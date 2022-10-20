Le Col Pro Indoor Jersey review - it just seems like a spend too far

Today's best Le Col Pro Indoor Jersey deals (opens in new tab) (opens in new tab) No price information (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab)

Indoor training kit has become slightly more popular since the rise of indoor training apps such as Zwift and Wahoo’s SYSTM. Some kit manufacturers have gone for a more relaxed look, but here, Le Col’s offering is a bit more akin to a cycling jersey.

Le Col’s Pro Indoor Jersey is indoor training-focused and made of light materials to keep you cool while you work out on the turbo.

For me, the jersey was a little neither here nor there. It was essentially a cycling top – which it didn’t need to be – and was too tight a fit to feel like an indoor training jersey. Instead, it felt much more like an aero road jersey.

That said, if you’re looking for a lightweight and breathable top layer that can also be used outside, Le Col’s offering does give you this versatility.

But the best indoor cycling clothing can also look very different to this - if you fancy something a bit less fitted and less like a cycling jersey – and specifically for indoor use only – the Rapha Indoor Training T-Shirt will hit the spot better.

Le Col Pro Indoor Jersey: construction

The Le Col Men’s Pro Indoor Jersey is made up of an ultra-lightweight construction which the brand claims helps you avoid overheating through sweat-wicking ‘FeelFresh’ fabrics. Elsewhere, LeCol has positioned its ‘Pro Air’ fabrics on the sleeves and sides to provide even more breathability in these areas.

Grippers on the bottom of the jersey are there to try and hold the jersey in place. I’ve never found them to be perfect - pulling the jersey down further became a regular job after a sprint. They’re not so reliable, and I think this is due to how the jersey fits.

In contrast, the mesh arm grippers worked effectively and kept the jersey sleeves in place much better.

The see-through arms and side panels allow your skin to breathe and keeps you cool, while the pattern on the front and back helps keep things modest.

It washes well, but as ever, with the style of grippers on the bottom of the jersey, they deteriorate over time - this jersey will likely get regular washing if your training level is high, and so this is something to look out for.

Le Col Pro Indoor Jersey: value and conclusion

For $140 / £120, you’d expect this jersey to be perfect, but sadly due to the way it fits and wears, it’s not. I found it too much like a road cycling kit and doesn’t particularly shine for indoor use. You could just wear your cycling kit and get a similar result - I found myself as sweaty as if I was wearing a regular cycling jersey, and not an awful lot of difference in how I felt on the turbo.

It’s also more expensive than other indoor specific jersey options such as Castelli’s Insider Jersey ($124.99 / £75.00).

The Le Col Pro Indoor Jersey seems like a spend too far; while it is on sale currently on the Le Col website (down to $70 / £60), it’s still pricier than Rapha’s Indoor Training T-Shirt ($52.00 / £38.00) which proved to be very effective at keeping you cool inside.

There’s much that could be improved about Le Col’s offering, including its fit, the grippers and the way it cools you. And for me, I wouldn’t say I like wearing something akin to outside cycling kit when indoor training, but acknowledge that a jersey that did both well would be the best value for money.