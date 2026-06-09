Drone company DJI’s 1,500W motor started an e-bike power war and now it’s coming to road bikes

The 1,500W Avinox M2S motor, which recently disrupted the e-MTB market, is making its road debut on the Megamo Upon road bike. This marks the first time the high-torque system has been integrated into a road-focused chassis rather than an off-road platform.

The bike's maximum speed with power assistance will still be limited by local laws (15.5mph/25kmh in the UK and EU), but the claimed 1,500W peak power and 150Nm of torque will mean riders get a dramatic helping hand on the likes of steep ascents.

(Image credit: Megamo)

Avinox, the e-bike division of drone manufacturer DJI, launched the second-generation M2S in April.

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With a claimed 1,500W peak power and 150Nm of torque, it effectively doubles the output of typical premium mid-drive systems from Bosch and Shimano from the best e-bikes. This performance has sparked industry debate over whether such powerful motors belong on pedal-assist bicycles, leading to calls for regulatory power caps.

(Image credit: Megamo)

Avinox maintains that innovation should not be constrained by arbitrary limits, arguing that power represents possibility rather than excess. While some manufacturers suggest regulating bikes by weight instead of wattage, the Upon combines high-power with a relatively low overall weight; Megamo says the provisional weight is under 14kg.

What the power figures actually mean on the road

On the road, the full 150Nm of torque is primarily available in a time-limited boost mode, with continuous output closer to 1,300W and 130Nm.

Because UK and EU laws mandate a 15.5mph (25kmh) assistance cutoff, this extreme power is most relevant during steep climbs and rapid acceleration rather than high-speed cruising.

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The Upon differs significantly from established e-road bikes like the Specialized Turbo Creo SL or Orbea Gain. While those competitors prioritise "super light" (SL) systems with subtle 50Nm motors and 250-360Wh batteries to mimic an unassisted ride, the Upon embraces raw performance with a much larger 600Wh battery and significantly higher torque.

We reviewed the Canyon On-Fly Endurace road bike recently and praised it for it's inobtrusive, low power, discussing how the road rider is looking for a hand, not a shove. The Avinox system goes the other way.

(Image credit: Megamo)

A point of contention could remain, in that the Upon’s regional speed limits are enforced via software rather than fixed hardware. While Avinox consistently closes loopholes through firmware updates, the potential for software-based de-restriction remains a concern. An unlocked Megamo Upon would legally shift from a pedelec to an unregistered motor vehicle with moped-level output.

Here, Megamo has paired the Avinox motor with a carbon frame featuring all-road geometry and plenty of tyre clearance; the bike is fitted with 42mm Vittoria Corsa Pro Control tyres. The frame is UDH-compatible and features a fully integrated 600Wh battery and 27.2mm seat post.

(Image credit: Megamo)

Megamo is positioning the Upon as a road bike of course, with geometry borrowed from an all-road bike playbook, the bike features a 71 degree head angle, and 75 degree seat angle.

Stack and reach is 568 and 398 respectively. The rear end is 435mm, on a wheelbase of 1051mm with a bottom bracket drop of some 80mm. Those numbers are designed for stability on the road with an accessible fit, rather than razor sharp race-bike handling. The Upon comes in four sizes from S to XL.

(Image credit: Megamo)

Megamo says the bike targets experienced cyclists aged 45-70 who want to maintain their pace on climbs and group rides. Three builds are available: the range-topping Upon 05 with Ultegra Di2 (£6,499), the Upon 15 with Shimano 105 (£5,995), and the Upon 20, which utilizes a lower-power M2 motor and mechanical gearing (£3,999).