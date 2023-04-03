Ethan Hayter opens 2023 account with victory on stage one of Itzulia Basque Country
Brit returns to form after collarbone fracture earlier this year
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
British time trial champion Ethan Hayter earned his first victory of the season on stage one of Itzulia Basque Country, outkicking the pack into the town of Labastida.
The Ineos Grenadiers rider, set up by his team-mate Omar Fraile, was the first to launch his sprint on the uphill finish, and held off Mauro Schmid (Soudal Quick-Step) and Jon Aberasturi (Trek-Segafredo) to the line.
Hayter’s victory comes just two months after he broke his collarbone in a crash at the Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race, which derailed his early-season calendar and forced him to miss the European Track Championships.
“It takes a bit of time to come back,” Hayter told the media after his victory in Spain. “[The Volta a] Catalunya was really hard and I was going alright, but actually those guys [Primož Roglič and Remco Evenepoel] were flying. It’s really nice to come here and pay my team back for what they’ve been doing for me.”
Recounting the final kilometres of Monday's 165.4km stage from Vitoria-Gasteiz to Labastida, Hayter revealed that things almost didn’t go to plan. “I actually went through a bad patch,” he said. “I think maybe I didn’t drink quite enough or something and I was really struggling.
“Luckily I got back to the guys, they were obviously in the perfect position and there was crosswind. It wasn’t really strong, but when you’re going that speed, it makes a difference.”
“My team really backed me even after I wasn’t amazing in Catalunya, but I’ve stepped up I think and they were all in for me today. I’ve just got to thank them.”
Asked if he is back to his top form, Hayter said: “I still think I’m getting better. I was quite sick last week, well, not sick, I had a cold, I think everyone was super tired from Catalunya. I had a lot of recovery and hopefully keep getting better every race.”
The Brit will wear the yellow jersey as the race leader on Tuesday’s second stage, which heads north east from Viana to Leitza. Among those also present at the hilly, six-day event are David Gaudu (Groupama-FDJ), Enric Mas (Movistar), Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard (Jumbo-Visma) and last year's Itzulia winner Dani Martínez (Ineos Grenadiers), none of whom lost time on stage one.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is one of Cycling Weekly's news and features writers. In 2020, he started The TT Podcast, covering both the men's and women's pelotons and featuring a number of British riders.
An enthusiastic cyclist himself, Tom likes it most when the road goes uphill and actively seeks out double-figure gradients on his rides.
He's also fluent in French and Spanish and holds a master's degree in International Journalism.
-
-
Tadej Pogačar claims Kwaremont-Paterberg Strava KOM in Tour of Flanders romp
The two-time Tour de France winner took a host of Strava trophies in Flanders on Sunday
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Five things we learned from the Tour of Flanders 2023: Kasper Asgreen could save Quick-Step's spring
Jumbo-Visma are fallible after all, and SD Worx's dominance continues with Roubaix in sight
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Keisse's last stand - Five riders to watch at Ghent-Six 2022
Belgian rider Iljo Keisse is due to compete for the final time along with British stars Ethan Hayter and Fred Wright
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
GB's Neah Evans claims stunning first world title on final day of Track World Championships
Great Britain finishes with 10 medals, after Madison silver and elimination race bronze
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
Ethan Hayter bags second gold for GB on Track World Championships day four
The Brit brought his country's medal tally to seven as he retained his omnium title
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
Great Britain claim 'dream' victory in team pursuit on Track World Championships day two
Italy and Great Britain faced off twice in the team pursuit finals, earning a gold medal each
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
Laura Kenny and Ethan Hayter headline Great Britain squad for Track World Championships
The 20-rider team will compete in Paris next week
By Tom Davidson • Last updated
-
Ethan Hayter flies his parents to Australia for the World Championships
British rider has bounced back from Covid to be one of the spearheads of a strong youthful squad
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Leo Hayter joins Ineos Grenadiers as stagiaire before turning pro with team in 2023
Baby Giro winner will move to highest level next season alongside his brother with British team
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Egan Bernal takes next step of his comeback at altitude training camp in Andorra
The Tour de France and Giro d’Italia winner on the road to recovery after horror crash in January
By Tom Thewlis • Last updated