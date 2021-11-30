Tell us: what was your cycling highlight of 2021?

This year may have carried a stronger sense of normality than the turbulent 12 months of 2020, but 2021 was still a voyage into the unknown for all of us.

Still, one thing has been a reliable constant, and that's the joy of riding a bicycle. Whether you've just discovered it or you're a seasoned veteran, we want to know what your cycling highlight of the year has been.

It might just be a new route, climb, or lane you've stumbled upon. It could be a new riding friend or group you've joined this year, or maybe you've achieved a personal best for the year?

Has a new bit of kit made your 2021, or even a brand new bike?

Maybe a racing moment has been your favourite memory. We've been treated to a feast of great racing in 2021 as the calendar resumed its regular structure. Do the spring Classics stick on your mind, or Tadej Pogačar's dominant victory in the Tour de France? It was also an Olympic year after the Tokyo Games were delayed, and the cycling was as thrilling as ever on the track, road, BMX, and mountain biking. Of course who can forget the October editions of the men's and (the first ever) women's Paris-Roubaix, held in gruelling conditions?

Was it one of these moments that was your favourite of this year?

We want to hear from Cycling Weekly readers to hear your personal highlights.

Fill in our survey to share your views for an upcoming article – a selection of the responses will be used online.