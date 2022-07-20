Endura Xtract Bibshort II review - as comfortable as shorts twice the price
A comfortable option for the budget-conscious rider with a truly excellent pad that makes up for the lower-quality feel of the fabric
Priced at £57.99 from Endura these shorts are half the price of other pairs I’ve ridden that are the same comfort level. The pad is truly excellent and it more than makes up for the lower quality material feel.
-
+
Very comfortable pad
-
+
Punches above its price point, excellent value
-
+
Well made - several weeks of use led to no laundry damage
-
-
Lower quality material feel on the legs
Endura makes no bones about the aim of the Xtract bib shorts - described on its site as "comfort performance that won’t break the bank" - and that’s probably about the size of it.
You could get four pairs of Endura Xtracts for the price of one pair of Assos Equipe RSR Targa S9s (opens in new tab).
So you might think they wouldn't fall into the category of best bib shorts (opens in new tab) as the material and seams don’t feel amazing on the skin.
However, these bib shorts feel as if they were made for the student cyclist, an individual rich in time but low on funds who needs gear which is comfortable and hardy. These shorts do just that, they’re not a high end pair but neither do they pretend to be. With a comfy pad they’re perfect for the turbo, commuting or long hours in the saddle.
And they emerged completely unscathed from a month of riding and laundering.
Endura Xtract Bibshorts II: fit and construction
As someone with average leg length for my height, I found the Endura Xtracts came up slightly short on me, sitting slightly higher above the knee than I’d have preferred. They don’t slide up during the course of a ride, though, and the grippers are comfortable.
The standout feature of these shorts is Endura's 400-Series antibacterial multi-density gel pad. It’s thick where it needs to be and less intrusive around parts that move. It’s comfortable for five hours-plus.
The pad is the most important feature of any bib shorts and this pad is excellent. It punches way above its weight in terms of price.
There were no signs of damage across three weeks of wearing and washing. The Endura bib shorts were used in a rotation of two pairs during that time and have held up well showing no signs of wear at all. A solidly built garment.
The ride
The Endura Xtract Bibshorts II performed exactly as they were designed to. They were built to make the budget conscious cyclist comfortable and that’s what they do. They stand up well to lots of use and don’t look terrible. In the heat they were fine and with a cool summer evening breeze they weren’t too cold.
If bib shorts were popular footwear, these would be Crocs.
Specs
- Ultra-fast wicking Xtract™ fabric for fast-drying performance
- 400-Series antibacterial multi-density gel pad with micro-wick technology
- Seamfree inside leg
- MSP at time of review: £57.99
Tom Epton is a freelance writer and data scientist. Originally training as a scientist after completing his studies in physics he realised that cycling was what he wanted to spend his life thinking about. Now he works with manufacturers, athletes and teams using cutting edge data science methods to find performance gains. Tom writes primarily about sport-science and tech!
