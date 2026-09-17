Component giant Shimano has launched a new range of products, marking a move away from SPD-SL, with top-of-the-range shoes, pedals, and cleats announced on Thursday.

SPD-SLR represents the first update to the Shimano road cleat system since it was introduced in 2003, with the famous yellow, blue or red-bottomed cleats being refreshed to go with the latest Dura-Ace and Ultegra pedals.

The news comes half a year after the prototype cleats were spotted at Paris-Roubaix and were partly responsible for ending Mathieu van der Poel's chances of victory.

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The latest generation of S-Phyre shoes, Dura-Ace and Ultegra pedals, and a new cleat system have been engineered together in a quest for a better connection. Whilst it might seem obvious, as Shimano states in its press release, "every watt begins at the rider’s foot", and the brand felt there was low-hanging fruit available.

Called SPD-SLR, Shimano says the integrated platform utilises "lower stack height, faster engagement, lighter components and simplified fit adjustments". And rather than redesigning each shoe, pedal and cleat from scratch, it has instead sought to refine "every interface where power is transferred from shoe to cleat, cleat to pedal and rider to bike".

(Image credit: Shimano)

It’s generally agreed that a reduction in stack height, which is the difference between the height of the centre of the pedal axle to the ball of your foot, leads to more power. How much is up for debate, but reports suggest that for every millimeter the height is reduced, the cyclist gains a 1% increase in power. The SPD-SLR system reduces stack height by 2.3mm, which Shimano says not only improves power transfer but also "enhances bike control whether climbing, sprinting or riding at threshold."

"We did a lot of testing; we did testing on bike fit, testing on road with different types of riders," Edoardo Esercizio, product planner at Shimano Europe, said at a launch event. "The real thing that improves is the contact point, and how attached you feel to the bike. You will notice. You won’t feel that you’re lower, because 2.3mm isn’t much. Some riders don’t even change the saddle height.

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"The big improvement is the sensation that you have a connection with the bike, there’s basically no wobbling or air gap between the cleat and the pedal. When you’re sprinting, you really feel it. Above 500 watts, you don’t have the sensation that the cleat isn’t really attached. It’s one piece. You can’t see improvement in watts, as these are marginal gains. It’s about the feeling and connection you have with the bike."

New cleats

(Image credit: Shimano)

The system also promises faster engagement. Shimano says that by creating a "wider catch zone", as well as narrowing the engagement angle - down to 10.5° from the 15.5° on SPD-SL - it enables riders to clip in more quickly, increasing confidence in the process. They are, apparently, also easier to walk in.

The redesigned CL-SL120 cleats, available in three options with float ranging from 0 to 3 degrees, are also claimed to be 22% lighter than the SPD-SL equivalents. The familiar red, blue, and yellow-bottomed cleats remain, with 0, 1, and 3 degrees of float, respectively, but the oblong washers are no more. The new cleats are £24.99/€28.99 a pair.

There’s also a fourth option designed to help riders using fixed-mount outsoles to transition to the new SPD-SLR system, in grey, with the oblong washer. However, these don’t offer the lower stack height or weight-saving benefits. It’s also important to note that the SPD-SLR cleats are not backward compatible with SPD-SL pedals, but can be used with existing SPD-SL shoes, albeit without the low stack benefits of the new ecosystem. Unofficially, the new cleats do fit into old SPD-SL pedals, but this is not manufacturer-recommended.

The Dura-Ace pedals will be shipped with yellow cleats. The introduction of SPD-SLR does not mean the end of SPD-SL, importantly.

"Shimano will continue to support the SPD-SL system with a full range of cleats – as long as there is a meaningful need from riders and the market, we intend to continue supporting the system," a Shimano spokesperson said this week. "Continued support is important given the significant number of SPD-SL products that have been sold and are still being used by riders worldwide.

"This is consistent with our approach to other legacy road components. For example, we continue to supply brake pads for previous-generation road brake calipers to ensure long-term support for existing users."

SPD-SLR cleat option (Image credit: Shimano)

New pedals

This SPD-SLR system makes it debut on Shimano’s new Dura-Ace PD-R9300 and Ultegra PD-R8200 pedals and the low-stack height isn’t the only headliner. The Dura-Ace pedals feature an injection-molded carbon-composite body and an integrated stainless steel contact plate designed to add interface stiffness and improve engagement.

(Image credit: Shimano)

Shimano says the pedals are 11% stiffer than the PD-R8200 model, thanks to a new axle design with wider bearings that better distribute the load. The heat-treated axle and the refined bearing surfaces help to reduce rotational resistance by a claimed 53%. A pair will cost £199.99 / €229.99 / $300, which is intriguingly cheaper than the RRP for the old top-of-the-range pedals.

The Ultegra PD-R8200 uses the same SPD-SLR architecture but swaps the carbon-composite body for a lightweight resin one. The stainless steel contact plate remains, and the Ultegra version will cost £139.99 / €160.99 / $200.

New shoes

(Image credit: Shimano)

The final piece of the SPD-SLR puzzle are the shoes. The range-topping S-Phyre SH-RC910 features a carbon fibre heel cup with Shimano’s Anti-Twist tech, a carbon mid-sole and a ‘surround-wrap’ upper, with two Boa Li2 dials allowing for a precise fit. Shimano says the lower stack height, improved stability, and lower weight make for a shoe that lets the world’s best “maintain efficient power delivery from the opening attack to the final sprint”.

The shoes come with wider lasts, thanks to Dynalast 2.0, with the regular pair widened by 3mm at the front, and 2mm at the back. They also offer more fore-and-aft adjustment underneath.

They are available in blue, white, and black, and in wide, narrow, and regular varieties, and will cost £389.99 / €449.99 / $525.

(Image credit: Shimano)

The SH-RC810 model takes its cues from the S-Phyre model with some shared details, such as the Boa Li2 dials, the same external heel stabiliser and a carbon midsole that features a hollow channel to allow for water drainage and improved ventilation, but comes with a more affordable price tag. That's £319.99 / €369.99 / $400.