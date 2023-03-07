Adidas The Cycling Hijab review - cool and comfy with a few neat features
The stretchy and quick-wicking fabric is great - as are the reflective and glasses loops - could be a bit longer on the chest, though
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
The Adidas Hijab makes a great sportswear hijab and I can fully recommend it for women of all ages. It provides a modest, comfortable fit which enables the rider to move freely without the multiple layers and/or pins associated with most women's hijabs. It really enhances the cycling experience - a great success!
-
+
Lightweight, adjustable product
-
+
Sun peak with reflectors
-
+
Glasses/sunglasses hooks
-
+
Moisture wicking material
-
-
Peak could be a little firmer to avoid the flapping in stronger winds
-
-
The length of the product could be slightly longer for better coverage of the chest area
Why you can trust Cycling Weekly Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
The Adidas Cycling Hijab is designed to provide an airier and cooler ride than a traditional hijab. With its versatile design, it can certainly be used in a much wider range of sporting activities than just cycling on its own.
Adidas has been increasing its presence in the cycling sphere over recent years, as well as in more inclusive sportswear - The Cycling Hijab is a happy confluence of the two, but how well does it actually perform in its intended purpose? We put it to the test to find out.
Adidas Cycling Hijab: construction
The Adidas Hijab is a single-layered head dress, with a built in 'aeroready' design and moisture wicking fabrics. It has a hook-and-loop strap to enable easy adjustability, whilst the elastane material provides a good amount of stretch, making the product quite comfortable for a range of figures.
The hijab has a peak to reduce glare and brightness on sunnier days, and some weather protection on gloomier ones. It also features three reflective Adidas stripes for additional night-time safety.
One particularly neat additional feature is the side opening to help secure your glasses or sunglasses in place.
Adidas Cycling Hijab: the ride
Putting on the Adidas Hijab was easy. The stretchy, lightweight material immediately made me feel comfortable and cool. I would have preferred for the length to be a little longer, however, it did do the job. The fit underneath my helmet was similarly good, not causing any hotspots and not being having a tendency to bunch.
During the ride, I immediately felt the breeze coming through the material, making the experience more comfortable. The peak did its job well in providing some protection from the sun, although it did begin to flap slightly in stronger wind, but this did not put me off the ride.
I did sweat, as always, but the material was great at wicking away the moisture from my skin to evaporate into the air. I never had any issues with drips of sweat running down my face. Fantastic!
Adidas Cycling Hijab: value and conclusion
Comfortable and a secure fit with a good moisture wicking material and added flexibility. The product is lightweight and provides a modest sporty alternative to the everyday hijab. The built-in peak and side openings for glasses were an added bonus to help with glare and sunlight.
The Hijab comes in sizes small, medium and large, I wore a small and it fit perfectly.
In regards to the price $50.00 / £33.00, I think this is somewhat reasonable, other brands do not seen to have the additional features such as the peak and glasses openings. I would certainly recommend this product to be fellow cyclists and sportswomen.
Thank you for reading 10 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Hi, I’m Kamar, I am a teaching assistant working in primary school in south London. My cycling journey started at the very start of the pandemic when I refused to continue taking public transport and ended up falling in love with my trusty Brompton.
Since then I've been on so many adventures, urban and further afield. I've ridden around Windsor Castle, cycled up Box Hill - I've even taken my Brompton on a trip to Morocco and explored the amazing cities there by bike.
So far, my longest ride - on that Brompton! - is 104km. I love riding, it brings me so much joy and happiness
-
Paris-Nice 2023: Start times for stage three's team time trial
Lotto Dstny will be the first team on the course at 13:57 GMT
By Tom Davidson • Published
-
'If in doubt, sit them out': British Cycling releases concussion guidance for riders
Anyone with even the mildest concussion symptoms will not be allowed to return to competition for at least 21 days
By Adam Becket • Published
-
Fear or insurance: Why does Tadej Pogačar keep sprinting for bonus seconds at Paris-Nice?
UAE Team Emirates' Slovenian maestro has 12 seconds on his GC competitors already thanks to bonus sprints
By Adam Becket • Published