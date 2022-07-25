How to watch Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift 2022: Live stream the women's Grand Tour

The 2022 Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift takes place from Sunday 24 July to Monday 1 August, in what is the closest thing to an actual women's Tour de France since 1989.

Contested over eight stages and 1,029 kilometres, 24 teams will race in the hope of glory once the peloton reaches La Planche des Belles Filles on the final day of the Tour.

Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar), Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM), Demi Vollering (SD Worx) and Marta Cavalli (FDJ-Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope), among many others, will be riding the French Grand Tour, in what is an extremely strong roster of riders.

Fortunately, if you want to watch the drama unfold, there's plenty of Tour de France Femmes 2022 TV to choose from out there, with many channels broadcasting the Tour around the world. Below, we detail everything you need to know about how to watch the first edition of this revived race.

How to watch Tour de France Femmes 2022 where you are

Watch the Tour de France Femmes live on GCN+, Discovery+ and Eurosport in the UK and Europe

Live stream the Tour on CNBC in the USA, FloBikes in Canada, and SBS in Australia

The Tour de France Femmes will be broadcast live on Discovery+ and France 3 in France

Cycling Weekly's stablemate Cyclingnews will have live minute-by-minute coverage of each stage of the race

Watch Tour de France Femmes 2022 in the UK

All eight stages of the 2022 Tour de France Femmes will be broadcast live in the UK, with GCN+ (opens in new tab), Discovery+ (opens in new tab) and Eurosport (opens in new tab) all showing the live action.

To gain access to Discovery+ and Eurosport coverage, you can subscribe for £59.99 a year, or £6.99 per month. Alternatively, access to GCN+ also costs £39.99 a year, or £6.99 per month.

If you’re not in the country for the Tour de France Femmes 2022, no problem – you can just download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN (opens in new tab) for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

There are other great options out there, of course, but Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

WATCH TOUR DE FRANCE FEMMES 2022 IN THE USA, CANADA AND AUSTRALIA

In the USA and Canada, you can watch the Tour de France Femmes avec Zwift live every day on CNBC, with live pictures being shown for two hours everyday. The Peacock app will also provide streaming options for the race, too.

Canadian cycling fans have the option of watching the race on FloBikes, while in Australia SBS will show the racing live every day. Highlights packages will also be available.

Watch Tour de France Femmes 2022 in Europe

Discovery+, Eurosport and GCN+ are all available to Pan-European viewers, including from France, Belgium and the Netherlands.

In addition, French viewers also have the option to watch their home race on France 3, with RTBF in Belgium, NOS in the Netherlands and TG4 in Ireland all available, too.