Tweets of the week: Primož Roglič's acting chops, Quick-Step take on Wordle, plus much more

A collection of tweets that require neither an inquiry nor a Met Police investigation

Primož Roglič
(Image credit: Jumbo-Visma)
By
published

Laugh until you cry. That's the only way to deal with the dire state of the world today, I reckon.

Twitter is the same. Except tweets are clearly delineated into ones that will make you laugh and ones that will make you cry. Here at Tweets of the Week HQ we are firmly in the business of tweets that will make you laugh. 

That and the business of the click economy. That's why we've saved the best tweet from the past seven days until right at the end. Gotta pay the bills somehow!! HAhaha...haha..ha...ha...[uncontrollable sobbing ensues].

1. Here's hoping his third is: 'Chapeau to everyone in the peloton today minus Astana'

See more

2. Froomey, good cyclist, better photographer?

See more

3. Personally, I reckon a three hour ride is long enough thank you very much

See more

4. JV hits back with the help of the entire country of Belgium

See more

5. Good tweet. That's all I have to say.

See more

6. Paging @NairoInGreen

See more

7. Maybe competing over who gets to appear in the Bora shower commercials now Peter Sagan isn't on the team anymore?

See more

8. Jacopo Guarnieri is packing HEAT on the timeline

See more

9. Give Primož his Oscar now for crying out loud

See more

10. And finally, here it is. Sit back, relax, and enjoy the film.

See more

We'll be back in a week's time with the heavy heavy monster sound of more tweets of the week.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.