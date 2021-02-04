Survey: Is e-racing a level playing field?

If you’re a keen e-racer, you’ve probably at some point found yourself pondering questions of honesty, fairness and transparency.

Is that rider whose avatar just went flying past you really the weight they’re claiming to be, and are they really putting out the watts showing on screen? In other words, are we all competing on a level playing field?

To get a feel for attitudes surrounding this topic, Cycling Weekly has devised a survey asking riders to disclose their thoughts on whether e-racing outcomes reflect the honest truth of rider fitness and performance. It takes less than five minutes to complete, and answers are completely anonymous unless you opt to leave an email address.

Take part in the survey by clicking this link.

The results of the survey will be discussed in a future edition of Cycling Weekly.