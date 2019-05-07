Score 9/10 Pros Fit

Pockets

Protection

Cons Back can ride up slightly over jersey pockets Price as reviewed: £115

This smart-looking Castelli Perfetto Vest fits well into the slick, quality range we’ve come to expect from Castelli.

Ideal for spring, early summer and autumn days it’s intended to be worn over a jersey when the temperature doesn’t necessitate a full winter top. It’s water resistant enough to splash through puddles while sitting in the spray of your ride buddy’s wheel – or as Castelli puts, it’s “foul weather race equipment”.

>>> Buy now from Wiggle from £70

It combines multiple materials, a thicker layer around the neck, Gore Windstopper X-Lite Plus on the chest and shoulders to, well, stop the wind, and Castelli’s own Nano Flex Lite material on the back to allow excess body heat and sweat to wick out pretty easily too.

The Castelli Perfetto Vest has the added benefit of allowing pumps, food, tubes or whatever else is in your jersey back pockets to stretch through without getting caught or causing the vest to sit awkwardly, and not get pressed into your back.

>>> Six of the best gilets

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Thankfully, and a very big plus point of the Castelli Perfetto Vest, is it has two handy rear pockets that’ll easily swallow items that you’ll quickly need while out riding. It means there’s no need to unzip or roll up the gilet to access food, spares or valuables – great news especially if it is cold and damp outside.

The fit is more generous than some may be used to from the Italian brand, which gives ample room to fit a couple of layers underneath. Despite its substantial material the Castelli Perfetto Vest has minimal billow in the wind, but it will still scrunch up fine in your back pocket should the temperature pick up mid-ride.

One minus point on the Castelli Perfetto Vest is that the rear tail tends to ride up and expose a little bit of the jersey on a few riders I’ve seen wear it. I didn’t notice it while riding myself but it doesn’t look great when riding with it like that. Otherwise a near ‘Perfetto’ gilet.