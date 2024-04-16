‘To find out post-accident that I would be in a wheelchair… I felt like my life was over’ - How adaptive bikes give spinal cord injury survivors their lives back

The High Fives Foundation provides athletes with spinal cord injuries with adaptive bikes and bike camps across the country.

High Fives Foundation
(Image credit: Jordan Drew, Alpine Media House)
Kristin Jenny
By Kristin Jenny
published

 June 14, 2020 was a typical early summer day for Reno, Nevada-based Austin Price. The then 28-year-old spent the day hanging out with friends before cruising home on his motorcycle as he always did. 

Three blocks from his home, he was coming around a sharp corner and navigating some roadwork when part of his motorcycle made contact with the change in the asphalt grading, high-siding him off the bike and into the air before making contact with an oncoming vehicle. 

