 Bagües Aritz, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

18 13-58 Aberastrui Jon, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

19 13-59 Wallays Jelle, Lotto-Soudal

20 14-00 Haussler Heinrich, Bahrain-Merida

21 14-01 Sarreau Marc, Groupama-FDJ

22 14-02 Van Goethem Brian, Lotto-Soudal

23 14-03 Kuznetsov Viacheslav, Katusha-Alpecin

24 14-04 Arashiro Yukiya, Bahrain-Merida

25 14-05 Reijnen Kiel, Trek-Segafredo

26 14-06 Novak Domen, Bahrain-Merida

27 14-07 Barta William, CCC

28 14-08 Owen Logan, EF Education First

29 14-09 Degenkolb John, Trek-Segafredo

30 14-10 Maté Luis Ángel, Cofidis

31 14-11 Cubero Jorge, Burgos BH

32 14-12 Samitier Sergio, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

33 14-13 Stannard Ian, Ineos

34 14-14 Venter Jaco, Dimension Data

35 14-15 Kirsch Alex, Trek-Segafredo

36 14-16 Van Hooydonck Nathan, CCC

37 14-17 Drucker Jean-Pierre, Bora-Hansgrohe

38 14-18 Cabedo Oscar, Burgos BH

39 14-19 Tiller Rasmus, Dimension Data

40 14-20 Rubio Diego, Burgos BH

41 14-21 Pedersen Casper, Sunweb

42 14-22 Lastra Jonathan, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

43 14-23 Docker Mitchell, EF Education First

44 14-24 Bewley Sam, Mitchelton-Scott

45 14-25 Capecchi Eros, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

46 14-26 Serrano Gonzalo, Caja Rural -Seguros RGA

47 14-27 Ezquerra Muela Jesus, Burgos BH

48 14-28 Theuns Edward, Trek-Segafredo

49 14-29 Touze Damien, Cofidis

50 14-30 Marcato Marco, UAE Team Emirates

51 14-31 Mezgec Luka, Mitchelton-Scott

52 14-32 Pibernik Luka, Bahrain-Merida

53 14-33 Smith Dion, Mitchelton-Scott

54 14-34 Ventoso Francisco, CCC

55 14-35 Goncalves Domingos, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

56 14-36 Battaglin Enrico, Katusha-Alpecin

57 14-37 Thomas Benjamin, Groupama-FDJ

58 14-38 Arcas Jorge, Movistar

59 14-39 Bol Jeste, Burgos BH

60 14-40 Sáez Héctor, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

61 14-41 Declerq Tim, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

62 14-42 Smit Willie, Katusha-Alpecin

63 14-43 Schultz Nicholas, Mitchelton-Scott

64 14-44 Madrazo Angel, Burgos BH

65 14-45 Doull Owain, Ineos

66 14-46 Dillier Silvan, Ag2r La Mondiale

67 14-47 Cavagna Remi, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

68 14-47 Storer Michael, Sunweb

69 14-49 Barceló Fernando, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

70 14-50 Aranburu Alexander, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

71 14-51 Boasson Hagen Edvald, Dimension Data

72 14-52 Rossetto Stephane, Cofidis

73 14-53 Chernetskii Sergei, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

