Tweets of the week: Trek-Segafredo return for new series of Friends? Remco Evenepoel, Tadej Pogačar and more
So no one told you life was going to be this way?
By Jonny Long published
You know what, let's take a moment to appreciate the people who run cycling teams' social media accounts.
If you're employed by Deceuninck - Quick-Step, this means a lot of work as your fingers try to type quick enough to keep up with the wins the rider keep stacking up. If you're with Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert, it must become a struggle trying to put a positive spin on things every week.
But it's the off-season is where they really come into their own. There's no racing but still the internet retains its insatiable desire for content. Throwbacks from the season just gone, any and all pictures from even the slightest glimpse of a training camp, even pushed to firing up Photoshop and get to editing your riders in front of the opening sequence of TV sitcom Friends.
So, this one is for the team media officers.
1. It's important to be consistent
I continued my tradition of being the weakest rider in December training camp. Love that tradition 😅December 10, 2021
2. If Jim Ratcliffe wants to pay me £50k to stand in a room and watch G on a turbo give me a call Jimmy, I'm waiting
Ever get the feeling you’re being watched? 🧐 pic.twitter.com/e8CmCsmdUhDecember 10, 2021
3. I would make a mean-spirited comment about how being a stone's throw away from Benidorm isn't quite what I'd describe as 'only the best' but at the same time get me off this godforsaken cold and drizzly island masquerading as the so-called 'United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland'
It’s always great spending these weeks with #TheWolfpack @ Suitopia Hotel in Calpe 👌🏼 #onlythebest #trainingcamp @deceuninck_qst pic.twitter.com/Ni6iWYGZzsDecember 11, 2021
4. You only treat a bike as expensive as this one is if it's a team-issue model
Weekend vibes 🙌#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/pej1uajmQgDecember 11, 2021
5. Obviously, overplayed social media posts like this make me feel a bit sick but at the same time Mads Pedersen and Jasper Stuyven as Joey and Ross kind of works?
Gonna tell our kids this was the cast of Friends.But who's who? pic.twitter.com/EcQRfqO6IiDecember 10, 2021
6. Sometimes, replies to tweets are as good, if not better, than the original tweet itself
Sponsored by Sram so I guess so.December 10, 2021
7. Look, okay, I know this is supposed to be full of snark and bile but we can like nice things too
Off-season time is family time.❤️@TamauPogi gets a quick moment with his loved ones on an alpine descent at the @LeTour .☺️ #TDF2021#UAETeamEmirates #RideTogether pic.twitter.com/pKyPjjln9kDecember 10, 2021
8. This exercise definitely has very real physiological benefits but at the same time you can't convince me it's not complete nonsense
Con toda la actitud porqué el dolor de patas es muy sabroso @TeamEFCoaching pic.twitter.com/JUn0wrEY9nDecember 9, 2021
9. Professional cyclists problems
Nothing screams more «december training camp» than almost clogging the shower on the first day, after shaving those off season legs.December 9, 2021
10. A tweet that's applicable pretty much any day of the year
wout. wtfDecember 4, 2021
We'll be back in a week's time with more tweets to stop you from remembering that life is ultimately pointless and we all end up dying alone.
Hi. I'm Cycling Weekly's Weekend Editor. I like writing offbeat features and eating too much bread when working out on the road at bike races.
Before joining Cycling Weekly I worked at The Tab and I've also written for Vice, Time Out, and worked freelance for The Telegraph (I know, but I needed the money at the time so let me live).
I also worked for ITV Cycling between 2011-2018 on their Tour de France and Vuelta a España coverage. Sometimes I'd be helping the producers make the programme and other times I'd be getting the lunches. Just in case you were wondering - Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwen had the same ham sandwich every day, it was great.
