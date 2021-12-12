Tweets of the week: Trek-Segafredo return for new series of Friends? Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar and more

So no one told you life was going to be this way?

Tweets of the Week
(Image credit: Twitter)

By published

You know what, let's take a moment to appreciate the people who run cycling teams' social media accounts.

If you're employed by Deceuninck - Quick-Step, this means a lot of work as your fingers try to type quick enough to keep up with the wins the rider keep stacking up. If you're with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, it must become a struggle trying to put a positive spin on things every week.

But it's the off-season is where they really come into their own. There's no racing but still the internet retains its insatiable desire for content. Throwbacks from the season just gone, any and all pictures from even the slightest glimpse of a training camp, even pushed to firing up Photoshop and get to editing your riders in front of the opening sequence of TV sitcom Friends. 

So, this one is for the team media officers.

1. It's important to be consistent

See more

2. If Jim Ratcliffe wants to pay me £50k to stand in a room and watch G on a turbo give me a call Jimmy, I'm waiting

See more

3. I would make a mean-spirited comment about how being a stone's throw away from Benidorm isn't quite what I'd describe as 'only the best' but at the same time get me off this godforsaken cold and drizzly island masquerading as the so-called 'United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland'

See more

4. You only treat a bike as expensive as this one is if it's a team-issue model

See more

5. Obviously, overplayed social media posts like this make me feel a bit sick but at the same time Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven as Joey and Ross kind of works?

See more

6. Sometimes, replies to tweets are as good, if not better, than the original tweet itself

See more

7. Look, okay, I know this is supposed to be full of snark and bile but we can like nice things too

See more

8. This exercise definitely has very real physiological benefits but at the same time you can't convince me it's not complete nonsense

See more

9. Professional cyclists problems

See more

10. A tweet that's applicable pretty much any day of the year

See more

We'll be back in a week's time with more tweets to stop you from remembering that life is ultimately pointless and we all end up dying alone.

Jonny Long

Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.


Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).


I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.

Latest

Useful links

Racing

Buyer's Guides

Reviews

Cycling Weekly is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.