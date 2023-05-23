João Almeida pounces on Monte Bondone to take Giro d’Italia stage 16 victory
Geraint Thomas puts in huge late attack to reclaim maglia rosa and finish second on tough mountain top finish behind Portuguese climber
João Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) put in an impressive late attack on the slopes of Monte Bondone to win stage 16 of the Giro d’Italia.
The Portuguese climber launched a move with 5km to go to the line as the gradients of the final climb began to bite. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) was the only other general classification favourite that was able to follow, the Welshman reclaimed the pink jersey of the race leader in the process.
Both riders put time into Primož Roglič (Jumbo-Visma) in the fight for overall victory.
After his teammate, Jay Vine, had shredded the remnants of the group of favourites, Almeida took over and soon made his move, dancing away up Monte Bondone. Sensing an opportunity, Thomas would soon follow in pursuit and looked to be the stronger of the two as the summit approached.
As they reached the final few hundred metres, Almeida had the upper hand and dispatched the Welshman in a two-up sprint for the line. Roglič finished third, losing 25 seconds on the brutal mountain stage that featured over 5,000 metres of elevation gain.
The Slovenian was able to snatch four bonus seconds with third place ahead of Eddie Dunbar (Jayco-AIUla) who impressed with fourth.
Thomas now leads Almeida by 18 seconds with Roglič in third 29 seconds back.
Speaking to the media after the stage, 24-year-old Almeida said it was a “dream come true” to finally have secured a stage win at the Giro.
“I’m super happy… after four years I was always so close but so far at the same time and finally I got it,” Almeida said. “So yeah, I’m super super happy and don’t have the words to describe it.”
The Portuguese climber, who leads the best young riders classification, heaped praise on his teammates who had worked to set him up earlier on the climb. Davide Formolo and Vine were instrumental in the victory, both putting in huge turns to put the other favourites under pressure.
“My teammates were amazing, they did a really good job like always and I tried to give it a go in the end,” he added. “It was a super hard day, always up and down, for the legs it was super hard. I would say it was the hardest so far, but I was feeling good.”
On paper, attacking with more than five kilometres to go appeared to be a bold move. However, Almeida explained that he had faith in his legs and knew he had the ability to see it through to the end.
“I took a risk to go for it, if you don’t try you then you never know,” he said. “I tried and I managed to achieve it so I’m very very happy and so thankful to my team, to my family, my girlfriend and everyone that supports me and believes in me. It’s very special for me.”
Almeida’s late move caused a huge stir amongst the overall favourites in the first general classification shake up at this year’s Giro. Despite being tracked by Geraint Thomas in the closing stages, Almeida said he had taken heart from his performance and vowed to try again in the fight for pink in the mountain stages still to come.
“Yeah, like I’ve always said, I’ll always try to go for more. If I feel good, I’ll always attack,” Almeida added. “I’ll always fight until the end and always give everything that I have.”
RESULTS GIRO D'ITALIA STAGE 16: SABBIO CHIESE - MONTE BONDONE (203 KM)
1. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, in 05-53-27
2. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, at same time
3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 25s
4. Edward Dunbar (Ire) jayco-AIUla, at same time
5. Sepp Kuss (Usa) Jumbo-Visma, at 01-03
6. Ilan Van Wilder (Bel) Soudal Quick-Step, at 01-16
7. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious,
8. Einer RAugusto Rubio Reyes (Col) Movistar,
9. Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers,
10. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, all at same time
GENERAL CLASSIFICATION AFTER STAGE 16
1. Geraint Thomas (Gbr) Ineos Grenadiers, in 67-32-35
2. João Almeida (Por) UAE Team Emirates, at 18s
3. Primož Roglič (Slo) Jumbo-Visma, at 29s
4. Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain Victorious, at 02-50
5. Edward Dunbar (Ire) Jayco-AIUla, at 03-03
6. Lennard Kämna (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe, at 03-20
7. Bruno Armirail (Fra) Groupama-FDJ, at 03-22
8. Andreas Leknessund (Nor) DSM, at 03-30
9. Thymen Arensman (Ned) Ineos Grenadiers, at 04-09
10. Laurens De Plus (Bel) Ineos Grenadiers, at 04-32
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Tom is a News and Features Writer at Cycling Weekly, and previously worked in communications at Oxford Brookes University. Alongside his day job, prior to starting with the team, he wrote a variety of different pieces as a contributor to a cycling website, Casquettes and Bidons, which included interviews with up and coming British riders.
-
-
'It's nice to be back in pink': Geraint Thomas returns to lead at Giro d'Italia as GC battle finally catches fire
Ineos Grenadiers rider will try and leave it all on the road in the days ahead after he climbs back into pink jersey
By Adam Becket • Published
-
New Specialized Allez first ride review: Is it still one of the best bargains around?
The brand's entry level road bike aims to appeal to a wide audience, with a split personality
By Sam Gupta • Published
-
'It's nice to be back in pink': Geraint Thomas returns to lead at Giro d'Italia as GC battle finally catches fire
Ineos Grenadiers rider will try and leave it all on the road in the days ahead after he climbs back into pink jersey
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d'Italia stage 16 live: João Almeida wins on Monte Bondone; Geraint Thomas reclaims overall lead
Join us for live updates from stage 16 of the Giro d'Italia to Monte Bondone
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Here are all the riders and staff fined at the Giro d'Italia 2023 up to stage 15
Riders and their directeur sportifs can be fined for anything from littering to reckless behaviour
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Giro d’Italia 2023: Five things we learned from week two
After a hugely impressive spring campaign, Ben Healy shows no signs of slowing down as the season continues
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
'I’ve lived an absolute dream' - Mark Cavendish confirms he will retire at the end of the season
'It’s the perfect time to say 2023 will be my final season' - British sprinter explains retirement decision on second Giro d’Italia rest day
By Tom Thewlis • Published
-
Geraint Thomas gives away pink as Nico Denz wins second Giro d'Italia stage in three days
The Bora-hansgrohe rider helped bring back the leading trio before securing another victory
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Giro d'Italia Live: Nico Denz wins for Bora-hansgrohe; Bruno Armirail inherits pinks Geraint Thomas hits back at criticism; two more riders leave race; Lorena Wiebes wins yet again; Mathieu van der Poel updates schedule before Tour de France
Follow live updates of the 13th stage of the Giro d'Italia
By Chris Marshall-Bell • Published
-
Giro d'Italia Live: German Nico Denz wins stage 12 as Geraint Thomas defends GC lead; 'I'm from Isle of Man, we're used to this weather', says Mark Cavendish; Adam Hansen defends ill riders quitting
All the news from the race for pink plus a whole lot more
By Vern Pitt • Published