74 14-54 Seigle Romain, Groupama-FDJ

75 14-55 Erviti Imanol, Movistar

76 14-56 Morabito Steve, Groupama-FDJ

77 14-57 Vilela Ricardo, Burgos BH

78 14-58 Poljanski Pawel, Bora-Hansgrohe

79 14-59 Herrada Jose, Cofidis

80 15-00 Arndt Nikias, Sunweb

81 15-01 Barthe Cyril, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

82 15-02 Mosca Jacopo, Trek-Segafredo

83 15-03 Howson Damien, Mitchelton-Scott

84 15-04 Conti Valerio, UAE Team Emirates

85 15-05 Vanhoucke Harm, Lotto-Soudal

86 15-06 Izagirre Gorka, Astana

87 15-07 Godon Dorian, Ag2r La Mondiale

88 15-08 Fraile Omar, Astana

89 15-09 Cataldo Dario, Astana

90 15-10 Dlamini Nicholas, Dimension Data

91 15-11 Koch Jonas, CCC

92 15-12 Štybar Zdeněk, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

93 15-13 Ludvigsson Tobias, Groupama-FDJ

94 15-14 Kochetkov Pavel, Katusha-Alpecin

95 15-15 Venturini Clement, Ag2r La Mondiale

96 15-16 Marczynski Tomasz, Lotto-Soudal

97 15-17 Padun Mark, Bahrain-Merida

98 15-18 Puccio Salvatore, Ineos

99 15-19 Armee Sander, Lotto-Soudal

100 15-20 Cras Steff, Katusha-Alpecin

101 15-21 Armirail Bruno, Groupama-FDJ

102 15-22 Bevin Patrick, CCC

103 15-23 Hansen Jesper, Cofidis

104 15-24 Oliveira Nelson, Movistar

105 15-25 Chevrier Clement Ag2r La Mondiale

106 15-26 Jauregui Quentin, Ag2r La Mondiale

107 15-27 De Gendt Thomas, Lotto-Soudal

108 15-28 Pardilla Sergio, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

109 15-29 Gilbert Philippe, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

110 15-30 Van der Sande Tosh, Lotto-Soudal

111 15-31 Atapuma Darwin, Cofidis

112 15-32 Craddock Lawson, EF Education First

113 15-33 Großschartner Felix, Bora-Hansgrohe

114 15-34 Geoghegan Hart Tao, Ineos

115 15-35 King Benjamin, Dimension Data

116 15-36 Rojas José, Movistar

117 15-37 Pedrero Antonio, Movistar

118 15-38 Fabbro Matteo, Katusha-Alpecin

119 15-39 Grmay Tsgabu, Mitchelton-Scott

120 15-40 Henao Sergio, UAE Team Emirates

121 15-41 Bidard Francois, Ag2r La Mondiale

122 15-42 Iturria Mikel, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

123 15-43 Henao Sebastian, Ineos

124 15-44 Poels Wout, Ineos

125 15-45 Herrada Jesus, Cofidis

126 15-46 Aru Fabio, UAE Team Emirates

127 15-47 De La Cruz David, Ineos

128 15-48 O’Connor Ben, Dimension Data

129 15-49 Sanchez Luis Leon, Astana

130 15-50 Ghebreigzabhier Amanuel, Dimension Data

131 15-51 Navarro Daniel, Katusha-Alpecin

132 15-52 Kuss Sepp, Jumbo-Visma

133 15-53 Tusveld Martijn, Sunweb

134 15-54 Powless Neilson, Jumbo-Visma

135 15-55 Bizkarra Mikel, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

136 15-56 Eg Niklas, Trek-Segafredo

137 15-57 Bouchard Geoffrey, Ag2r La Mondiale

138 15-58 Brambilla Gianluca, Trek-Segafredo

139 15-59 Meintjes Louis, Dimension

140 16-00 Rodriguez Cristian, Caja Rural – Seguros RGA

141 16-01 Stetina Peter, Trek-Segafredo

142 16-02 Latour Pierre, Ag2r La Mondiale

143 16-03 Frankiny Kilian, Groupama-FDJ

144 16-04 Gesink Robert, Jumbo-Visma

145 16-05 Martinez Daniel, EF Education First

146 16-06 Knox James, Deceuninck – Quick-Step

147 16-07 Soler Marc, Movistar

148 16-09 Geurreiro Ruben, Katusha-Alpecin

149 16-11 Fuglsang Jakob, Astana

150 16-13 Rodriguez Oscar, Euskadi Basque Country – Murias

151 16-15 Izaguirre Ion, Astana

152 16-17 Bennett George, Jumbo-Visma

153 16-19 Chaves Esteban, Mitchelton-Scott

154 16-21 Higuita Sergio, EF Education First

155 16-23 Pernsteiner Hermann, Bahrain-Merida

156 16-25 Nieve Mikel, Mitchelton-Scott

157 16-27 Teuns Dylan, Bahrain-Merida

158 16-29 Kelderman Wilco, Sunweb

159 16-31 Majka Rafał, Bora-Hansgrohe

160 16-33 Edet Nicolas, Cofidis

161 16-35 Hagen Carl Frederik, Lotto-Soudal

162 16-37 Pogačar Tadej, UAE Team Emirates

163 16-39 Valverde Alejandro, Movistar

164 16-41 López Miguel Ángel, Astana

165 16-43 Roglič Primož, Jumbo-Visma

166 16-45 Quintana Nairo, Movistar