Lusso Perform Carbon Bib v3 bib shorts review - great value shorts which go the distance

For sensibly-priced, high-quality and British-made cycling garments, you can’t really go too wrong with Lusso.

Constructed from their factory in Manchester, Lusso have been dressing British cyclists since 1982 and the rest of the world for the past 25 years. The bee on their logo is a nod to their Mancunian roots.

As soon as you buy a Lusso product, you almost certainly know you’re going to be pleased with the outcome, and the Perform Carbon v3 bib shorts continue that tradition.

After two months on test, these stylish shorts have become a first choice option for me on days when I want to look as good as possible on the bike and be supported by quality clothing. Highly recommended as a pair of the best cycling shorts for men.

(Image credit: Future)

Lusso Perform Carbon Bib v3: construction

Taking the best bits (most of it, then) from the Perform Carbon v2 bib shorts, the first thing to note with the v3s are just how stretchy and light they are - characteristics that Lusso wearers have come to expect.

The British brand hasn't ripped up their design, but what is different is the fabric, Lusso now claiming to only use recycled fabrics. The mesh top that forms part of the straps, meanwhile, comes with improved fibre content made from high polypropylene, a fabric that lends itself to lighter, softer and more durable qualities.

The leg grippers are directly woven into the rest of the bib shorts, while the chamois pad is of average thickness.

Coming in four different colourways, I tested the navy blue. The company’s name and logo was printed onto the right and left leg, respectively.

(Image credit: Future)

Lusso Perform Carbon Bib v3: the ride

(Image credit: Future)

Step into these bib shorts and it is striking how light they are and just how much they can stretch. While that is generally a good thing, some fibres tend to wear over time and the stretchiness begins to sag; after two months on test and having used these bib shorts a lot, I’m confident in saying this won’t ever be an issue with Lusso’s products.

The bib shorts feel great against the skin and do a good job of wicking away moist air. The leg gripper stays in position and is at a good height: not too far up the leg, and not too close to the knee. Also appreciated is the reflective strips on the silicone grippers.

My longest ride on test was just under four hours so I’m not sure how the chamois pad would perform on an all-day adventure, but for the length of riding I was doing I was more than satisfied. A minor criticism is that I occasionally had to readjust my position on the saddle with the seams just digging into my crotch area.

The big straps are as stylish as the bibs themselves, although it was interesting to note how loose the straps were in comparison to the lower half. Still, though, that did not affect performance, and the straps stayed in place as desired without ever compressing too much.

There isn’t much that I dislike with these bib shorts, although the plastic lettering and badge does look a little cheap and I feel, over time, they will eventually wear off.

Lusso Perform Carbon Bib v3: value and conclusion

Are there any better bib shorts on the market at the same price range? If there is, we'd be surprised.

You could purchase the similarly highly-rated Endura Pro SL for $120 / £110 and be equally as satisfied, but anything less than $100 / £100 and you’re probably going to be buying again within six months of heavy use. With Lusso’s bib shorts you’re going to have a ride companion that lasts a lot longer. Durable, comfortable, stylish - not a bad hat-trick to score.

Lusso Perform Carbon Bib v3: specs