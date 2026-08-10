Is it time we rethink our kit choices to help combat skin cancer?

Summers are getting hotter, and with that, it's getting more important for riders to look at skin protection - both in terms of sun cream and UV-protective kit, as incidences of skin cancer and melanoma are increasing all around the world. With average temperatures and days of sunshine reaching record highs, should we really be heading out for long rides without giving our skin a thought?



While cyclists in the northern hemisphere are super-keen to get into short-sleeved jerseys and shorts after grinding out a long and cold winter period, is it time to switch to lightweight, long-sleeve, UV-protective garment alternatives instead?

This year's Tour de France was a scorcher (Image credit: Photo: ASO/Charly Lopez)

What is skin cancer?

There are two kinds of skin cancer: melanoma, which is faster-acting and more serious, and non-melanoma, which is slower-acting and more easily treatable. Both are serious concerns and require medical attention. They occur as UV radiation from the sun penetrates our skin and damages the DNA in the skin cells, which, over time, can develop into skin cancer. The higher the UV exposure, such as extended periods sunbathing, sun beds, or living nearer the equator, the more likely you are to develop skin cancer.

According to the cancer charity Macmillan, individual risk factors are blonde/red hair, fairer skin or freckles, and green or blue eyes. People of colour have less risk of developing skin cancer due to more melanin being produced in the skin, but areas such as the palms of the hands and soles of the feet are risk factors, and prolonged exposure to UV rays will still cause damage.

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There are two kinds of UV: UV A and UV B. UV B is short-wave and causes more surface damage, such as burning and DNA damage, while UV A is long-wave, penetrates deeper, and has a greater impact on aging skin.

Should you cover up when the sun is at its peak? (Image credit: Photos GETTY IMAGES, FUTURE PLC, SHUTTERSTOCK)

Why does this matter to cyclists?

If you cycle in shorts and a short-sleeved jersey, you are exposing your head, arms, hands, and legs to UV radiation. These are common locations for skin cancer development. Cancer Research UK found that between 2018 and 2021, more than a third of melanomas diagnosed in women were on the leg (hip to feet). In men, 40% were diagnosed on the torso. Reasons for this were suggested as men being more likely to remove shirts in the summer, and women wearing shorter skirts or shorts.

Additionally, a research paper published in 2026 by T J Scott et al, found that between 1990 and 2023, the mean length of the summer period has increased by 5-7 days in both hemispheres, but more so in the northern hemisphere. This is also paired with more days of sun and an increase in temperatures, which comes with an increase in UV radiation.

As cyclists, summer and sun normally mean arms and legs come out, which are both areas that can be affected by skin cancer and UV damage. Which really begs the question: why aren’t more cyclists keeping long sleeves on in the summer?

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There are lightweight long-sleeves and leg warmers available (Image credit: Philip Barker)

Why would I wear long-sleeved kit in the summer?

For many cyclists, a long-sleeved jersey is typically a thermal fleece-lined offering designed for autumn and winter riding. But there has been an ever-growing trend, in part pushed by mainland European and Asian markets, for lightweight, summer-focused long-sleeved garments that provide greater UV protection.

A good example is MAAP’s Aeon Jersey. This comes in both long- and short-sleeve variants, and both are UV protective to 15 UPF (Ultraviolet Protection Factor). UPF is the protective rating for clothing, which blocks UV A and UV B, while SPF (Sun Protection Factor) protects against UV B, burning rays, and is the rating for suncream. As a general guideline, UPF refers to the percentage of UV that penetrates, so UPF 50 means only 1/50th or two per cent of UV rays penetrate. SPF rating refers to the amount of time you are protected from sun damage in minutes, times the rating. So if you’d require 10 minutes of sun to burn, SPF 15 gives you 150 minutes of protection; this doesn't account for moisture, sweat, or salt but provides a useful indication. Meanwhile, UPF is a constant, and the protection does not wane over time.

The Aeon jersey comprises Polartec Delta fabric, which is highly breathable and exceptional at moisture wicking. Indeed, the temperature range for the long-sleeve jersey suggested by MAAP is 18-35˚C, so definitely the warmest of summer weather we can expect in the UK, and the upper end of what tends to be tolerable for most. Having tested the long-sleeve jersey on some more tropical summery days, it does a very good job of wicking moisture away while keeping me cool.

Other similar options include the Pas Normal Studios Essential Light LS, Assos Mille GT LS, and Castelli Coretto LS; all are lightweight long-sleeve jerseys that aim to protect against UV damage.

For the legs, the Rapha Pro Team Lightweight Bib tights offer full-length bib-tight protection, but the material is thinner and has no fleece or thermal properties. Both the Velocio Luxe bibs and the Ornot lightweight bibs serve a similar purpose.

The big benefit here, of course, is that UV exposure to the skin is greatly reduced, so the incidence of UV-related damage should be lower, and the risk of skin cancer should be reduced as a result. Yes, these garments are a touch warmer by comparison, especially on more humid days, but I'd argue the potential long-term safety benefits far exceed the slight increase in discomfort.

Sunscreen helps, but in the sweaty conditions assured in a summer's day ride on a bike, it might not be enough. (Image credit: Getty Images)

What about sun cream?

Of course, another way to protect against sun damage is by using sun cream. Normally, these are at least SPF 30, but it is generally recommended to use SPF 50 in Europe. SPF 100 is not uncommon nearer the equator, though. Sun creams do protect well against UV damage, better than most jerseys in fact.



But there is a problem.

Sun creams are generally tested in an environment where there is not as much sweating. When cycling in high summer, this is usually not the case. It's also recommended to reapply them every 90 minutes or so, although some of the best cycling sunscreens do offer a longer window of protection. Although you can get small sun cream bottles or sprays, I have rarely seen any cyclist stop mid-ride to reapply suncream. That 90 minutes recommendation is also generous if you end up sweating heavily. Additionally, salt crystals on the skin left as residue from sweat and evaporative cooling can increase the damage caused by UV to the skin.

As previously mentioned, suncream becomes less effective over time. In contrast, a UPF-rated piece of clothing maintains its UV-blocking capabilities for the entire duration of a ride.

The bottom line

If you are riding in sunnier conditions, to best protect your skin against UV damage and reduce the risk of developing skin cancer, you should wear long-sleeved, UV-protective cycling garments. A lot of brands now offer long-sleeved jerseys and tights that feature lighter, more breathable, moisture-wicking materials designed to keep you pretty much as cool and comfortable as a short-sleeved variant. You can also buy UV Screens from various brands, which are lightweight arm and leg warmers that generally offer UPF 50 protection.

You should also apply sun cream to areas of high UV exposure as well as to any visible scars and the back of your neck, ears, and nose. If you’re planning a long day in the saddle, take sun cream with you to reapply.

For those with finer hair or less hair on the top of their head, wear a lightweight cap. All those helmet vents will let sunlight in and cause both an interesting-looking tan as well as damage to the skin.