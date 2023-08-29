How to Watch Vuelta a España stages 5 and 6: Live stream the action

Get The Leadout Newsletter The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to The Pick. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Stages 5 and 6 of the 2023 Vuelta a España take the peloton south away from the Pyrenean mountains, bringing the riders to an expected sprint finish in Burriana on Thursday, August 30 and then another summit finish at the Javalambre Observatory on Friday, August 31.

We have all the information you need on how to watch the upcoming Vuelta a España 2023 stages via live stream.

The Vuelta is being around the world with viewing options including GCN+ and Eurosport in the UK, and Peacock in the US. Coverage of the Vuelta a España 2023 will also be available free to air on SBS On Demand in Australia and RTVE in Spain, so make sure you know how to watch a Vuelta a España live stream for free with a VPN from anywhere.

With four stages down, reigning champion Remco Evenepoel (Soudal–Quick-Step) is back in the red jersey of the race leader following his victory in Andorra on stage 3. He'll face off against the likes of Jumbo-Visma pairing Primoz Roglic and Jonas Vingegaard plus Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) on the 183.5km stage 6, which concludes with an 11.1km, 7.8% climb to the Javalambre Observatory.

Before that, though, there's another chance for the sprinters after Kaden Groves' (Alpecin-Deceuninck) win on stage 4 in Tarragona. The 186.5km stage 5 to Burriana should see the Australian face off once against the likes of Juan Sebastian Molano (UAE Team Emirates), Edward Theuns (Lidl-Trek), and Milan Menten (Lotto-Dstny) on the flat finish.

Below we explain how to watch a 2023 Vuelta a España live stream so you can follow the race all the way to Madrid. Scroll down to find out everything you need to know.

How to watch Vuelta a España: live stream in the UK

2023 Vuelta a España live streams will be available to view in the UK via GCN+, Eurosport, and Discovery+.

A year's subscription to GCN+, which is viewable on the GCN mobile app as well as via their desktop website, costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 for a year.

Eurosport channels 1 and 2 are available to view on Sky channels 410 and 411 and Discovery+, though, unlike with GCN+, there will be advert breaks.

A subscription to Discovery+, which can also be streamed via mobile or desktop, costs £6.99 per month, or £59.99 for a 12-month pass.

Finally, daily highlights of the race will be available to view every evening for free on ITV4 – online at ITVX plus via channel 26 on Freeview and 119 on Sky.

How to watch Vuelta a España: live stream from anywhere on the planet

If you’re abroad during 2023 Vuelta a España you might have a problem accessing your regular streaming service because of geo-blocking restrictions. Thankfully, there’s an easy solution.

If you’re not in the country for the Vuelta a España 2023, you can just download and install a VPN and use a location inside the United Kingdom to watch the broadcast live as if you were back home.

Setting up a VPN is simple – just download, install, open the app and select your location.

Try out Express VPN for its speed, security and simplicity to use. It is also compatible with a range of devices and streaming services (e.g. Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, etc.), giving you the option to watch wherever you want.

A VPN is a piece of software which offers both online privacy and ability to change your IP address, meaning that you can access on-demand content or live TV like you would back at home while in another country. There are other great options out there, of course, and plenty of free VPNs but our sister site TechRadar recommends the paid-for ExpressVPN, which it consistently rates as the best VPN provider. Express VPN gives you the added benefit of a 30-day money back guarantee and three months free with a yearly plan.

Try ExpressVPN for 30 days

ExpressVPN offers online privacy and unblocks your usual streaming services from abroad. It has apps to use on phones, laptops, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox PlayStation, Android and Apple mobiles, and for more many devices. Best of all, there's a 30-day money back guarantee. So, if it's not for you, then they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

How to watch Vuelta a España: live stream for free in Australia

In Australia, national broadcaster SBS will have a Vuelta a España live stream available for free on its SBS On Demand service.

GCN+ will also carry live coverage of the race in Australia. A monthly subscription to GCN+ costs $15.99AUD while a yearly subscription costs $64.99AUD.

How to watch Vuelta a España: live stream in the US and Canada

In the USA, you can watch a Vuelta a España live stream via Peacock with some stages also set to be shown on CNBC.

A subscription to Peacock will set you back $5.99 per month of $11.99 for the ad-free Peacock Premium Plus. A yearly subscription to either service comes with a 17% discount.

In Canada, you can watch a Vuelta a España live stream on Flobikes, with a subscription costing $12.50 per month.

Watch Vuelta a España: live stream in Europe

RTVE will be airing the race in full – and for free – for viewers in Spain.

GCN+ and Eurosport will provide coverage in various countries around Europe with live streams available in France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Italy, Spain and more. Check their nation-by-nation streaming guide for all the information on Vuelta a España streaming where you are.

Vuelta a España Stages

Stage 4: August 29, Andorra to Tarragona, 185km. The first sprint battle of the Vuelta played out on this flat finish the day after the race's first mountain test. There may have been hills on the way but that didn't stop Kaden Groves from outdueling Juan Sebastian Molano in the fast finish in Tarragona.

Stage 5: August 30, Morella to Burriana, 186.5km. This stage sees the riders tackle a hilly course, albeit one with only one classified climb – a second-category hill 54km from the line. There's a chance for the breakaway to stay away but after a sprint finish on stage 4, the fastmen will be hungry again on one of the few chances to do battle during the mountain-packed Vuelta.

Stage 6: August 31, La Vall d'Uixó to Javalambre Observatory, 183.5km. After a short break for the GC contenders, the battle for the red jersey is set to kick off again on Friday with another summit finish. The harsh climb to the astrophysical observatory at Javalambre with see the main favourites once again fight each other and the inclines as they fight for the seconds and minutes that will decide the race.

Disclaimer

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:

1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service) 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad

We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services.

Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.