UCI bans Russian and Belarusian teams and races with immediate effect but riders from the two nations can continue to race
A rule change has been introduced to allow athletes with multiple nationalities to change their nationality
Russian and Belarusian athletes will still be able to compete in UCI-sanctioned cycling races, but registered teams from the two nations have been stripped of their right to race.
In a strongly-worded condemnation by the UCI of the ongoing Russian invasion in Ukraine, cycling's governing body revealed that at an extraordinary meeting they have decided to impose a range of sanctions on teams and races from both countries.
More to follow
Chris first started writing for Cycling Weekly in 2013 on work experience and has since become a regular name in the magazine and on the website. Reporting from races, long interviews with riders from the peloton and riding features drive his love of writing about all things two wheels.
Probably a bit too obsessed with mountains, he was previously found playing and guiding in the Canadian Rockies, and now mostly lives in the Val d’Aran in the Spanish Pyrenees where he’s a ski instructor in the winter and cycling guide in the summer. He almost certainly holds the record for the most number of interviews conducted from snowy mountains.
