George Bennett out of Tour de France after positive covid test result.

Early this afternoon, UAE Team Emirates have announced that George Bennett has tested positive for coronavirus and has been withdrawn from the Tour de France.

The rider from New Zealand was displaying some symptoms on Monday evening and will not start today’s stage in Morzine after returning a positive test result.

UAE Team Emirates confirmed the news via social media and said:

“Sadly our rider George Bennett tested positive for Covid-19 and will not continue today in the #TDF2022 On Monday he was tested as per internal protocols of the team and returned a positive result. This was confirmed by a PCR test.”

The statement included comments from Dr. Adrian Rotunno, Medical Director at UAE Team Emirates who added:

“On Monday night George displayed some symptoms and per our protocol he was tested for Covid-19 and returned a positive result. Therefore he will not start today."

Ahead of a crucial week of racing in the high-mountains, Bennett’s withdrawal is a huge blow for Tadej Pogačar and the team.

Bennett is a key mountain domestique for the current race leader and has been present at the front of the peloton in the UAE train for much of the race.

Last Friday on the climb to La Planche des Belles Filles, Bennett was one of the last riders to stay with Pogačar along with Rafał Majka. He would also have been expected to be present on the final climb to Col du Granon and Alpe d'Huez in stages this week.

Jonas Vingegaard showed signs of what he was capable of on Friday’s stage and is widely expected to thrive on the longer climbs on Wednesday and Thursdays summit finishes.

Bennett is the second rider to test positive for covid on UAE Team Emirates during the Tour de France. Last week, Vegard Stake Laengen also returned a positive test result and was withdrawn from racing.

Earlier today, Luke Durbridge (BikeExchange-Jayco) was also withdrawn from the Tour after also returning a positive test result which was confirmed by his team.