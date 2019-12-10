Score 8/10 Pros Maximum thermal protection for the coldest days

Winter jackets come in many different varieties, most of which are designed to work in specific weather conditions. The Stolen Goat Climb and Conquer Winter Jacket is built for keeping you protected in the very worst the winter can throw at you. Unsurprising when you realise that Stolen Goat source all its clothing from Belgian clothing experts Bioracer. If there’s one thing the Belgian’s know about, it’s cycling in horrible weather.

Riders with a long enough memory will be instantly transported back to the 80s and 90s thanks to a construction and material feel that more than just a little reminds us of the old Windtex style winter jackets we all used to wear. This is due mainly to the jacket being made almost entirely from Tempest Protect fabric, a fabric chosen specifically as it provides almost complete wind and waterproofing and incorporates a brushed fleece inner face to add to its thermal properties. The material itself is really thick and quite stiff, almost wetsuit like in feel, giving the jacket a proper substantial feel. A tall and soft collar and long cuffs also help seal you from the outside elements.

The one thing I certainly can attest to is it’s ability to laugh in the face of icy winds, freezing temperatures and driving rain. Wearing it when the weather is miserable is like putting on a forcefield and it creates an almost instantaneous sphere of warmth and protection. I was a little worried that the non-taped seams would begin letting water in but the tightly sewn nature of the garment means that it rarely got to the point where water found its way in.

All of this protection does come at a price however. The Climb and Conquer struggles to cope when the temperature rises above five degrees or when pushing hard during a training session. At this point sweat builds up and is trapped on the inside. This is not a massive issue if you’re just out for a short period but if you stop for any reason, body temperature rapidly cools making it feel pretty uncomfortable. Ideally the jacket would benefit from a more breathable back panel or, like in some other jackets, a couple of adjustable vents. The other issue is the small size of the main zip pull makes it difficult to open or adjust when wearing thick winter gloves.

The rear pockets of the Climb and Conquer jacket have a simple three main compartment layout. It also includes a zipped and water resistant fourth pocket to keep your phone dry. It also benefits from a headphone port if you wish to listen to music on your ride. The pockets are also made from a really visible, reflective material that enhances the jackets safety and visibility when riding in low light conditions. The jacket is also available in a vast array of colours and patterns enabling you to choose a version that suits you best.

Verdict Absolute winter protection is guaranteed with the Climb and Conquer winter jacket but it is let down in its inability to deal with moisture build up through sweat. Add some vents or a more breathable back or side panel and this could be a winner.

