One-by Shimano drivetrain with XTR Di2 rear derailleur spotted on Joshua Tarling's Pinarello Dogma F ahead of Paris-Roubaix

Several Ineos Grenadiers riders will be trialing some creative tech to negotiate the extreme cobble sectors of the bumpiest and most brutal Monument on the WorldTour calendar

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XTR rear mech on Ineos bike
(Image credit: Future)

From an Instagram reel posted by @_fenomeno_ml, you can clearly see the Paris-Roubaix bikes of Ineos Grenadiers riders Joshua Tarling, Artem Shmidt, and Ben Turner all fitted with Shimano XTR Di2 M9250 rear derailleurs.

As a fully wireless operation, with the BT-DN320 battery housed inside its parallelogram, this model requires no wired battery, so there are fewer moving parts and no chance of anything coming loose over the cobbles or getting snagged during a crash.

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Aaron Borrill
Aaron Borrill
Tech writer

Aaron is Cycling Weekly's tech writer. As the former editor of off.roadcc, tech editor of Cyclingnews and Bike Perfect, digital editor of Bicycling magazine and associate editor of TopCar, he's travelled the world writing about bikes and anything with wheels for the past 20 years. As a racer, he's completed stage races such as the Cape Epic, Berg and Bush, W2W, and Gravel Burn. On the road, he’s completed the Haute Route Alps, represented South Africa at the UCI Gran Fondo World Championships Road Race and Time Trial and is an accomplished eSports racer, too - having captained South Africa at the 2022, 2023 and 2024 UCI Cycling eSports World Championships.

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