Tweets of the week: Primož Roglič's acting chops, Quick-Step take on Wordle, plus much more

Laugh until you cry. That's the only way to deal with the dire state of the world today, I reckon.

Twitter is the same. Except tweets are clearly delineated into ones that will make you laugh and ones that will make you cry. Here at Tweets of the Week HQ we are firmly in the business of tweets that will make you laugh.

That and the business of the click economy. That's why we've saved the best tweet from the past seven days until right at the end. Gotta pay the bills somehow!! HAhaha...haha..ha...ha...[uncontrollable sobbing ensues].

1. Here's hoping his third is: 'Chapeau to everyone in the peloton today minus Astana'

My sons first word - Mum.My sons second word - Dog!!!FFS !!!! 🙈January 26, 2022 See more

2. Froomey, good cyclist, better photographer?

Racing the sunset home 🧡 #cycling pic.twitter.com/ADrUm2iWbMJanuary 27, 2022 See more

3. Personally, I reckon a three hour ride is long enough thank you very much

I have an intense and irrational dislike for 3hr rides, they’re not short, not long, you can blow your doors but also don’t need to eat the house downThey’re like a cross or gravel bike, or a Porsche Panamera, it’s got no idea what it is.January 26, 2022 See more

4. JV hits back with the help of the entire country of Belgium

To all you nasty mean people out there! The people of Belgium have spoken! And, yes, we have the best kit. pic.twitter.com/ck6eO8mDokJanuary 26, 2022 See more

5. Good tweet. That's all I have to say.

🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩🟩⬜️⬜️⬜️🟩Not Wordle, just the Arenberg Forest.January 28, 2022 See more

6. Paging @NairoInGreen

Gracias @GobAntioquia @anibalgaviria por hacerme sentir en casa y por este homenaje tan bonito #granfonfonairoquintana pic.twitter.com/L7V0MRmkrrJanuary 26, 2022 See more

7. Maybe competing over who gets to appear in the Bora shower commercials now Peter Sagan isn't on the team anymore?

So… what are @Sammmy_Be and @ryanmullen9 competing for here? pic.twitter.com/A3rActhxrpJanuary 24, 2022 See more

8. Jacopo Guarnieri is packing HEAT on the timeline

pic.twitter.com/vNKpxJ4NmPJanuary 23, 2022 See more

9. Give Primož his Oscar now for crying out loud

We wish @JumboVismaIce good luck at the Olympics!💪🏼Here are 5 tips from our side😜#olympics #Beijing2022 pic.twitter.com/lCj1cimEJFJanuary 28, 2022 See more

10. And finally, here it is. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the film.

Sorry cyclists… this is pure gold 🚴 pic.twitter.com/kOUgoXlSuCJanuary 27, 2022 See more

We'll be back in a week's time with the heavy heavy monster sound of more tweets of the week.